The Weekender, May 16 – 17: Kids’ Night Out, Spring Book Sale, Matt Rife + more

MANCHESTER, NH – Looks to be another rainy weekend so we’ve got plenty of indoor activities to keep you occupied. Check out the mix below.

May 16

Kids’ Night Out!, Manchester NH – YMCA of Downtown Manchester is hosting Kids’ Night Out from 5:30 until 7:30PM. This is for kids aged 3 to 12 and is FREE for families with a YMCA family membership (and dinner’s included!). The theme for the night is Live in Nature, and make sure to register here.

May 17

Spring Book Sale, Manchester NH – Manchester City Library is hosting a Spring Book Sale from 10AM until 1PM. The pricing is $10 per average sized grocery bag or can be purchased for $2 for hardcover books and $1 for other materials. All proceeds go to support the museum pass program. Check here for more information.

Matt Rife at SNHU Arena, Manchester NH – Matt Rife is headed to SNHU Arena for his Stay Golden Tour this Saturday with the event starting at 8PM. Get your tickets here while they’re still available and get more information on the event.

Puppy Paint Party, Manchester NH – Stark Brewing Company is hosting a Puppy Paint Party this Saturday from 11AM until 3PM. Space is limited, so make sure to sign up and send a picture of your pup ahead of time so you can sip and paint. You’ll even be able to meet some dogs up for adoption.

ArtHub Grand Opening and and Artists Reception, Nashua NH – Nashua’s ArtHub is reopening on Nashua’s Main Street with the gallery grand opening beginning at 2 and open until 7PM. Refreshments will be served so make sure to bring yourself and art enthusiasts to find the perfect piece of art just for you.

Planning Ahead?

June 12: Art in Bloom Garden Party, Portsmouth NH

June 21: Pride Festival & Parade, Nashua NH

July 26: Summer Stroll, Nashua NH