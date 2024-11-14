Weekly Entertainment Report Nov. 14-17: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Southern NH is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m. (and streaming on Facebook)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14th

Stephen DeCuire will make everything just a little spicier at Shorty’s in Nashua on Nov. 14.

Chris Cavanaugh / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Ralph Allen / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Lewis Goodwin / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Stephen DeCuire / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Chad Verbeck / The Cavern Sports Bar (Pembroke) / 6pm

Chad Lamarsh / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Chris Lester / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

Jon Paul Royer / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

Jamie Hughes / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15th

Looking for some of that old country comfort? Bella Perotta will be delivering at Murphy’s on Nov. 15.

Joe Winslow Duo / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Bella Perrotta / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Marc Apostolides / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Peter Pappas / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Lewis Goodwin / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Ryan Williamson / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Tom Boisse / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Tyler Levs / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Ben Harris / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Casey Roop / Olympus Pizza (Suncook) / 7pm

Swipe Right / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Time Bomb / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Dave Zangri / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Hell on Heels / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Whiskey Horse / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Rockspring / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

The Mockingbirds / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16th

Nothing goes with Pizza Man pizza quite like Nicole Knox Murphy’s sultry tones. Be there Nov. 16.

Scott Solsky / Downtown Winter Farmers Market (Concord) / 9am-12pm

Ben Harris / Great North Ale Works (Manchester) / 4pm

Nicole Knox Murphy / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Jamie Hughes / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

John Chouinard / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Marc Apostolides / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Justin Jordan / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Chris Lester / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Tyler Levs / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Ryan Williamson / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Rob & Jody / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Code 4 / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm

Last Kid Picked / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

The Shana Stack Band / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Soup du Jour / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Fox & The Flamingos / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17th

Lilly Innella / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Marc Apostolides / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14th

NICK SWARDSON – TOILET HEAD / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Join Nick Swardson, Americas Sweetheart, as he tackles the hard issues of diarrhea, edibles and Norm MacDonald. A comedian, actor, writer and producer, Nick Swardson’s unique comedic view has established him as a force in the film and TV sphere and as a prolific stand-up comic. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

CANDLELIGHT CONCERTS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 6pm & 8:30pm

Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in Manchester. A Tribute to Queen at 6pm – DIRECT/x. The Music of Coldplay & Imagine Dragons at 8:30pm – DIRECT/x. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

CHRISTOPHER PAUL STELLING/ Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

To date Atlanta, Georgia based songwriter Christopher Paul Stelling has released 7 albums and played thousands of concerts across the US and EU. Over the last decade Stelling has toured as both headliner and as support for Son Little, Mavis Staples, and The Devil Makes Three, Ben Harper (who produced his 2020 album Best of Luck) and many others. Stelling released a trio of albums for indie favorite Anti- records (Tom Waits, Merle Haggard, Niko Case) and has performed multiple times at Newport Folk Festival and on CBS Saturday Morning. Stelling is known for his intricate finger-style guitar and road tested vocal delivery. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

MARTY STUART AND HIS FABULOUS SUPERLATIVES / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Country Music Hall of Famer, five-time Grammy-winner, and AMA Lifetime Achievement honoree Marty Stuart picks up where he left off on Altitude, his first new album in five years, exploring a cosmic country landscape populated by dreamers and drifters, misfits and angels, honky-tonk heroes and lonesome lovers. There’s a desert flare to the music here, a sweeping, spacious feel that conjures up wide-open horizons and endless stretches of two-lane highway, and the production is raw and cinematic to match, tipping its cap both to Bakersfield and Laurel Canyon as it balances jangle and twang in equal measure. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15th

THEATRE ROCK / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Theatre Rock is a tribute to Rock Musicals from the 1970s to the present. Award-winning shows from Hair to Hamilton, RENT to Hedwig, Superstar to SIX have enraptured and moved audiences on Broadway and with touring companies for decades. The new line-up features an accomplished mix of Broadway and rock band stars who bring their touring and performance experience together in a shared love of rock musicals. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

AN EVENING WITH WILLIE NILE / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

The New York Times called Willie Nile “one of the most gifted singer-songwriters to emerge from the New York scene in years.” His album Streets Of New York was hailed as “a platter for the ages” by UNCUT magazine. Rolling Stone listed The Innocent Ones as one of the “Top Ten Best Under-The-Radar Albums of 2011” and BBC Radio called it “THE rock ‘n’ roll album of the year.” Bono, Bruce Springsteen, Pete Townshend, Lou Reed, Lucinda Williams, Jim Jarmusch, and Little Steven are among those who have sung his praises. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

COCO MONTOYA & RONNIE BAKER BROOKS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Coco Montoya is considered one of the most prodigious and gifted electric bluesmen on the planet…a deeply soulful singer and incendiary guitarist [with] a seemingly endless penchant for invention. Ronnie Baker Brooks is Blues royalty– the son of Chicago Blues legend Lonnie Brooks– Ronnie has performed with some of the greatest Blues artists of our time, BB King, Buddy Guy, Albert Collins, Koko Taylor as well as Blues rock legend Eric Clapton. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16th

BOB MARLEY / Capitol Center (Concord) / 5:30 & 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

Bob loves being a comedian. He’s wicked good at it! He lives in Maine which is the best state in the world maybe even the universe. He’s featured regularly on Sirius XM radio and he even won their Superbowl of Comedy! He has put out over 20 comedy CDs and DVDs! He was inducted into The Guinness Book of World’s Records for “the longest stand-up comedy show by an individual” at 40 hrs of straight stand-up! He’s been on over 100 tv shows including Leno, Letterman, Conan, Jimmy Fallon, Craig Ferguson, and Comedy Central to name just a few. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

MOONDANCE – A VAN MORRISON TRIBUTE / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 2pm & 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Moondance is the ultimate Van Morrison Tribute Concert. This incredible show captures the Van Morrison concert experience like no other. You’ll hear classic tunes – Brown Eyed Girl, Moondance, Domino, It Stoned Me, Tupelo Honey, Wild Night, Into The Mystic, Caravan – just to name a few. The show is packed with one VM classic after the next. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

CHRISTOPHER TITUS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / f – DIRECT/x

Christopher Titus is a prolific stand-up comedian, writer, actor, and producer. His stand up work sees him playing to sell out audiences at clubs and theaters around the country. As a creator, Titus has sold scripts and ideas to NBC, ABC, FOX and Comedy Central. His multi-cam half hour “Titus” premiered to critical and audience acclaim on Fox, earning the show an Emmy Nomination, while Titus himself received a WGA Award Nomination for his writing on the show. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

FABULOUS THUNDERBIRDS / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

For over 30 years, The Fabulous Thunderbirds have been the quintessential American band. The group’s distinctive and powerful sound, influenced by a diversity of musical styles, manifested itself into a unique musical hybrid via such barnburners as “Tuff Enuff” and “Wrap It Up”. Co-founder Kim Wilson, the sole original member, still spearheads the group as it evolves into its newest incarnation. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SWING DANCE NIGHT / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 6:30pm – DIRECT/x

Join us to dance the night away, or just come for your listening pleasure and enjoy the exciting sounds of the 19-piece New Hampshire Jazz Orchestra. Experience authentic selections from the great swing music of Glenn Miller, Tommy Dorsey, Count Basie and more from the incredible ‘Great American Songbook’ performed by one of today’s best big bands in the land! www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

JESSE COOK / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Beyond his prolific accomplishments as a beloved Nuevo Flamenco guitarist over the past 25 years, Jesse Cook has honed his skills as a composer, producer, arranger, performer and, more recently, filmmaker and content creator. By the numbers, Jesse Cook has ten platinum and gold studio albums with combined sales exceeding two million copies, 700 million streams online, five concert DVDs and live discs, five PBS specials, a library of over 300 YouTube videos, a JUNO Award win and 11 nominations, three Canadian Smooth Jazz Awards, a Gemini Award, and an Acoustic Guitar Magazine Player’s Choice Silver Award to his credit. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17th

GLENN MILLER ORCHESTRA / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 12pm & 4:30pm – DIRECT/x

The first Glenn Miller Orchestra did not make it at all. It was a total and absolute economic failure. But Glenn knew what he wanted, held to that dedication and relentlessly worked to succeed. He launched his second band – the one that lives on today – in March of 1938. The Glenn Miller Orchestra has been a “hit” ever since. Today, the 18 member ensemble continues to play many of the original Miller arrangements both from the civilian band and the AAFB libraries. Additionally, it also plays some more modern selections arranged and performed in the Miller style and sound. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SYMPHONY NH – AMERICAN STANDARDS / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

SNH and the Capitol Center for the Arts are joining forces for a three-part series of Illuminated Ensembles. Join the Symphony New Hampshire Jazz Quartet for the first of a series of concerts by candlelight at the BNH Stage. This intimate and immersive experience will bring the Great American Songbook into a whole new light. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

UPCOMING EVENTS

MURDER’S IN THE HEIR / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / November 22-24 – DIRECT/x

Turn the game Clue into a play and you have the masterfully entertaining Murder’s in the Heir! Almost every character in this hilarious mystery has the weapon, opportunity, and motive to commit the unseen murder. And it’s up to the audience to decide who actually did it! Each of the heirs to the tyrannical billionaire Simon Starkweather has the means and the motive to do away with him. The play’s unique ending, utilizing secret ballots gathered at intermission from the audience, determines the killer in this maze of murder. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

