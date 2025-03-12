The Weekender, March 14 – 16: Maple Syrup Weekend, St. Paddy’s Day Celebrations + more

MANCHESTER, NH – The snow’s melted and spring is right around the corner. Enjoy some maple syrup or celebrate St. Patrick’s Day to get you out of the house.

Multi-Day Events

March 14 – 16

2025 Nashua Public Library Book Sale, Nashua NH – Nashua Public Library and Friends of the Nashua Public Library is hosting their Annual Book Sale this coming weekend. On Friday night, there will be a friends only preview with Saturday and Sunday being open to the public. Check here for more information.

March 15 – 16

2025 New Hampshire Maple Syrup Weekend, NH – It’s maple syrup weekend in New Hampshire! Click here to find a local sugarhouse to participate and to purchase some freshly made maple syrup!

March 15

Pond Skim & Hawaiian Festival, Manchester NH – McIntyre Ski Area is celebrating the end of the season. There will be an ice bar (+ more) and the pond skim competition starts at 1PM. Check here for more information!

March 16

Flight Fight 2025, Manchester NH – Backyard Brewery & Kitchen is hosting their second annual craft beer tasting tournament starting at 1PM! Make sure to read the details, pick a partner and purchase your ticket here.

Pre-St. Paddy’s Day Celebration, Manchester NH – Great North Aleworks is hosting their annual Pre-St. Paddy’s celebration this Sunday starting at noon. There will be music, food and the release of Nitro Irish Stout on tap. Check here for more information.

Planning Ahead?

March 21: Jeff Dunham, Manchester NH

May 8: Taco Tour, Manchester NH