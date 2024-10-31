The Weekender, Nov. 1 – 3: Halloween Hangover, Merry Market, Card Writing 4 Our Vets, and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – October has come and gone, what are you going to do to ring in one of the last month’s of the year?

November 1

The Halloween Hangover Karaoke Party, Manchester NH – The Hop Knot is hosting a karaoke party and costume contest for their Halloween Hangover. Karaoke will be hosted from 8 until midnight with a costume contest with a few categories for you to win!

November 2

Merry Market Weekend, Merrimack NH – Junction 71 is hosting a holiday gift and decor event from 9AM until 5PM. This is a grand shopping experience for all your holiday gift needs with 50 vendors across two floors.

Flea Market, Nashua NH – A flea market will be hosted at the Nashua Senior Activity Center from 9AM until 2PM. Over 30 vendors will be there selling new and old merchandise. Free parking will be available!

Card Writing 4 Our Military, Nashua NH – The Nashua Public Library, in honor of Veteran’s Day, is hosting a card writing event from 10AM until 4PM. This is a great way to show your support and gratitude to our service members. Supplies will be provided with coffee, tea and juice available.

November 3

Manchester NH Wedding Show, Manchester NH – Area vendors will be available at the DoubleTree by Hilton Manchester Downtown to answer questions and discuss the latest wedding trends. Photographers, bakeries, decor and more will be there for all your wedding needs. Check here for more information and to purchase a ticket!

Planning Ahead?

December 6: Midnight Merriment, Concord NH

December 7: Manchester Holiday Parade, Manchester NH