Weekly Entertainment Report March 6-9: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

This week's round-up of live entertainment in and around Southern NH is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals.

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, MARCH 6th

Liz Ridgely plays March 6 at the Homestead in Merrimack.

Jeff Mrozek / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Liz Ridgely / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Ralph Allen / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Chris Lester / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

Dave Zangri / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

Lewis Goodwin Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

FRIDAY, MARCH 7th

Fox and the Flamingos will make your night at Peddler’s Daughter on March 7.

Kat Ivy / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Marc Apostolides / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Peter Pappas / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Stephen Decuire / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Rebecca Turmel / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Mikey G / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Temple Mountain / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Chad Lamarsh / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm

Jarred Grant / Olympus Pizza (Suncook) / 7pm

Frank Morey / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 7pm

Ralph Allen / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Eric Grant Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Phil Maurice / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Miketon & The Nightblinders / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Fox & the Flamingos / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, MARCH 8th

Dakota Smart plays March 8 at Backyard Brewery.

Justin Sargent / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Dave Zangri / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Doug Thompson / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Marc Apostolides / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Patrick Synan / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Paul Lussier / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

River Sang Wild / Pats Peak (Henniker) / 6pm

Dakota Smart / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Ian Archibold / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

John Chouinard / Gaucho’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Jack Ancora / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Jimmy Howe / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Brian Gray / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm

Last Kid Picked / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Chad Lamarsh Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Maddi Ryan / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Glad Valley / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Best Not Broken / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, MARCH 9th

Let River Sang Wild entertain you at Pats Peak on March 9.

Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Marc Apostolides / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

River Sang Wild / Pats Peak (Henniker) / 12pm

21st & 1st / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm

Always be sure to check a venue's website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, MARCH 6th

GRAND KYIV BALLET PRESENTS SWAN LAKE / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/x

The Grand Kyiv Ballet is a company which deals with the organization of touring activities of the Ukrainian ballet dancers, created by the premiere of the ballet of the National Opera of Ukraine Oleksandr Stoianov. The Grand Kyiv Ballet company began its activity in 2014 having a big tour in cities of France, which covered 35 theatres. The professionalism of artists gives the opportunity both to enjoy the good technical level of the actors and also to get positive emotions watching acting and soulful dance. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

ANOTHER TEQUILA SUNRISE / Palace Theatre (Manchester) 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

New England-based Eagles tribute, ANOTHER TEQUILA SUNRISE has been performing to sell-out crowds across the country for nearly twenty years. The standing ovations and thunderous applause emphasize that this group is the premier Eagles Tribute show in the USA. While opting not to concentrate on any one particular era of the Eagle’s history, ATS instead celebrates their rich musical heritage – from their pioneering, So-Cal country rock fusion, through their years of hard-hitting social commentary, to their emergence as America’s best-selling rock n’ roll institution – ATS covers it all. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

DOUBLE VISION – The Ultimate FOREIGNER Tribute Concert / LaBelle Winery (Amherst) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

Experience the most authentic Foreigner tribute at the Double Vision performance at LaBelle Winery Amherst on Thursday, March 6, 2025. You’ll hear all your Foreigner favorites such as “I Want To Know What Love Is”, “Jukebox Hero”, “Feels Like The First Time”, “Hot Blooded”, “Cold As Ice”, and many more! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

FRIDAY, MARCH 7th

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through March 23 – DIRECT/x

Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville is a musical comedy featuring the most-loved Jimmy Buffett classics, including “Cheeseburger in Paradise,” “Margaritaville,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Fins,” “Volcano,” and many more. With a book by Emmy Award winner Greg Garcia (“My Name is Earl,” “Raising Hope”) and Emmy nominee Mike O’Malley (“Survivor’s Remorse,” “Shameless”), this hilarious, heartwarming musical is the party you’ve been waiting for! Contains adult themes, language, and situations. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

NEW YORK COMEDY NIGHT / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

New York Comedy Night includes the funniest acts straight from the Big Apple, many of which you may have seen on Late Night TV. NY’s comedy scene is filled with the most prolific and ready for stardom acts than any other city in the world. The catch phrase is true. If you can make it in NY, you can make it anywhere! Chris Roach is a Comedian/Actor born and raised in New York. He has brought his unique sense of humor to some of the biggest and best-known stages in the country, such as Gotham Comedy Club, Comic Strip Live NYC, The Borgata in Atlantic City and The Paramount in Huntington, NY. Tom Daddario is a main character in a new show on Tubi called “Crash the System” and has been featured in the New York Times and Daily News. He is a regular at The Borgata in Atlantic and the Hard Rock Casino and The Laugh Factory in Las Vegas.. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, MARCH 8th

BEST OF BROADWAY – 80s EDITION / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 2:00pm and 7:00pm – DIRECT/x

Produced in collaboration between BNH Stage and Powerhouse Theatre Collaborative, Powerhouse’s talented singers present an evening of musical theatre focused on the Tony winners (and losers!) of the 1980’s. Featuring hits from shows like Phantom of the Opera and Les Misérables, and lesser-known gems like Chess, Song and Dance, and Baby, you’ll be transported back in time to the era that ushered in the mega musical! www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

ST. PATRICK’S DAY with THE SPAIN BROTHERS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Join us in celebrating St. Patrick’s day with evening filled with Irish songs and stories from Manchester’s own The Spain Brothers! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SUNDAY, MARCH 9th

PRESERVATION HALL JAZZ BAND / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/x

At a moment when musical streams are crossing with unprecedented frequency, it’s crucial to remember that throughout its history, New Orleans has been the point at which sounds and cultures from around the world converge, mingle, and resurface, transformed by the Crescent City’s inimitable spirit and joie de vivre. Nowhere is that idea more vividly embodied than in the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, which has held the torch of New Orleans music aloft for more than 60 years, all the while carrying it enthusiastically forward as a reminder that the history they were founded to preserve is a vibrantly living history. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

BEDFORD BIG BAND / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 2:00pm – DIRECT/x

The Bedford Big band is a 19- piece band of talented musicians from NH and MA that love to perform swing dance music in the style of Count Basie to Duke Ellington, plus your favorite pop, funk, and Latin selections. They have plenty of music for everyone and every age! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

