The Weekender, Oct. 11-13: Milford Pumpkin Festival, Fall Foliage Fest, Duck Derby, Chocolate Expo + more

MANCHESTER, NH – If you have a long weekend ahead (or not), take a look at the mix below to get you out and about and enjoy Fall in New Hampshire.

Multi-Day Events

October 11 – 13

Milford Pumpkin Festival, Milford NH – The Milford Pumpkin Festival is back for it’s 35th year! Take a look here for the schedule of the weekend long event, activities, Haunted Trail, music and more. This a family friendly event to celebrate all things Fall.

Fall Foliage Fest, Waterville Valley NH – Head up north and celebrate the beauty of the season! Admission is FREE and plenty of family fun will be offered. This weekend long event will host games, tent sales, live music, fireworks and more!

October 12

New Hampshire Brewfest, Portsmouth NH – The New Hampshire Brewfest returns to the Cisco Brewery grounds that hosts brewers from all over New England. This event is for 21+ and tickets must be purchased online here.

7th Annual Duck Derby, Nashua NH – The Rotary Club of Nashua West is hosting their 7th Annual Duck Derby at the Millyard Technology Boat Launch. The event starts at 11AM with music, food trucks, games and more. Learn more about the event here and purchase your tickets.

Scenic Chair Lift Rides, Manchester NH – McInyre Ski Area is hosting their scenic chair life rides every Saturday until October 26. Take a chairlift ride up to the top and take a wagon ride or walk on over to Weston tower. Purchase your tickets here to take in the colors of the season.

October 13

Chocolate Expo, Manchester NH – The Chocolate Expo is returning to The DoubleTree Expo Center in Downtown Manchester this Sunday from 10AM until 6PM. Enjoy your passion for all things chocolate with tastings, sales, baked goods, spirits, Kids Zone activities and more! Purchase your tickets and learn more here.

Planning Ahead?

October 19: Manchester City Library Book Sale, Manchester NH

October 25: Halloween Howl, Concord NH

October 27: The Greater Manchester Trunk or Treat, Manchester NH

November 2: Duran Duran, Manchester NH