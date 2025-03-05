Weekly Entertainment Report March 6-9: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

As always, this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Southern NH is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m. (and streaming on Facebook.)
Featured LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY, MARCH 6th
- Jeff Mrozek / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Liz Ridgely / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm
- Ralph Allen / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Chris Lester / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm
- Dave Zangri / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm
- Lewis Goodwin Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm
FRIDAY, MARCH 7th
- Kat Ivy / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Marc Apostolides / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Peter Pappas / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Stephen Decuire / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Rebecca Turmel / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Mikey G / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Temple Mountain / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm
- Chad Lamarsh / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm
- Jarred Grant / Olympus Pizza (Suncook) / 7pm
- Frank Morey / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 7pm
- Ralph Allen / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8:30pm
- Eric Grant Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm
- Phil Maurice / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
- Miketon & The Nightblinders / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm
- Fox & the Flamingos / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm
SATURDAY, MARCH 8th
- Justin Sargent / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm
- Dave Zangri / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Doug Thompson / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Marc Apostolides / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Patrick Synan / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Paul Lussier / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- River Sang Wild / Pats Peak (Henniker) / 6pm
- Dakota Smart / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Ian Archibold / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- John Chouinard / Gaucho’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Jack Ancora / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm
- Jimmy Howe / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm
- Brian Gray / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm
- Last Kid Picked / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- Chad Lamarsh Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm
- Maddi Ryan / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
- Glad Valley / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm
- Best Not Broken / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm
SUNDAY, MARCH 9th
- Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am
- Marc Apostolides / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am
- River Sang Wild / Pats Peak (Henniker) / 12pm
- 21st & 1st / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm
Always be sure to check a venue's website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements.
FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
THURSDAY, MARCH 6th
GRAND KYIV BALLET PRESENTS SWAN LAKE / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/x
The Grand Kyiv Ballet is a company which deals with the organization of touring activities of the Ukrainian ballet dancers, created by the premiere of the ballet of the National Opera of Ukraine Oleksandr Stoianov. The Grand Kyiv Ballet company began its activity in 2014 having a big tour in cities of France, which covered 35 theatres. The professionalism of artists gives the opportunity both to enjoy the good technical level of the actors and also to get positive emotions watching acting and soulful dance. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774
ANOTHER TEQUILA SUNRISE / Palace Theatre (Manchester) 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
New England-based Eagles tribute, ANOTHER TEQUILA SUNRISE has been performing to sell-out crowds across the country for nearly twenty years. The standing ovations and thunderous applause emphasize that this group is the premier Eagles Tribute show in the USA. While opting not to concentrate on any one particular era of the Eagle’s history, ATS instead celebrates their rich musical heritage – from their pioneering, So-Cal country rock fusion, through their years of hard-hitting social commentary, to their emergence as America’s best-selling rock n’ roll institution – ATS covers it all. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588
DOUBLE VISION – The Ultimate FOREIGNER Tribute Concert / LaBelle Winery (Amherst) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x
Experience the most authentic Foreigner tribute at the Double Vision performance at LaBelle Winery Amherst on Thursday, March 6, 2025. You’ll hear all your Foreigner favorites such as “I Want To Know What Love Is”, “Jukebox Hero”, “Feels Like The First Time”, “Hot Blooded”, “Cold As Ice”, and many more! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898
FRIDAY, MARCH 7th
ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through March 23 – DIRECT/x
Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville is a musical comedy featuring the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Margaritaville,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Fins,” “Volcano,” and many more. With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia (“My Name is Earl,” “Raising Hope”) and Emmy nominee Mike O’Malley (“Survivor’s Remorse,” “Shameless”), this hilarious, heartwarming musical is the party you’ve been waiting for! Contains adult themes, language, and situations. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588
NEW YORK COMEDY NIGHT / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
New York Comedy Night includes the funniest acts straight from the Big Apple, many of which you may have seen on Late Night TV. NY’s comedy scene is filled with the most prolific and ready for stardom acts than any other city in the world. The catch phrase is true. If you can make it in NY, you can make it anywhere! Chris Roach is a Comedian/Actor born and raised in New York. He has brought his unique sense of humor to some of the biggest and best-known stages in the country, such as Gotham Comedy Club, Comic Strip Live NYC, The Borgata in Atlantic City and The Paramount in Huntington, NY. Tom Daddario is a main character in a new show on Tubi called “Crash the System” and has been featured in the New York Times and Daily News. He is a regular at The Borgata in Atlantic and the Hard Rock Casino and The Laugh Factory in Las Vegas.. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
SATURDAY, MARCH 8th
BEST OF BROADWAY – 80s EDITION / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 2:00pm and 7:00pm – DIRECT/x
Produced in collaboration between BNH Stage and Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative, Powerhouse’s talented singers present an evening of musical theatre focused on the Tony winners (and losers!) of the 1980’s. Featuring hits from shows like Phantom of the Opera and Les Misérables, and lesser-known gems like Chess, Song and Dance, and Baby, you’ll be transported back in time to the era that ushered in the mega musical! www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111
ST. PATRICK’S DAY with THE SPAIN BROTHERS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
Join us in celebrating St. Patrick’s day with evening filled with Irish songs and stories from Manchester’s own The Spain Brothers! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
SUNDAY, MARCH 9th
PRESERVATION HALL JAZZ BAND / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/x
At a moment when musical streams are crossing with unprecedented frequency, it’s crucial to remember that throughout its history, New Orleans has been the point at which sounds and cultures from around the world converge, mingle, and resurface, transformed by the Crescent City’s inimitable spirit and joie de vivre. Nowhere is that idea more vividly embodied than in the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, which has held the torch of New Orleans music aloft for more than 60 years, all the while carrying it enthusiastically forward as a reminder that the history they were founded to preserve is a vibrantly living history. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774
BEDFORD BIG BAND / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 2:00pm – DIRECT/x
The Bedford Big band is a 19- piece band of talented musicians from NH and MA that love to perform swing dance music in the style of Count Basie to Duke Ellington, plus your favorite pop, funk, and Latin selections. They have plenty of music for everyone and every age! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!