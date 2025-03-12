Weekly Entertainment Report March 13-17: Lively arts, music, shows + St. Patrick’s Day shenanigans

As always, this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Southern NH is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m. (and streaming on Facebook.)
Featured LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY, MARCH 13th
- Ralph Allen / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Stephen Decuire / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm
- Dave Clark / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Dani Sven / Shorty’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Jamie Hughes / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm
- Jonny Friday Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm
- Justin Jordan / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm
- Lewis Goodwin / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm
FRIDAY, MARCH 14th
- Jessica Olson / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Joanie Cicatelli / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Tyler Levs / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Dave Clark / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Jack Ancora / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Dakota Smart / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Slim Volume / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm
- Chris Taylor / Olympus Pizza (Suncook) / 7pm
- Jonny Friday / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm
- Another Shot / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- Peter Higgins / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm
- Off The Record / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm
- The Mockingbirds / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
SATURDAY, MARCH 15th
- Kevin Horan / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm
- Stephen Decuire / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Clint Lapointe / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Paul Gormley / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Peter Pappas / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Joe McDonald / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Frontwoods / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Justin Cohn / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- The Pop Farmers / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 7pm
- Tom Boisse / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm
- Lewis Goodwin / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm
- Dancing Madly Backwards / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm
- Eric Grant Band / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
- Cheryl Arena / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm
SUNDAY, MARCH 16th
- Lilly Innella / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am
- Nate Comp / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am
- The Pop Farmers / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 12-5 – St. Paddy’s Celebration
- Chuck and John / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm
- The Honey Bees / Andres Institute of Art (Brookline) / 6pm – TICKETS
MONDAY, MARCH 17th – HAPPY ST. PATRICK’S DAY!
- Murphy’s (Manchester)
- Sean Dennehy, Sean O’Brien – 8am
- On The Tear – 11:30am
- Betsy Green, Winds of Erie – 3pm
- Justin Jordan – 6:30pm / Keith’s Band – 7pm
- Murphy’s (Bedford)
- Liza & Dan Faiella – 12pm
- On The Tear – 3:30pm
- Sean Dennehy – 7pm
- Casey Magee’s (Nashua)
- Dyer Holiday, 12-4 p.m.
- Madra Rua, 9-5 p.m.
- D-Comp / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 11:30am
- J.D. & The Stonemasons, The Rebel Collective / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 12pm (all day)
- D-Comp / Derryfield (Manchester) / 4:30pm
- 603’s / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 5pm
- Phil Jacques / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Sean Coleman / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes
or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.
FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, MARCH 13th
CHOIR!CHOIR!CHOIR! / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x
Choir!Choir!Choir! Presents: We Will CHOIR! You! – An EPIC QUEEN Sing-Along. Choir! Choir! Choir! is the fully interactive, participatory show that turns audience into performer! So, get ready to laugh, dance and SING! your hearts out with hundreds of other music-lovers just like you. It’s like a big birthday party for the greatest songs of all time and you’re invited! www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774
JOKERS OF MAGIC / Rex Theatre (Manchester) 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
The Jokers of Magic – the irreverent, laugh-your-butt-off night of comedy & magic you didn’t know you needed. Armed with credits from America’s Got Talent, Penn & Teller’s Fool Us, and a few places that might technically be illegal to perform in, these slick tricksters will blow your mind and swindle their way into your heart in a no-holds-barred evening of tricks, lies and laughs. It’s like SNL and Whose Line had a love child and sent it to Hogwarts. Contains Mature Content (PG-13) www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
TR3 FEATURING TIM REYNOLDS / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
With a career spanning more than forty years, two-time GRAMMY nominee, Rock & Rock Hall of Fame Inductee, and sonic innovator, Tim Reynolds is lauded as one of the most dynamic and unrivaled instrumentalists in recent history. Best known for his seemingly effortless guitar virtuosity, masterful command of melody and timing, and uncanny improvisational prowess, Reynolds’ unequivocal contributions to American jam-rock outfit Dave Matthews Band and bevy of namesake ventures continue to garner worldwide acclaim. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111
MEDIUM LAUREN RAINBOW / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x
An unforgettable spiritual evening with Medium Lauren Rainbow. During this event, Lauren will share evidential and heart-centered messages from Spirit. Even more, how you can also connect with those you love in Spirit to get some love, support and guidance for life. An evening with Lauren will bring tears of joy, lots of laughter and leave you with the life affirming reminder that you are alive… Be Alive! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898
FRIDAY, MARCH 14th
TUPELO NIGHT OF COMEDY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x
Featuring Jim Colliton, Jody Sloane, and David Twohig. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
FORBIDDEN BROADWAY / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
From FROZEN to PHANTOM to WICKED, this all-new fall-down funny, satirical roast of over 30 Broadway hits features outrageous costumes, silly spoofs of the songs you know by heart and madcap impressions by a stellar cast! Newer spoofs include HAMILTON, DEAR EVAN HANSEN and MOULIN ROUGE. It’s never been more fun poking fun at your favorite musicals and stars! A New York sensation for 35 years, a talented quintet of comic chameleons throw out pointed parodies at a dizzying pace. Whether you are a seasoned theatre-goer or new to it all, the Tony Award® winning Forbidden Broadway is your one-stop ticket to non-stop laughs. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111
THE GIBSON BROTHERS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
The Gibson Brothers are the real deal. They’ve won about every bluegrass award you can name and released albums on almost every premier Americana label you can think of including Sugar Hill and Rounder, and, if that’s not enough, their songs have been recorded by bluegrass legends no less than Del McCoury. It’s a resume almost anybody in country music would be proud to have. But despite all of this, the Gibson Brothers are not yet household names. Their latest album, “Darkest Hour,” produced by dobro master Jerry Douglas might just change that. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through March 23 – DIRECT/x
Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville is a musical comedy featuring the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Margaritaville,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Fins,” “Volcano,” and many more. With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia (“My Name is Earl,” “Raising Hope”) and Emmy nominee Mike O’Malley (“Survivor’s Remorse,” “Shameless”), this hilarious, heartwarming musical is the party you’ve been waiting for! Contains adult themes, language, and situations. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588
SATURDAY, MARCH 15th
JUSTON McKINNEY / Capitol Center (Concord) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x
Juston has multiple appearances on “The Tonight Show” and “Comedy Central”. He has three one-hour specials on “Amazon Prime”, including “Parentally Challenged”, “On Mid-Life Support” and his 5th stand-up special, “On the Bright Side”, which can also be seen for free on his YouTube channel, where it has over one MILLION views! He has appeared on numerous Comedy Central shows including his half-hour Comedy Central Presents and his own one-hour special. He has appeared several times on the Tonight Show with Jay Leno and Conan O’Brien as well as a Showtime Special with Rob Gronkowski. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE
THE LINDA RONDSTAT EXPERIENCE / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
American Idol Star Tristan McIntosh creates a stunning portrayal of Linda Ronstadt in the prime of her career. Supported by a superb backing band, Tristan’s formidable vocal talent and stage presence will transport you to a time when Linda Ronstadt ruled the airwaves as one of the most popular female vocalists in music history. Tristan McIntosh takes you on an emotional ride of Purity, Power, and Heartbreak as she soars through these songs as though they live inside her just singing to the heavens. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
SUNDAY, MARCH 16th
GLENGARRY BHOYS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x
Described as bold, unorthodox, vibrant, and evocative, the “Glengarry Bhoys” hybrid of Canadian Highland Scots and French Canadian musical idioms has evolved into a sound that is weighty, authoritative, and extremely entertaining. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
AN IRISH CELEBRATION WITH ISHNA / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 2:00pm – DIRECT/x
A Musical Celebration of Ireland, with Ishna, featuring the enchanting Irish Tenor Ciaran Nagle & Guests. Join the best of Irish musicians from around the country and direct from Ireland. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
