The Weekender, March 27 – 30: Craft Festival, Gardening 101, St. Patrick’s Parade + more

MANCHESTER, NH – Spring is here and there’s plenty to do to get you out and about. It’s the beginning of gardening season, so this may be the perfect weekend to plan your garden based on the events below!

March 29 – 30

Capital City Craft Festival, Concord NH – The Everett Arena is hosting their Capital City Craft Festival and this is a great chance to celebrate small businesses and find some great handmade items. There will be over 125 booths and admission is $10 for adults which is valid for both days and kids under 14 are free. Check here for more information.

March 29

Gardening 101, Hooksett NH – Osborne’s Farm & Garden Center is hosting Gardening 101: Raising a Successful Vegetable Garden. Angie, who is an experienced homesteader of 30 years, has a passion for organically growing vegetables. This is a free event, but make sure to call Osborne’s in Hooksett to sign up for a space. Check here for more information.

March 30

Plant and Seed Social, Manchester NH – The Bookery is hosting a plant and seed social which is a unique community event. Trade seeds, tubers, houseplant cuttings or even trade tips and stories for other people who love plants just like you. Make sure to bring your goods labelled for trading!

Shamrock Shuffle, Manchester NH – Millennium Running is hosting the Shamrock Shuffle to support the New Hampshire Food Bank. This will be a 2 mile run and the Manchester St. Patrick’s Day will follow. Register here and get more information.

St. Patrick’s Parade, Manchester NH – The Manchester St. Patrick’s Parade is being held this Sunday starting at noon at Salmon Street and will make it’s way down Elm Street. Check here for more information.

Bonus Event

April 1

Nashua Center for the Arts 2nd Anniversary – A community celebration – The April 1 show, brought to you by the non-profit Nashua Community Arts, will showcase the vibrant cultural center that, for two years now, has enriched the community’s quality of life. Tickets: $10. Details and ticket link here.

Planning Ahead?

April 19: Discover Wild NH Day, Concord NH

May 8: Taco Tour, Manchester NH