Weekly Entertainment Report May 8-11: Where to find lively arts, music, and showsEntertainment Report

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, MAY 8th

Peter Pappas plays at Shorty’s in Manchester on May 8.

Clint Lapointe / Copper Door (Bedford) / 5pm

Dave Zangri / Copper Door (Salem) / 5pm

Don Bartenstein / T-Bones (Derry) / 5pm

Jamie Hughes (Cheers) / 5pm

Jonny Friday / T-Bones (Concord) / 5pm

Jordan Holmes / T-Bones (Bedford) / 5pm

Kay Ivy / T-Bones (Hudson) / 5pm

Tyler Levs / T-Bones (Salem) / 5pm

Brian Gray / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Dalton Sayball / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Jarred Grant / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm

D-Comp / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Chris Perkins / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Peter Pappas / Shorty’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Swipe Right Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

FRIDAY, MAY 9th

Fatbunny performs May 9 at Bonfire Country Bar.

Dalton Sayball / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Chris Cavanaugh / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Eddie Sands / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

John Chouinard / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Two Drink Minimum / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Clint Lapointe / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Taylor Hughes / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Hank Osborne / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Slim Volume / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Chris Taylor / Olympus Pizza (Suncook) / 7pm

Jordan Quinn / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm

Faith Ann / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

House of Lights, Sleepspirit, Moments Of, Empty Halls / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

Neon Wave / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

FatBunny / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, MAY 10th

Jack Ancora performs May10 at San Francisco Kitchen.

Lucas Gallo / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Bella Perrotta / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Brian Gray / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Dave Zangri / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Kitchen Party / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Lou Antonucci / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Kay Ivy / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Karen Grenier / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Willy Chase / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Jack Ancora / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Mikey G / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Stephen Decuire / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm

Swipe Right Band / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Jenni Lynn Duo / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm

Punk & Poetry / Terminus Underground (Nashua) / 8pm – TICKETS

Chad Lamarsh / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Lexi James / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Peter Wood / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, MAY 11th – HAPPY MOTHER’S DAY!

Heather Anne Duo performs May 11 at the Stumble Inn.

Ed Chenoweth / Murphy’s – Dining Room (Bedford) / 9:30am & 1pm

Matt Fuller / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 9:30pm

Chuck Alaimo / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

John Chouinard / Gaucho’s (Manchester) / 11-2 and 5-8

Steve Aubert / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 1pm

Heather Anne Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 2pm

Tim Kierstead / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm

Chad Lamarsh / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5pm

Clint Lapointe / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, MAY 8th

Palace Theatre stage was transformed for Jesus Christ Superstar.



JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through May 11 – DIRECT/x – FINAL WEEKEND The first musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice to be produced for the professional stage, Jesus Christ Superstar has wowed audiences for over 50 years. A timeless work, this rock opera is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary and universally known series of events but seen, unusually, through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. Loosely based on the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, Superstar follows the last week of Jesus Christ’s life. The story, told entirely through song, explores the personal relationships and struggles between Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, his disciples, his followers and the Roman Empire. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

FOREIGNERS JOURNEY / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/xThe music and energy of two legendary stadium rock bands comes together in one electrifying show! Their repertoire of classics hits by Foreigner and Journey provide a crowd-pleasing night of unforgettable music. Get your wine coolers, mullets and stone washed jean vests ready for a night of sing along debauchery and dance grooves that will pop you from your seats. From heartwarming power ballads like “Faithfully,” “I Want to Know What Love Is,” to anthems like “Feels Like The First Time,” “Don’t Stop Believin’,” “Cold As Ice” and “Any Way You Want It,” Foreigners Journey are more than a tribute band. They’re a time machine, and their energy is infectious! www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

A NIGHT OF JAZZ / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 6:30pm – DIRECT/xFeaturing: The Central High School Jazz Band, Manchester High School West Jazz Band, Memorial High School Jazz Band, The Hillside Middle & Parkside Middle School Jazz Bands. Combined Fundraiser for all Jazz Band Programs. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

GRAHAM BONNET BAND / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/xRock Royalty Returns! Get ready to experience rock at its finest! The legendary Graham Bonnet, known for his iconic voice and groundbreaking work with bands like Rainbow, Alcatrazz, and Michael Schenker Group, is back with the Graham Bonnet Band. With his electrifying stage presence that will take you on a journey through decades of rock history and his new material. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

FRIDAY, MAY 9th

Joselyn Rutstein as Mrs. Lovett and Gavin McCullough as Sweeney Todd.



SWEENEY TODD – SCHOOL EDITION / Majestic Theatre (Derry) / through May 11 – DIRECT/xSweeney Todd has become a bloody, worldwide success since being awarded eight Tony Awards (including Best Musical), for its Broadway premiere and has now been adapted for high school performers in Sweeney Todd School Edition. Stephen Sondheim’s and Hugh Wheeler’s (A Little Night Music, Pacific Overtures) tasty, thrilling, theatrical treat has simultaneously shocked, awed and delighted audiences across the world. An infamous tale, Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to nineteenth-century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett’s luck sharply shifts when Todd’s thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up… and the carnage has only just begun! Presented by the Majestic Academy of Dramatic Arts Teens. Tickets: www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

THE BITCHY WAITER / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/xThe Bitchy Waiter Live is a 90 minute musical comedy cabaret detailing his life as a waiter through Broadway show tunes he has sung on stage, except that he changes the words to fit his crazy funny yet sometimes touching stories. So far he has not been sued by any famous lyricists! The Bitchy Waiter lives and works in New York City. When he was a little boy, he used to play “waiter” with his brothers taking their orders and serving them lunch. Sadly, his playtime has become a reality and he has been wearing an apron pretty consistently since 1990, working in restaurants in Denver, Houston and New York. In 2008, he started a blog as a way to release the frustrations that come with being in the world of food service. Writing stories on the Internet about annoying customers was better than poking the annoying customers in their eyes with forks! Tickets: www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

ARI SHAPIRO – THANK YOU FOR LISTENING / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/xHe has been named Journalist of the Year and sung at the Hollywood Bowl, and now one of America’s most recognized and beloved storytellers debuts his new cabaret solo show. Hilarious and moving, Ari Shapiro: Thank You For Listening adapts tales from Shapiro’s best-selling memoir, The Best Strangers In the World, into an evening of stories and songs about the power of listening to forge connections. Audiences will leave feeling more hopeful about the world around them… and may never listen to All Things Considered quite the same way again. Tickets: www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

GARY HOEY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/xRock & blues guitar legend Gary Hoey Releases his first album in 6 years. “Avalanche” on Wazoo Music Group (Hoey’s own label) “Avalanche” features special guest Lita Ford on vocals on “You Know I Would” and Gary’s son, Ian Hoey, is featured on “Dear Mama” a tribute to Gary’s mother and “Summer’s Here”. Gary says, “Avalanche is a return to my rock roots. It feels great to turn up the volume and have some fun. This album was a therapeutic album for me. I named the album Avalanche because sometimes life feels like one thing after another. Tickets: www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

AN INTIMATE NIGHT OF SINATRA / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/xFeaturing Rich DiMare and The Ron Poster Trio. Rich has 15 years’ experience in providing entertainment across America. Along with being a talented singer, he also DJ’s at Red Sox games throughout the season. Rich has worked live on air at Boston’s highest rated morning show, KISS 108’s Matty in the Morning and as a host on Boston’s Fox25 TV. Because of this experience in media and music Rich is a seasoned showman. Rich is joined by the Ron Poster Band. Ron Poster is the organist for the Boston Bruins and plays the weekly Sinatra Brunch at Lucky’s Lounge. Rich and Ron’s understanding of the Sinatra songbook coupled with their interactions on stage makes this Old Blue Eyes experience unique and something Sinatra lovers won’t forget! Tickets: www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, MAY 10th

Livingston Taylor and Al Stewart will bring back some memories at Nashua CTA.

TUPELO NIGHT OF COMEDY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/x

Featuring Paul D’Angelo, Dan Donahue, & Dustin Pueschel. Most of the Tupelo comedians have been on Letterman, Leno, Conan, and other programs. They are a riot! Tickets: www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

AL STEWART & LIVINGSTON TAYLOR / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

The Scottish-born singer-songwriter, Al Stewart, has released nearly 20 introspective and lyrically powerful records featuring brilliant backing musicians (Jimmy Page, Phil Collins, Richard Thompson, Peter White, etc.). His biggest platinum successes, “Year Of The Cat” and “Time Passages”, were released in 1976 & 1978 respectively. He’s had several top 20 singles, including the above-mentioned titles, as well as “On the Border” and “Song On The Radio”. Livingston Taylor picked up his first guitar at the age of 13, which began a 50-year career that has encompassed performance, songwriting, and teaching. Born in Boston and raised in North Carolina, Livingston is the fourth child in a very musical family that includes Alex, James, Kate, and Hugh. Livingston recorded his first record at the age of 18 and has continued to create well crafted, introspective, and original songs that have earned him listeners worldwide. From top-40 hits “I Will Be in Love with You” and “I’ll Come Running,” to “I Can Dream of You” and “Boatman,” the last two recorded by his brother James, Livingston’s creative output has continued unabated. His musical knowledge has inspired a varied repertoire, and he is equally at home with a range of musical genres—folk, pop, gospel, jazz—and from upbeat storytelling and touching ballads to full orchestra performances. Tickets: www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

SYMPHONY NH: RHAPSODY IN BLUE / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Celebrate Maestro Kalia at his last concert as SNH Music Director! Your Symphony New Hampshire will bring to life the genius works of Aaron Copland, Florence Price, and George Gershwin. It will be a mesmerizing musical journey, featuring the timeless compositions of some of the greatest American composers. Maestro Kalia will be joined by internationally acclaimed pianist Fei-Fei who will perform Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue and Florence Price’s Piano Concerto in One Movement in an evening that will leave you feeling energized. We close this evening with Aaron Copland’s Symphony No. 3, often referred to as the “American Symphony.” Tickets: www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

BRITAIN’S FINEST (BEATLES TRIBUTE) / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 2pm & 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Get ready to “Relive Beatlemania!” with So Cal’s very own foremost Beatles tribute band Britain’s Finest. The group transcends far above other Beatles tributes due to their precise attention to detail, harmonies, and appearance. With uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of Beatles’ classics such as “I Want To Hold Your Hand,” “She Loves You”, “Twist And Shout”, “A Hard Days Night”, “Roll Over Beethoven”, “Don’t Let Me Down”, “Something”, “Get Back”, and “Hey Jude”. Britain’s Finest is your personal time machine to that moment when The Beatles music touched your soul.

Tickets: www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SUNDAY, MAY 11th

WAITRESS – THE MUSICAL (BROADCAST) / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 2:00pm – DIRECT/x

This musical film is the live stage recording of Waitress: The Musical. Music and Lyrics by Sara Bareilles, this musical is an adaptation of the 2007 cult classic of the same name. Following the story of mother-to-be Jenna, played by Bareilles, this musical is a touching story about chased dreams, found love, the strength of female friendships, and finding your own self-worth…and PIE! Synopsis: The narrative follows a waitress and a baker from the American South named Jenna Hunterson. Trapped in an abusive relationship, Jenna feels desperate to get out of it when she discovers that she accidentally became pregnant. Hoping to earn money to help her out of her dilemma, she joins a pie-baking contest. Tickets: www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

