The Weekender, May 23-25: The Haunted Market, Family Friendly Feud, Drag Show + more…

MANCHESTER, NH – It’s the unofficial start to summer with a long weekend. There might be more rain on the horizon, but check out some of the events to get out of the house if you don’t have any plans.

Multi-Day Events

May 24 – 25

The Haunted Market, Manchester NH – The Haunted Market is inspired by fictional stories, tarot, spiritualism, ghosts, and more, this market will bring together all sorts of vendors from crystals to paranormal. Tickets sell out and must be purchased ahead of time, so make sure to get them here for this ghoulish event. Check here for more information.

May 23

“Live” Family Friendly Feud, Manchester NH – Chunky’s Cinema Pub Manchester is hosting Family Friendly Feud starting at 6PM this Friday night. This is a fun family friendly activity so bring your family and friends, get some food and drinks and see what your family has what it takes to win. Get your tickets here and find out more information.

Eric Mintel Investigates: Paranormal Mysteries in New England, Manchester NH – Manchester City Library is hosting TV personality Eric Mintel at the library auditorium. He will be diving into the world of ghosts, UFO’s, Bigfoot, Dogman and other investigations that happen in our local area. Check here for more information about this exciting event.

May 24

The Shrektacular Spectacular Drag Show, Manchester NH – The Hop Knot is hosting a Shrek themed drag show this Saturday starting at 9PM with Luke Laroe hosting. This show is for 21+ with no cover!

Concord Farmer’s Market, Concord NH – The Concord Farmer’s Market will have 40+ vendors with a great selection of fruits, vegetables, meats, plants and more. The market is open from 8:30AM until noon. Check here for more information.

Grand Reopening Art Hub Gallery, Nashua – Our reopened ArtHub gallery gets a new spring in its step along Nashua’s Main Street! Celebrate this season of new beginnings, art and artists with NAAA! Refreshments to be served! Bring your friends, your family, colleagues, art collectors you know! 98 Main St. 2-7 p.m.

