The Weekender, May 8 -11: Taco Tour, Foraging, Mother’s Day + more…

MANCHESTER, NH – May’s in full swing, Taco Tour tonight and it appears to be a (mostly) dry weekend. Get out and about and enjoy the Spring!

May 8

Taco Tour, Manchester NH – Taco Tour is back, presented by Casamigos and hosted by the Greater Manchester Chamber of Commerce is coming back to downtown Manchester from 4 until 8PM. Participating restaurants will offer a variety of creative tacos for $3 (cash) each! Check here for more information and make sure to check out the map to plan your route!

Japanese Stab Binding, Nashua NH – Nashua Public Library is hosting an event on how to hand-sew a small notepad in the traditional Japanese stab binding style. This is for adults 18+, space is limited, all supplies are provided and doors open at 5:45.

May 10

Foraging Through the Year, Concord NH – Tanglewood Hollow is hosting a four-seasons foraging series for adults. The class location will be announced prior to the session and will be within a 15-minute drive of Downtown Concord. Check here for more information, to register, and to plan ahead of the upcoming sessions in the next seasons.

Mother’s Day Apple Dipping Demo, Manchester NH – Van Otis Chocolates is hosting a free apple dipping demo with chocolatier, Ariel. While you check out this demo, check out some chocolate dipped apples for purchase just in time for Mother’s Day.

May 11

Mother’s Day Mad Hatter Tea Party, Nashua NH – Local Street Eats is hosting a Mother’s Day Mad Hatter Tea Party for $45 per person for a 3-course pre-fixed menu and tea bar. Seats are limited and reservations are required so make sure to book your spot today if you haven’t already.

Planning Ahead?

June 12: Art in Bloom Garden Party, Portsmouth NH

June 21: Pride Festival & Parade, Nashua NH

July 26: Summer Stroll, Nashua NH