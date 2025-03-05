The Weekender March 7-9: Faux Stained Glass Workshop, Tiny Film Festival, Flea Market + more

MANCHESTER, NH – Spring is on the horizon, and we’ll gain more sunlight back this weekend! Check out the list below to get you out of the house, spark some creativity and more!

Looking for something with a soundtrack? Check out our Weekly Entertainment Report.

March 7

Faux Stained Glass Workshop, Bedford NH – The Canvas Road Show is is hosting a faux stained glass workshop this Friday from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m.. This fun workshop will help you with creating your own faux stained glass piece used wood and resin. Sign up for the workshop here!

3rd Annual Tiny Film Festival, Nashua NH – The Nashua Public Library is hosting their 3rd Annual Tiny Film Festival this Friday starting at 6 p.m. View 60-second films made by members of the community with an awards ceremony to follow. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. so that you’re able to walk the red carpet, take photos and free popcorn! Check here for more information.

March 8

Flea Market, Nashua NH – The Nashua Senior Activity Center is holding a Flea Market that will showcase 30+ vendors that are selling new or used merchandise. There will be a book sale and more, check here for more information!

Canine Sensory Experience, Hooksett NH – Golden Dog Adventure Co. is hosting a canine sensory experience at Dog Agility & Cafe in Hooksett. This is a 60-75 minute hands-on experience to boost your dog’s confidence and senses. Check here to learn more and register, limited spots are available!

March 9

Fairy Door Mug Making, Manchester NH – This is a single session class offered at Manchester Craft Market where you’ll start with a pre-thrown mug and use tools, stamps and clay to make a unique fairy themed mug! Check here for more information and to register!

Planning Ahead?

March 21: Jeff Dunham, Manchester NH

May 8: Taco Tour, Manchester NH