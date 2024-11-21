Weekly Entertainment Report Nov. 21-24: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Southern NH is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m. (and streaming on Facebook)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21st

Eddie Sands performs Nov. 21 at Fratello’s.

Eddie Sands / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Jamie Hughes / Homestead (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Dave Clark / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Stephen DeCuire / The Cavern Sports Bar (Pembroke) / 6pm

Dave Zangri / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

Justin Bethune / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

Rob & Jody / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Tim Theriault / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22nd

Danny McCarthy will play the Backyard Brewery Nov. 22.

Darien Castro / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Lou Antonucci / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Stephen DeCuire / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Rebecca Turmel / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Jack Ancora / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Danny McCarthy / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Paul Driscoll / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Dave Zangri / Olympus Pizza (Suncook) / 7pm

603’s / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Fat Bunny / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Jam Tomorrow / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Bob Pratte Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Free Thinkers Are Dangerous, Falling To Pieces / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Code Switch / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23rd

Run Up the Tab performs at Casey Magee’s Nov. 23.

Doug Farrell / Downtown Farmers Market (Concord) / 9am-12pm

Upright Dogs / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Ralph Allen / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Dave Zangri / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Justin Bethune / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Liza Ridgely / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Joe Winslow / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Dave Clark / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Jack Ancora / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Wolf & Honey / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Run Up The Tab / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm

Rose Lane, Viqueen, Empty Halls, Overtime / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

Dancing Madly Backwards / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Phil Maurice / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Lisa Marie & All Skook Up / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Pop Farmers / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24th

Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Nate Comp / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21st

THE NUTCRACKER / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / November 21-24 – DIRECT/x

Enjoy the magic and beauty of a timeless classic this holiday season as Southern New Hampshire Dance Theater performs The Nutcracker, based on the story by E.T.A. Hoffman with music by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The show opens in a 19th-century home in Germany, where a special Christmas gift is given from a mysterious and loving uncle to his young and curious niece Clara. With delicate costumes and engaging and vivid imagery, Clara’s dream comes to life onstage at the historic Palace Theatre. This holiday classic is a tradition for the whole family to enjoy. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

JaRON MARSHALL / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

JaRon Marshall (of Black Pumas), is an accomplished American artist hailing from Austin, Texas, who skillfully fuses elements of jazz and R&B to his compositions, “bringing futuristic vibes to soul music” as mentioned on BET. After launching his first album earth sounds, JaRon Marshall embarked on a tour across North America and Europe, showcasing his talent at prestigious many venues and festivals. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH EXPERIENCE / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Rocky Mountain High Experience®, A John Denver Christmas starring Rick Schuler, America’s Top John Denver Tribute, is an intimate experience that will take you back to the ’70s when John Denver’s music permeated the radio airways. Rick’s enchanting holiday show features all your favorite Denver hits including “Rocky Mountain High,” “Sunshine On My Shoulders,” “Take Me Home Country Roads,” “Leaving On A Jet Plane,” “Annie’s Song,” and “Thank God I’m A Country Boy,” just to name a few. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22nd

MURDER’S IN THE HEIR / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / November 22-24 – DIRECT/x

Turn the game Clue into a play and you have the masterfully entertaining Murder’s in the Heir! Almost every character in this hilarious mystery has the weapon, opportunity, and motive to commit the unseen murder. And it’s up to the audience to decide who actually did it! Each of the heirs to the tyrannical billionaire Simon Starkweather has the means and the motive to do away with him. The play’s unique ending, utilizing secret ballots gathered at intermission from the audience, determines the killer in this maze of murder. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

LADIES OF LAUGHTER / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

The Ladies of Laughter Funny & Fabulous Tour includes winners and the best talent from its competition! Patty Rosborough is one of the top headlining comics in the country with her hard hitting, high-energy style of comedy. Liz Glazer had a successful law career but gave it all up to do comedy, where her material draws from her own life as a lesbian, a rabbi’s wife, and a former lawyer. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

THE ARTIMUS PYLE BAND / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

APB is Artimus Pyle, the last surviving member and drummer of the classic Lynyrd Skynyrd lineup & 2006 Rock & Roll HOF inductee with Lynyrd Skynyrd, Jerry Lyda, Scott Raines, Brad Durden & Dave Fowler. APB’s new album, Anthems includes classic Lynyrd Skynyrd songs featuring special guest singers. Included are Sweet Home Alabama, (feat Ronnie Dunn from Brooks & Dunn) & Simple Man (feat Sammy Hagar), Free Bird (feat Dolly Parton) and many more. APB is featured on Dolly Parton’s 2023 album, Rockstar.. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23rd

AN IRISH CHRISTMAS WITH ISHNA / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

A festive and joyful celebration of an Irish Christmas, weaving together dance, music and stories.

The husband-and-wife duo bring their humor and dynamic energy to the stage, and are accompanied by their stellar band of traditional musicians and are joined by brother-and-sister dancing team Kevin and Maureen Doyle, who will thrill and charm audiences with their championship-winning steps. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

THE BRITISH INVASION YEARS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

More than just the Beatles! First, you will hear chart toppers by iconic British groups such as The Zombies, Dave Clark Five, The Rolling Stones, The Who, The Moody Blues, Herman’s Hermits, and many others. As bassist/vocalist Bobby M notes, “We’ve always had a large fan base because of the wide variety of music and nostalgic aspect of our show. But thanks to Beatles Rock Band, the Fab Four’s addition to iTunes & Spotify, plus the fact that many of the era’s songs have recently been featured in TV, film, and commercials, our family-friendly performances truly appeal to both young and the young at heart.” www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

DUELING PIANOS / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

A fast-paced, request-driven, non-stop high-energy show where YOU pick the set list! No musical style or genre is off limits, and no two shows are the same. This is a no-holds-barred musical free-for-all where any style of music is fair! www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

TUSK / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Tusk has been criss-crossing the country since 2008 as The Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute. But of all the Fleetwood Mac tributes playing around the United States today, what exactly sets Tusk apart? www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!