Weekly Entertainment Report Nov. 21-24: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

Featured LIVE MUSIC
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21st
- Eddie Sands / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Jamie Hughes / Homestead (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Dave Clark / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Stephen DeCuire / The Cavern Sports Bar (Pembroke) / 6pm
- Dave Zangri / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm
- Justin Bethune / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm
- Rob & Jody / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm
- Tim Theriault / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22nd
- Darien Castro / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Lou Antonucci / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Stephen DeCuire / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Rebecca Turmel / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Jack Ancora / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Danny McCarthy / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Paul Driscoll / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm
- Dave Zangri / Olympus Pizza (Suncook) / 7pm
- 603’s / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
- Fat Bunny / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- Jam Tomorrow / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm
- Bob Pratte Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm
- Free Thinkers Are Dangerous, Falling To Pieces / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm
- Code Switch / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23rd
- Doug Farrell / Downtown Farmers Market (Concord) / 9am-12pm
- Upright Dogs / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm
- Ralph Allen / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Dave Zangri / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Justin Bethune / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Liza Ridgely / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Joe Winslow / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Dave Clark / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Jack Ancora / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm
- Wolf & Honey / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
- Run Up The Tab / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm
- Rose Lane, Viqueen, Empty Halls, Overtime / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm
- Dancing Madly Backwards / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm
- Phil Maurice / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
- Lisa Marie & All Skook Up / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm
- Pop Farmers / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm
SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24th
- Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am
- Nate Comp / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.
FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21st
THE NUTCRACKER / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / November 21-24 – DIRECT/x
Enjoy the magic and beauty of a timeless classic this holiday season as Southern New Hampshire Dance Theater performs The Nutcracker, based on the story by E.T.A. Hoffman with music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The show opens in a 19th-century home in Germany, where a special Christmas gift is given from a mysterious and loving uncle to his young and curious niece Clara. With delicate costumes and engaging and vivid imagery, Clara’s dream comes to life onstage at the historic Palace Theatre. This holiday classic is a tradition for the whole family to enjoy. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588
JaRON MARSHALL / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
JaRon Marshall (of Black Pumas), is an accomplished American artist hailing from Austin, Texas, who skillfully fuses elements of jazz and R&B to his compositions, “bringing futuristic vibes to soul music” as mentioned on BET. After launching his first album earth sounds, JaRon Marshall embarked on a tour across North America and Europe, showcasing his talent at prestigious many venues and festivals. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111
ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH EXPERIENCE / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
Rocky Mountain High Experience®, A John Denver Christmas starring Rick Schuler, America’s Top John Denver Tribute, is an intimate experience that will take you back to the ’70s when John Denver’s music permeated the radio airways. Rick’s enchanting holiday show features all your favorite Denver hits including “Rocky Mountain High,” “Sunshine On My Shoulders,” “Take Me Home Country Roads,” “Leaving On A Jet Plane,” “Annie’s Song,” and “Thank God I’m A Country Boy,” just to name a few. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22nd
MURDER’S IN THE HEIR / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / November 22-24 – DIRECT/x
Turn the game Clue into a play and you have the masterfully entertaining Murder’s in the Heir! Almost every character in this hilarious mystery has the weapon, opportunity, and motive to commit the unseen murder. And it’s up to the audience to decide who actually did it! Each of the heirs to the tyrannical billionaire Simon Starkweather has the means and the motive to do away with him. The play’s unique ending, utilizing secret ballots gathered at intermission from the audience, determines the killer in this maze of murder. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469
LADIES OF LAUGHTER / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
The Ladies of Laughter Funny & Fabulous Tour includes winners and the best talent from its competition! Patty Rosborough is one of the top headlining comics in the country with her hard hitting, high-energy style of comedy. Liz Glazer had a successful law career but gave it all up to do comedy, where her material draws from her own life as a lesbian, a rabbi’s wife, and a former lawyer. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
THE ARTIMUS PYLE BAND / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
APB is Artimus Pyle, the last surviving member and drummer of the classic Lynyrd Skynyrd lineup & 2006 Rock & Roll HOF inductee with Lynyrd Skynyrd, Jerry Lyda, Scott Raines, Brad Durden & Dave Fowler. APB’s new album, Anthems includes classic Lynyrd Skynyrd songs featuring special guest singers. Included are Sweet Home Alabama, (feat Ronnie Dunn from Brooks & Dunn) & Simple Man (feat Sammy Hagar), Free Bird (feat Dolly Parton) and many more. APB is featured on Dolly Parton’s 2023 album, Rockstar.. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23rd
AN IRISH CHRISTMAS WITH ISHNA / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
A festive and joyful celebration of an Irish Christmas, weaving together dance, music and stories.
The husband-and-wife duo bring their humor and dynamic energy to the stage, and are accompanied by their stellar band of traditional musicians and are joined by brother-and-sister dancing team Kevin and Maureen Doyle, who will thrill and charm audiences with their championship-winning steps. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
THE BRITISH INVASION YEARS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
More than just the Beatles! First, you will hear chart toppers by iconic British groups such as The Zombies, Dave Clark Five, The Rolling Stones, The Who, The Moody Blues, Herman’s Hermits, and many others. As bassist/vocalist Bobby M notes, “We’ve always had a large fan base because of the wide variety of music and nostalgic aspect of our show. But thanks to Beatles Rock Band, the Fab Four’s addition to iTunes & Spotify, plus the fact that many of the era’s songs have recently been featured in TV, film, and commercials, our family-friendly performances truly appeal to both young and the young at heart.” www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
DUELING PIANOS / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
A fast-paced, request-driven, non-stop high-energy show where YOU pick the set list! No musical style or genre is off limits, and no two shows are the same. This is a no-holds-barred musical free-for-all where any style of music is fair! www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111
TUSK / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
Tusk has been criss-crossing the country since 2008 as The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute. But of all the Fleetwood Mac tributes playing around the United States today, what exactly sets Tusk apart? www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774
