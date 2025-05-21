Weekly Entertainment Report May 22-25: Where to find lively arts, music, and shows

As always, this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Southern NH is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to [email protected] for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m. (and streaming on Facebook.)



Featured Live Music

THURSDAY, MAY 22

Chris Lester performs May 22 at San Francisco Kitchen in Nashua. Photo/David R. Young

Brian Gray / T-Bones (Bedford) / 5pm

Jordan Quinn / Copper Door (Bedford) / 5pm

Chris Taylor / T-Bones (Concord) / 5pm

Lewis Goodwin / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Jack Fox / T-Bones (Salem) / 5pm

Jodee Frawlee / Copper Door (Salem) / 5pm

Jordan Holmes / T-Bones (Hudson / 5pm

Eddie Sands / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Jarred Grant / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm

Peter Pappas / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Mike Lecuyer Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Johnny Angel / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Stephen Decuire / Shorty’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Chris Lester / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Jamie Hughes Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

FRIDAY, MAY 23

Jordan Quinn performs May 23 at Firefly Bistro in Manchester.

Jordan Quinn / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Joe Winslow / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Heather Anne Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Kat Ivy / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Joe McDonald / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Colin Hart / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Temple Mountain / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Dave Clark / Olympus Pizza (Suncook) / 7pm

Jarred Grant / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm

EGG!, Konseptikor, House Lights / Terminus Underground (Nashua) / 7pm – TICKETS

Peter Higgins / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Sarah Martin / Bistro603 (Nashua) / 8pm

Off The Record / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Samantha Rae & Jae / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

RHCP & Weezer Tribute / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, MAY 24

Burn Permit performs May 24 at The Shaskeen in Manchester.

Colin Hart / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Peter Pappas / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Justin Bethune / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Rj Gravel / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Swipe Right Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

John Chouinard / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Justin Cohn / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Tom Boisse / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Dave Zangri / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm

Jack Ancora / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Stoned Shadows / Terminus Underground (Nashua) / 8pm – TICKETS

Jordan Quigley / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm

David Rousseau / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

DRINKURWATER, Evalution, Nefu, Stoned Capone / Jewel Music Venue (Manchester) / 8pm – TICKETS

Down By Ten / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Boston City Rhythm / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Burn Permit / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Tilted Halo / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, MAY 25

Catch Chad Lamarsh plays May 25 at the Derryfield in Manchester.

Matt Fuller / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Steve Aubert / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Jimmy’s Right Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 2pm

Brian Gray / Stella Blu (Nashua) / 3pm

Dani Sven / Firefly (Manchester) / 4pm

Peter Pappas / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm

Chad Lamarsh / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5pm

Dave Clark / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, MAY 22nd



STUDIO TWO (BEATLES TRIBUTE) / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/xEnjoy this high energy tribute concert of the early Beatles years (1962-1966) Studio Two offers an unforgettable tribute experience that transports fans back to the height of Beatlemania. Studio Two’s high-energy performances have resonated with audiences at venues across New England and beyond. With a unique ability to capture the youthful enthusiasm and raw power of The Beatles’ early music, Studio Two shows are fun for the whole family! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898



FRIDAY, MAY 23rd



PALACE SILVER STARS: OLD TIME ROCK & ROLL / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / Friday at 7pm, Saturday at 2pm – DIRECT/xGet ready for Old Time Rock & Roll with The Silver Stars! This concert-style show takes you on a thrilling journey through the decades, celebrating the unforgettable music that defined Rock and Roll—from the early pioneers to today’s biggest hits. Experience the energy, nostalgia, and classic tunes performed by a talented group of performers who prove that rock’s spirit is timeless. Don’t miss this exciting tribute to the legends and songs that shaped the soundtrack of our lives! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

NH JAZZ ORCHESTRA – SWING NIGHT / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/xSwing dancing lessons start at 6:30pm, followed by music and dancing at 7pm! Join us to dance the night away or just come for your listening pleasure and enjoy the exciting sounds of the 19-piece New Hampshire Jazz Orchestra. Experience authentic selections from the great swing music of Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Count Basie and more from the incredible ‘Great American Songbook’ performed by one of today’s best big bands in the land! Led by Clayton “Skip” Poole, a 45-year veteran of the idiom, along with singing by acclaimed vocalist, Laura Poole, the evening is not to be missed! FREE dance lessons for the first portion of the event will be offered to encourage amateur and experienced dancers alike. Enjoy the ambiance, nostalgia, and infectious night of authentic swing music that will be presented for your entertainment! www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

TAB BENOIT / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/xI Hear Thunder marks the long-awaited return of four-time Grammy-nominated artist Tab Benoit. Renowned for his distinctive guitar tone and Otis-Redding-esque voice, Benoit has been a captivating figure in the roots music world for over thirty years. Tab’s personal growth and advancement as a songwriter and musician have culminated in a benchmark recording. His new self-produced album, I Hear Thunder, for his imprint, Whiskey Bayou Records, is a testament to his fiery exuberance that first marked his career in 1992. The record not only showcases his artistic brilliance but also his profound commitment to environmental advocacy, a legacy that extends beyond the stage into the heart of the land that inspires his bluesy soul. On Benoit’s forthcoming national tour, fans will be delighted to hear the new songs and selected tracks from his vast catalog. Benoit does more than play the blues; he defines its future while paying homage to its rich past. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

SATURDAY, MAY 24th

ALADDIN / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 10:00am & 3:00pm – DIRECT/x

Dimensions in Dance celebrates its 30th annual production with an exciting production of Aladdin on Saturday, May 24th at 10am and 3pm. This classic story of how three wishes change the lives of Aladdin, Jasmine, and the Genie, is told through dance, featuring original choreography in Ballet, Jazz, Modern, Tap, Hip Hop, Acro, Pointe, and Lyrical. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

YELLOWHOUSE BLUES BAND / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

The YellowHouse Blues Band is a 9-piece, high energy blues & blues rock band with horns and multiple vocalists, known for putting their own take on popular songs and making them their own. A band from the Seacoast of NH and ME, they’ve sold out venues all over New England, including Jimmy’s Jazz & Blues Club (4x), The Press Room (3x), and The Music Room Cape Cod (2x), to name a few. Their song list encompasses material from Blues legends like Howlin’ Wolf, the Allman Brothers, and The Rolling Stones, to Motown stars like Aretha Franklin and Stevie Wonder, and modern-day artists such as Eric Gales, Tedeschi Trucks Band and Larkin Poe. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SUNDAY, MAY 25th

FLOYDIAN TRIP / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/x

Floydian Trip combines the best of the early Floyd years and later years to make each show a visually pleasing experience. Whether through projections, lasers, lights, or other effects, Floydian Trip creates a spectacular experience authentic to Floyd’s famous touring years in the 1970s and 1980s. Floydian Trip aims to recreate some of the spectacular and moving live performances that Pink Floyd became known for in the 1970s and 1980s. Floydian Trip recreates the sound in both the performance and tone of how Floyd would have been heard if you were seeing them live on stage during the Dark Side of the Moon Tour, Wish You Were Here Tour, In the Flesh (Pink Floyd) Tour, or The Wall Tour. Floydian Trip painstakingly recreates the classic Pink Floyd live experience. The band has poured over thousands of hours of official, unofficial, and bootleg audio and video of Pink Floyd between 1973 and 1981 in order to create the most authentic live Pink Floyd experience you can witness. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

COMING SOON:

A CHORUS LINE / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / May 30 through June 22 – DIRECT/x

A Chorus Line is a stunning concept musical capturing the spirit and tension of a Broadway ensemble audition. Exploring the inner lives and bittersweet ambitions of professional Broadway performers, the show features one powerhouse number after another. Memorable musical numbers include “What I Did for Love,” “One,” “I Can Do That,” “At the Ballet,” “The Music and the Mirror,” and “I Hope I Get It.” A brilliantly complex fusion of song, dance, and compellingly authentic drama, A Chorus Line is an instantly recognizable Broadway classic. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

2025 JAZZ SHOWCASE / Ted Herbert’s Music School (Manchester) / June 8th at 3pm – DIRECT/x

Join us for an afternoon of jazz by Ted Herbert students and instructors. Also featuring the 2025 TED HERBERT COMMUNITY BIG BAND, sponsored in part by the Frederick Smyth Institute of Music. All proceeds benefit the Ted Herbert Big Band and future programs at the Ted Herbert Music School.. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

