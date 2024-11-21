The Weekender, Nov. 21 – 24: Diz’s Thanksgiving Dinner, Concord Christmas Parade, Ballet + more

MANCHESTER, NH – We’re coming up on the weekend before Thanksgiving. How are you going to spend one of your last relaxing weekend before the holiday hustle and bustle?

November 22

Diz’s Traditional Thanksgiving Dinner, Manchester NH – Diz’s Cafe is hosting a Thanksgiving Supper this Friday. A traditional Thanksgiving feast will be served with all the fixings. Make sure to stop by and get your pre-Thanksgiving dinner fix!

November 23

Boston Holiday Market, Boston MA – The Boston Holiday Market in the Seaport features 120+ vendors food, cocktail bars, decor, live music and more! The Holiday Market will be open every day from now until December 29th. Check here for more information, including hours.

Concord Christmas Parade, Concord NH – Concord is hosting their 73rd Annual Christmas parade this Saturday. The theme this year is Silver Bells and the parade begins at 9:15AM on Loudon Road.

815 PJ Party, Manchester NH – 815 is hosting a cozy night out from 8PM until midnight with their PJ party! Granite State Glizzys will also be popping up! Get your tickets here.

The Nutcracker, Nashua NH – Safe Haven Ballet is bringing their Nutcracker for a full-length ballet at the Nashua Center for the Arts. Purchase your tickets here for the show starting at 4:30.

November 24

How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Nashua NH – Safe Haven Ballet will be performing How the Grinch Stole Christmas starting at 4:30PM at the Nashua Center for the Arts. In addition to the ballet performance, the audience will also get a lecture demonstration on different dance forms, the histories, and more. Purchase your tickets here.

Planning Ahead?

December 6: Midnight Merriment, Concord NH

December 7: Manchester Holiday Parade, Manchester NH