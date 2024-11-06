The Weekender, Nov. 9 – 10: Raptors of New Hampshire, Boston Holiday Market, Diwali festival and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – Who doesn’t love slow weekend before all the holidays?

November 9

Raptors of New Hampshire, Bow NH – Bow Baker Free Library is welcoming an educator from Tailwinds Raptor Education & Conservation as well as a visiting crew of raptors! This is an incredible opportunity to see these birds up close and learn more about them. This is recommended for ages 7+ and registration isn’t required.

Boston Holiday Market, Boston MA – The Boston Holiday Market in the Seaport features 120+ vendors food, cocktail bars, decor, live music and more! The Holiday Market will be open every day from now until December 29th. Check here for more information, including hours.

Combat Zone 86, Manchester NH – Combat Zone 86 is back at the SNHU Arena! Doors open at 4:30 with fights starting at 6PM. Check here for more info and to buy tickets.

November 10

Manchester City Marathon, Manchester NH – The CMC Manchester City Marathon will bring thousands of runners and spectators to Downtown Manchester this Sunday with the race starting at 8:50AM. Check here for more information, including road closures!

IANH Diwali Festival, Nashua NH – India Association of New Hampshire is celebrating Diwali and Navaratri. There will be dancing, cultural cuisine, bazaar and more that welcomes everyone of all ages. This event will be hosted at Nashua High School South starting at 12PM. Check here for more information.

BEDFORD HANDMADE FAIR, Bedford, NH – Craft fair at Bedford High School – get your holiday spirit on. 10 a.m. -3 p.m., Bedford High School. Benefits Manchester Animal Shelter and the student councils.

Planning Ahead?

December 6: Midnight Merriment, Concord NH

December 7: Manchester Holiday Parade, Manchester NH