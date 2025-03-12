Weekly Entertainment Report March 13-17: Lively arts, music, shows + St. Patrick’s Day shenanigans

As always, this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Southern NH is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m. (and streaming on Facebook.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, MARCH 13th

Dani Sven performs March 13 at Shorty’s.

Ralph Allen / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Stephen Decuire / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Dave Clark / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Dani Sven / Shorty’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Jamie Hughes / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Jonny Friday Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Justin Jordan / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

Lewis Goodwin / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

FRIDAY, MARCH 14th

Slim Volume performs March 14 at To Share Brewing.

Jessica Olson / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Joanie Cicatelli / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Tyler Levs / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Dave Clark / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Jack Ancora / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Dakota Smart / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Slim Volume / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Chris Taylor / Olympus Pizza (Suncook) / 7pm

Jonny Friday / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm

Another Shot / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Peter Higgins / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Off The Record / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

The Mockingbirds / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, MARCH 15th

The Pop Farmers perform March 15 at Peddler’s Daughter.

Kevin Horan / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Stephen Decuire / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Clint Lapointe / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Paul Gormley / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Peter Pappas / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Joe McDonald / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Frontwoods / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Justin Cohn / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

The Pop Farmers / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 7pm

Tom Boisse / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Lewis Goodwin / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm

Dancing Madly Backwards / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Eric Grant Band / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Cheryl Arena / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, MARCH 16th

Nate Comp performs March 16 at Copper Door in Bedford.

Lilly Innella / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Nate Comp / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

The Pop Farmers / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 12-5 – St. Paddy’s Celebration

Chuck and John / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm

The Honey Bees / Andres Institute of Art (Brookline) / 6pm – TICKETS

MONDAY, MARCH 17th – HAPPY ST. PATRICK’S DAY!

Murphy’s (Manchester) Sean Dennehy, Sean O’Brien – 8am On The Tear – 11:30am Betsy Green, Winds of Erie – 3pm Justin Jordan – 6:30pm / Keith’s Band – 7pm

Murphy’s (Bedford) Liza & Dan Faiella – 12pm On The Tear – 3:30pm Sean Dennehy – 7pm

Casey Magee’s (Nashua) Dyer Holiday, 12-4 p.m. Madra Rua, 9-5 p.m.

D-Comp / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 11:30am

J.D. & The Stonemasons, The Rebel Collective / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 12pm (all day)

D-Comp / Derryfield (Manchester) / 4:30pm

603’s / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 5pm

Phil Jacques / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Sean Coleman / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes

or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.

THURSDAY, MARCH 13th

CHOIR!CHOIR!CHOIR! / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

Choir!Choir!Choir! Presents: We Will CHOIR! You! – An EPIC QUEEN Sing-Along. Choir! Choir! Choir! is the fully interactive, participatory show that turns audience into performer! So, get ready to laugh, dance and SING! your hearts out with hundreds of other music-lovers just like you. It’s like a big birthday party for the greatest songs of all time and you’re invited! www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

JOKERS OF MAGIC / Rex Theatre (Manchester) 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

The Jokers of Magic – the irreverent, laugh-your-butt-off night of comedy & magic you didn’t know you needed. Armed with credits from America’s Got Talent, Penn & Teller’s Fool Us, and a few places that might technically be illegal to perform in, these slick tricksters will blow your mind and swindle their way into your heart in a no-holds-barred evening of tricks, lies and laughs. It’s like SNL and Whose Line had a love child and sent it to Hogwarts. Contains Mature Content (PG-13) www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

TR3 FEATURING TIM REYNOLDS / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

With a career spanning more than forty years, two-time GRAMMY nominee, Rock & Rock Hall of Fame Inductee, and sonic innovator, Tim Reynolds is lauded as one of the most dynamic and unrivaled instrumentalists in recent history. Best known for his seemingly effortless guitar virtuosity, masterful command of melody and timing, and uncanny improvisational prowess, Reynolds’ unequivocal contributions to American jam-rock outfit Dave Matthews Band and bevy of namesake ventures continue to garner worldwide acclaim. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

MEDIUM LAUREN RAINBOW / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

An unforgettable spiritual evening with Medium Lauren Rainbow. During this event, Lauren will share evidential and heart-centered messages from Spirit. Even more, how you can also connect with those you love in Spirit to get some love, support and guidance for life. An evening with Lauren will bring tears of joy, lots of laughter and leave you with the life affirming reminder that you are alive… Be Alive! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

FRIDAY, MARCH 14th

TUPELO NIGHT OF COMEDY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

Featuring Jim Colliton, Jody Sloane, and David Twohig. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

FORBIDDEN BROADWAY / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

From FROZEN to PHANTOM to WICKED, this all-new fall-down funny, satirical roast of over 30 Broadway hits features outrageous costumes, silly spoofs of the songs you know by heart and madcap impressions by a stellar cast! Newer spoofs include HAMILTON, DEAR EVAN HANSEN and MOULIN ROUGE. It’s never been more fun poking fun at your favorite musicals and stars! A New York sensation for 35 years, a talented quintet of comic chameleons throw out pointed parodies at a dizzying pace. Whether you are a seasoned theatre-goer or new to it all, the Tony Award® winning Forbidden Broadway is your one-stop ticket to non-stop laughs. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

THE GIBSON BROTHERS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

The Gibson Brothers are the real deal. They’ve won about every bluegrass award you can name and released albums on almost every premier Americana label you can think of including Sugar Hill and Rounder, and, if that’s not enough, their songs have been recorded by bluegrass legends no less than Del McCoury. It’s a resume almost anybody in country music would be proud to have. But despite all of this, the Gibson Brothers are not yet household names. Their latest album, “Darkest Hour,” produced by dobro master Jerry Douglas might just change that. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through March 23 – DIRECT/x

Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville is a musical comedy featuring the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Margaritaville,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Fins,” “Volcano,” and many more. With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia (“My Name is Earl,” “Raising Hope”) and Emmy nominee Mike O’Malley (“Survivor’s Remorse,” “Shameless”), this hilarious, heartwarming musical is the party you’ve been waiting for! Contains adult themes, language, and situations. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, MARCH 15th

JUSTON McKINNEY / Capitol Center (Concord) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

Juston has multiple appearances on “The Tonight Show” and “Comedy Central”. He has three one-hour specials on “Amazon Prime”, including “Parentally Challenged”, “On Mid-Life Support” and his 5th stand-up special, “On the Bright Side”, which can also be seen for free on his YouTube channel, where it has over one MILLION views! He has appeared on numerous Comedy Central shows including his half-hour Comedy Central Presents and his own one-hour special. He has appeared several times on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Conan O’Brien as well as a Showtime Special with Rob Gronkowski. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

THE LINDA RONDSTAT EXPERIENCE / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

American Idol Star Tristan McIntosh creates a stunning portrayal of Linda Ronstadt in the prime of her career. Supported by a superb backing band, Tristan’s formidable vocal talent and stage presence will transport you to a time when Linda Ronstadt ruled the airwaves as one of the most popular female vocalists in music history. Tristan McIntosh takes you on an emotional ride of Purity, Power, and Heartbreak as she soars through these songs as though they live inside her just singing to the heavens. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SUNDAY, MARCH 16th

GLENGARRY BHOYS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

Described as bold, unorthodox, vibrant, and evocative, the “Glengarry Bhoys” hybrid of Canadian Highland Scots and French Canadian musical idioms has evolved into a sound that is weighty, authoritative, and extremely entertaining. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

AN IRISH CELEBRATION WITH ISHNA / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 2:00pm – DIRECT/x

A Musical Celebration of Ireland, with Ishna, featuring the enchanting Irish Tenor Ciaran Nagle & Guests. Join the best of Irish musicians from around the country and direct from Ireland. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!