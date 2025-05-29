The Weekender, May 29 – 31: Apron workshop, Mutt Strutt, Puzzle Swap + more

MANCHESTER, NH – June’s almost here and summer is on the horizon. There are plenty of events to get you out of the house, enjoy the warm weather and what’s left of Spring.

Looking for something with a soundtrack? Check out our Weekly Entertainment Report.

May 30

Sew Your Own Apron Workshop, Manchester NH – Manchester Craft Market is offering a fun and interactive sewing class. This is a 2.5 hour session where you will learn essential sewing techniques to make your own apron. Limited sewing machines will be available for rent, however if you own your own sewing machine make sure to bring that along for personalized learning. Check here for more information and how to register.

May 31

Mutt Strutt, Manchester NH – The Manchester Animal Shelter is hosting the annual Mutt Strutt at Livingston Park this Saturday from 10AM until 2PM. This event benefits the Animal Shelter which will showcase vendors, pet-related activities and fun for the whole family. Tickets are required for the walk, so make sure to register here.

Beach Party Drag Night, Manchester NH – The Stoned Wall Bar & Grill is hosting a Beach Party Drag Night as a kick off to Pride! This is a 21+ show with valid ID and tickets are required so make sure to purchase yours here.

Puzzle Swap, Manchester NH – To Share Brewing Company is hosting a puzzle swap starting at 1PM. Bring your gently used puzzles and swap them for a new-to-you puzzle! Please make sure to bring puzzles that have all their pieces and are in good conditions to ensure your fellow puzzle lovers get to bring home a complete puzzle.

#MakeItFest 2025, Nashua NH – MakeIt Labs is hosting #MakeItFest that brings artists, inventors and others together for a family friendly fun event full of FREE exhibits, demonstrations and activities. This event starts at noon and is rain or shine!

Planning Ahead?

June 12: Art in Bloom Garden Party, Portsmouth NH

June 21: Pride Festival & Parade, Nashua NH

July 26: Summer Stroll, Nashua NH