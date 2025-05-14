Weekly Entertainment Report May 15-18: Where to find lively arts, music, and shows

Featured LIVE MUSIC

As always, this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Southern NH is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to [email protected] for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m. (and streaming on Facebook.)

THURSDAY, MAY 15th

Andrea Paquin plays Shorty’s in Nashua on May 15.

Chris Taylor / T-Bones (Hudson) / 5pm

Dave Clark / Copper Door (Bedford) / 5pm

Lou Antonucci / Copper Door (Salem) / 5pm

Sean Coleman / T-Bones (Salem) / 5pm

Tyler Levs / T-Bones (Derry) / 5pm

Doug Thompson / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm

Jeff Mrozek / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Jessica Olson / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Joanie Cicatelli Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Andrea Paquin / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Joe Winslow / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Johnny Angel / Shorty’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Rob & Jody / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

FRIDAY, MAY 16th

Ralph Allen performs May 16 at Strange Brew.

Chris Torrey / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Dave Ayotte Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Jordan Holmes / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Marc Apostolides / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Ian Archibold / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Taylor Hughes / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Peter Pappas / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Andrea Paquin / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Tyler Levs / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Kat Ivy / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm

Stephen Decuire / Olympus Pizza (Suncook) / 7pm

Ralph Allen / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Overtone / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Jeremy Porter / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Martin & Kelly / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, MAY 17th

Kevin Horan plays May 17 at Great North Aleworks.

Kevin Horan / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

21 st & 1 st / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

& 1 / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm Chris Taylor / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Marc Apostolides / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Tom Rousseau / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Danny McCarthy / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Rebecca Turmel / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Willy Chase / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Peter Pappas / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm

Category 5 / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Sugarbush / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm

Dancing Madly Backwards / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Maddi Ryan / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Wiki 3 / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Jonee Earthquake Band / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, MAY 18th

Tyler Levs performs May 18 at Murphy’s in Bedford.

Lilly Innella / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Steve Prisby / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Tyler Levs / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm

Brian Johnson Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5pm

Dalton Sayball / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Bedford Big Band / Andres Institute of Art (Brookline) / 6pm – TICKETS

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Click on "DIRECT/x" link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.

THURSDAY, MAY 15th



AM GOLD: YACHT ROCK / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/xEnjoy all of the #1 hits from 1975-85 with AM Gold: Yacht Rock, a yacht rock tribute band based out of NYC. You’ll hear Hall and Oates, Michael McDonald, Toto, Christopher Cross, Steely Dan, Kenny Loggins and more. Sing along to the one-hit wonders of that era, such as Brandy, Escape (Pina Colada song), Dancing in the Moonlight, Baby Come Back, and so many more. Whether you’re hearing these songs for the first time or remember singing along with them on your AM radio, you will love heading back to an era at this hit-filled tribute concert! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898



THIS IS MY BRAVE – THE SHOW / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/xThis Is My Brave – The Show, benefits NAMI New Hampshire (National Alliance on Mental Illness). An amazing cast of brave performers will share their personal stories of overcoming mental illness, suicide, and substance use disorder. This Is My Brave – The Show aims to raise awareness of mental illness, suicide, and substance use disorders; dispel the stigma and discrimination surrounding these conditions; and raise funds to help NAMI New Hampshire continue to provide free support, education, and advocacy to over 50,000 individuals and families statewide. Learn more about NAMI NH at NAMINH.org. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111



AN EVENING WITH MARY FRANCES LEAHY / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/xHaving performed with her parents and acclaimed fiddlers Natalie MacMaster and Donnell Leahy for over 600 shows, genre-defying fiddling (and piano) sensation Mary Frances Leahy is branching out with her fantastic debut solo album First Light. The innovative, eclectic nine-track collection of originals, co-produced by Mary Frances and Cuban guitarist Elmer Ferrer, is an amazing blending of Celtic, Latin, and Jazz influences. “It’s a bunch of styles you wouldn’t think go well together,” the 19-year Canadian phenom from the hamlet of Douro, Ontario says. “But once you hear it, you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, I get it!’ My sound is energetic. It makes me want to dance!” www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588





FRIDAY, MAY 16th



DON’T LET THE PIGEON DRIVE THE BUS! THE MUSICAL! / Stockbridge Theatre (Derry) / 10am – DIRECT/xWith a script written by Mo Willems, the creator of the #1 New York Times best-selling, Caldecott Honor award-winning “Pigeon” picture books, TheaterWorksUSA ‘s Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus! The Musical! is even more fun than staying up late and having a hot dog party! www.pinkertonacademy.org/stockbridge-theatre

MARTIN TOE / City Wide Community Center (Concord) / 7pm – FREE CONCERTMartin Toe is a dynamic Afrobeats artist known for his soulful storytelling, infectious rhythms, and powerful messages. Blending deep lyrics with vibrant energy, his music reflects themes of love, resilience, and cultural pride. With a unique sound that bridges tradition and modernity, Martin Toe continues to inspire and connect with fans worldwide. FREE CONCERT – No tickets needed.

MEDIUM LAUREN RAINBOW / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/xLauren Rainbow is an evidential and heart-centered medium, spiritual teacher, and sacred journeyer dedicated to Spirit, Healing, and Love. Her work with Spirit has brought her a worldwide audience. Lauren is the co-author of the best-selling “Mediumship Training Deck,” published with Hay House, and she has over 20 years of service to Spirit! As a Spiritual Teacher, she has empowered many to develop their intuitive gifts and has been featured at Omega Institute, Kripalu Yoga, and Lily Dale. She also brings people to sacred sites like Egypt, Mexico, Peru, and India for life-empowerment journeys. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

MURDER ON MOUNT OLYMPUS / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 6:30pm – DIRECT/xA Murder Mystery Dinner Party. Journey back to Ancient Greece, and prepare for a fun evening filled with Greek Gods, mystery and laughter as professional actors portray a Murder Mystery plot for you. Enjoy a Greek-inspired three-course dinner during this immersive Murder Mystery Party. Post-dinner, engage in clue-finding to solve the murderer’s identity and motive… Can you unveil the truth? www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

PANORAMA / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/xFive talented musicians from the Boston metro area dedicated to reliving the Magic of The CARS LIVE! We skillfully recreate the arrangements with passion and accuracy transporting the audience back to the time when spinning LP’s ruled the airwaves and new wave music shook the concert halls with excitement. So, strap in and Get ready to Shake it up! Let us Drive you Home. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE



ZACH NUGENT’S DEAD SET / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/xDead Set is more than just a cover band; they are an extraordinary ensemble that brings the Grateful Dead’s timeless music to life with remarkable precision and passion. Led by the incomparable Zach Nugent, Dead Set’s uncanny ability to channel the spirit of Jerry Garcia is nothing short of astounding. Nugent’s virtuosic guitar work captures Garcia’s essence, enchanting audiences with spellbinding solos and breathtaking improvisations. The band’s tight-knit chemistry and unwavering dedication ensure that every note resonates with the same magic that made the Grateful Dead legendary. Experience a musical journey like no other as Dead Set transports you through the ethereal realms of the Dead’s extensive catalog. From the cosmic explorations of “Dark Star” to the uplifting anthems of “Sugar Magnolia,” every song is delivered with unwavering authenticity and a contagious enthusiasm that will leave you dancing and singing along all night long. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this extraordinary celebration of Jerry Garcia’s enduring legacy. Get your tickets now and immerse yourself in a one-of-a-kind experience that will ignite your soul and create memories to last a lifetime. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774



THE EMPEROR’S NEW CLOTHES – THE MUSICAL / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / through May 18 – DIRECT/xBook by Karen Boettcher-Tate, Music & Lyrics by Bill Francoeur / The kingdom of Glump has been falling apart ever since the pampered emperor became wrapped up in his tasteless wardrobe! Not only is he a big-headed clothes-aholic, his three ’lovely’ daughters are quickly becoming chips off the old blockhead. Enter two con artists, Wart and Hog, who devise their ingenious plan for fleecing the emperor. Naturally, everyone pretends to ’see’ the magic cloth, until the emperor’s serving boy covers him up at the parade, laying bare the facts: the emperor has no clothes on! The serving boy’s honesty is contagious, and the emperor has quite a revelation. He’s been blind to his own selfishness — and nakedness! — until this fateful day. But make way for one more hilarious scene in which his daughters, who haven’t heard the news, appear in their underwear, too! (Tastefully done, we promise!) As the girls angrily chase Wart and Hog offstage, the emperor vows to his people that he will not only keep his underwear under wraps, but he will reform his ways… and his daughters! The naked truth has never been funnier! Presented by the Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

SATURDAY, MAY 17th

MEN ARE FROM MARS, WOMEN ARE FROM VENUS – LIVE! / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Off-Broadway sensation, Men Are From Mars – Women Are From Venus LIVE! This uproarious show, a seamless blend of theater and stand-up, has been revamped for 2025. Expect a delightful, light-hearted comedy inspired by John Gray’s New York Times #1 best-selling book. Eric Coble, the original writer, and director Mindy Cooper are back to inject new life into the script, ensuring its relevance and resonance with today’s audiences. Moving swiftly through a series of vignettes, the show covers everything from dating and marriage to the bedroom. This hysterical show will have couples elbowing each other all evening as they see themselves on stage. Sexy and fast paced, this show is definitely for adults, but will leave audiences laughing and giggling like little kids! When Mars and Venus collide, the adventures are earth-shatteringly hysterical. It’s a great recipe for a date night out: a little storytelling blended with some comedy and a dash of sage wisdom from the book. A delicious evening of entertainment! www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

DELTA MILES is JUDY GARLAND / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Audiences will be treated to an unforgettable evening filled with hilarious stories, antics and of course the singing og Garland’s greatest hits, including timeless classics such as “The Trolley Song.”, ”The Man That Got Away” “Over the Rainbow,” and more. Step into The Rex Theatre and enjoy this up close and personal night as the one and only Delta Miles takes on the persona of this incomparable legend. Singing everything live up to the final note of the show-stopping finale, audiences have been captivated by the authenticity and passion Delta brings as she pays homage to this most legendary star. Delta Miles delivers a spellbinding performance that celebrates the life, music, and legacy of one of the greatest entertainers of all time. Delta Miles comes home to New Hampshire for one night only and is JUDY GARLAND LIVE! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SUNDAY, MAY 18th

The VOLUNTAIRES IN CONCERT / First Congregation Church (Manchester) / 2pm – FREE CONCERT

Join The Voluntaires Community Choir (under the direction of Robert Dionne) for an hour of great choral music across many musical styles. For over 40 years The Voluntaires, an all-volunteer singing group who “love to sing”, have continued the mission to spread the gift of music to the community, bringing joy to the lives of both audiences and members alike through the magic of song. FREE CONCERT – No tickets needed. (canned goods accepted for the FCC Food Closet).

SYMPHONY NH – ILLUMINATED ENSEMBLES / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 4pm – DIRECT/x

The final concert in the Illuminated Ensembles series brings the SNH Woodwind Quintet to the Bank of New Hampshire Stage for an evening of classical chamber music. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

THE PERIMETER JAZZ ENSEMBLE / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 12pm – DIRECT/x

Part of the “Prime of Life” Series. The Perimeter Jazz Ensemble, or the PJE is an all high school group directed by Berklee graduate and former Berklee staff member, Peter Hazzard. The PJE is an 18 piece jazz big band. PJE have performed throughout New Hampshire and are comprised of the best Jazz musicians in the State. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

COMING SOON:

A CHORUS LINE / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / May 30 through June 22 – DIRECT/x

A Chorus Line is a stunning concept musical capturing the spirit and tension of a Broadway ensemble audition. Exploring the inner lives and bittersweet ambitions of professional Broadway performers, the show features one powerhouse number after another. Memorable musical numbers include “What I Did for Love,” “One,” “I Can Do That,” “At the Ballet,” “The Music and the Mirror,” and “I Hope I Get It.” A brilliantly complex fusion of song, dance, and compellingly authentic drama, A Chorus Line is an instantly recognizable Broadway classic. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

2025 JAZZ SHOWCASE / Ted Herbert’s Music School (Manchester) / June 8th at 3pm – DIRECT/x

Join us for an afternoon of jazz by Ted Herbert students and instructors. Also featuring the 2025 TED HERBERT COMMUNITY BIG BAND, sponsored in part by the Frederick Smyth Institute of Music. All proceeds benefit the Ted Herbert Big Band and future programs at the Ted Herbert Music School.. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

