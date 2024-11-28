The Weekender, Nov. 28 – 30: Thanksgiving 5K, Tree Lighting, Small Business Saturday + more

MANCHESTER, NH – We’ve made it to Thanksgiving! After all your relaxing, enjoy your long weekend with holiday events, Black Friday deals and Small Business Saturday shopping.

Multi-Day Events

Nov. 29-Dec. 1

Milford Festival of Trees, Milford, NH – Held at Gatherings at The Colonel Shepard House, 29 Mont Vernon St., Admission $5 at the door per person/$20 for families. Children under 8 are free. Come tour a beautiful display of 40+ holiday trees and special gift baskets decorated and donated by local businesses, individuals, and community organizations! All holiday trees and baskets will be raffled off to benefit SHARE Outreach Inc. Once again there’ll be some very special high value trees including one offering $1,000 in scratch tickets! More info…

November 28

Thanksgiving 5K, Manchester NH – Dartmouth Health is hosting their Fisher Cats Thanksgiving Day 5K this Thanksgiving morning. The Lil’ Turkey Trot starts at 8:30 with the 5K beginning at 9. Register here if you haven’t already!

November 29

Concord Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony, Concord NH – Concord is hosting their 39th annual Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony. The event starts at 4PM at the State House Plaza with hot cider, hot chocolate and family friendly activities.

Pipe Dream Brewing Holiday Craft Fair, Londonderry NH – Pipe Dream Brewing is hosting their annual craft fair with 10+ vendors and food specials! The event starts at 5PM, so grab a beer and get a head start on your holiday shopping.

November 30

Nashua Winter Holiday Stroll, Nashua NH – The 29th annual Holiday Stroll always delivers on that thing you want to feel at the holidays – the lighting of the tree and arrival of Santa and Mrs. Claus, plus lots to see and do downtown, as Main Street becomes a sea of humanity, all coming together in the spirit of the season. More information here.

Boston Holiday Market, Boston MA – The Boston Holiday Market in the Seaport features 120+ vendors food, cocktail bars, decor, live music and more! The Holiday Market will be open every day from now until December 29th. Check here for more information, including hours.

Small Business Saturday, Manchester NH – This Saturday is Small Business Saturday! Small Business Saturday is a great way to support and celebrate your local businesses. Kick-off will be at the Bookery, check here for more information.

Planning Ahead?

December 6: Midnight Merriment, Concord NH

December 7: Manchester Holiday Parade, Manchester NH