The Weekender, Nov. 14-17: Ringling Brothers circus, Nashua Historical Society Adult Field Trip, Tradeapalooza + more

MANCHESTER, NH – We’re starting to get into the holiday spirit! Check out the mix below to get you ahead on your holiday shopping or to get out and about.

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar. Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it’s free!

More of an indoorsy music and theatre type? Our Weekly Entertainment Report is full of inspiration.

Multi-Day Events

November 15 – 17

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey presents The Greatest Show on Earth, Manchester NH – SNHU Arena is hosting the highly anticipated Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey The Greatest Show on Earth! This is a family friendly, fast-paced and action-packed performance. Check here for more information, including hours and to purchase tickets for one of six shows.

November 16 – 17

Holiday Pop-Market, Manchester NH – Jacques Flower Shop is hosting a Holiday Pop-Market with local crafts, food, items for holiday gifts and more. This event runs from 10AM until 4PM on both Saturday and Sunday. Check here for more information.

November 15

Adult Field Trip: Nashua Historical Society, Nashua NH – The Nashua Public Library is hosting an adult field trip to the Nashua Historical Society starting at 10AM. The Nashua Historical Society will teach adults how it preserves and tells the stories of Nashua. After the talk, you’ll get the chance to explore exhibits at the Florence H. Speare Museum.

Mike Rowe and the Tradeapalooza, Concord NH – Mike Rowe will be at NHTI this Friday at Tradeapalooza! 75 trades vendors for a free Trades Career Fair starting at 10AM. Check here for more information including the schedule of events.

November 16

Boston Holiday Market, Boston MA – The Boston Holiday Market in the Seaport features 120+ vendors food, cocktail bars, decor, live music and more! The Holiday Market will be open every day from now until December 29th. Check here for more information, including hours.

Planning Ahead?

December 6: Midnight Merriment, Concord NH

December 7: Manchester Holiday Parade, Manchester NH