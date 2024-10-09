Weekly Entertainment Report Oct. 10-13: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Southern NH is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m. (and streaming on Facebook)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10th

Jamie Hughes plays Oct. 10 at Fratello’s

Jamie Hughes / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Ralph Allen / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Clint Lapointe / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Peter Pappas / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Chris Perkins / The Cavern Sports Bar (Pembroke) / 6pm

Jordan Quinn / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

Stephen DeCuire / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

Lewis Goodwin / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11th

Danny McCarthy plays Oct. 11 at Backyard Brewery.



Carl Chloros / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Rebecca Turmel / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Danny McCarthy / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Chris Lester / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Andrea Paquin / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Joannie Cicatelli / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Chris Taylor / Olympus Pizza (Suncook) / 7pm

Phil Jacques / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Dueling Pianos / Keys Piano Bar (Manchester) / 7:30pm – Saturday as well – TICKETS

Jonny Friday / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Johnny Angel / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Mostly 90’s / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Hell on Heels / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Maddie Ryan / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Blindspot / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12th

Butler Frogs Duo plays Oct 12 at Casey Magee’s

Paul Driscoll / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Taylor Burnett / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

John Chouinard / Gaucho’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Ian Archibold / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Dave Clark / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Dave Zangri / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Liz Ridgley / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Patrick Synan / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Mikey G / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Butler Frogs Duo / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm

Wolf & Honey / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Last Kid Picked / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Whiskey Horse / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Marianne Toilet & The Runs / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Hi-Fi Dub feat. Lisa Marie / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13th

Lilly Innella / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Rich Wallace / Stella Blu (Nashua) / 3pm

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10th

TEDX – AMOSKEAG MILLYARD / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 1:00-5:00pm – DIRECT/x

An inspiring day filled with ideas worth spreading at this in-person event. Listen to innovative speakers from various backgrounds share their thought-provoking talks on a wide range of topics. Connect with fellow attendees and engage in meaningful conversations that can spark new insights and collaborations. Get ready to be empowered and inspired as we come together to explore new perspectives and bold ideas. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to be part of a community that celebrates creativity and innovation. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

DEBBIE GIBSON – ACOUSTIC YOUTH / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Debbie Gibson, a true pop phenomenon, burst onto the scene at just 16, etching her name in history with the Billboard Hot 100 chart – topper “Foolish Beat.” She became the youngest artist to write, produce, and perform a number – one hit — she is STILL the youngest female, a record that has remained unbroken for over 30 years. Acoustic Youth will find Debbie at the keys, super intimate, telling stories and playing the songs as she first wrote them on the piano. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

END OF THE LINE / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

End Of The Line is the premiere Allman Brothers tribute band. Having carved up the southeast with sold out shows in Georgia & Tennessee, End Of The Line is making a name for themselves with a sound as classic & heavy as the original Brothers themselves. With endorsements from the official Allman Brothers Museum, The Big House, End Of The Line carries on the legacy of The Allman Brothers with poise & power. Come experience the soul, the guitarmony, the jam, and the ramblin’ spirit that still lives on through each note hit. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

THUNDER FROM UNDER / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Known for their charismatic personalities, chiseled physiques, and mesmerizing dance routines, Thunder from Down Under has been leaving audiences in awe for years. Their unmatched Australian charm and talent have earned them a dedicated global following, making them one of the most sought-after live shows in the entertainment industry. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11th

BRUCE IN THE USA / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x – also 10/12 at 7:30pm

Bruce In The USA is much more than just another tribute… This high-energy musical experience is a note-perfect and visually accurate recreation of a Bruce Springsteen & The E St. Band show. The Bruce In The USA Band consists of seasoned world class professional musicians. This high end, powerhouse, band has taken this genre of performance art to a whole new level, making it the World’s #1 Tribute to the E Street Band’s musical legacy. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

THE ROBIN WILLIAMS EXPERIENCE / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Roger Kabler is THE premier Robin Williams Impersonator in the world. He not only looks like Robin but acts like, sounds like and has the same joy of performing that made Robin Williams the beloved, Iconic comedian that he was. All of this is brought together in the ultimate Robin Williams tribute. A wild, crazy, off the wall rollercoaster ride of all the memorable routines and Improvisation that made up a Robin Williams comedy Concert. So, hold onto your chairs and get ready for an incredible Comedic Bang. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

JESSICA KIRSON / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Jessica Kirson is a powerhouse on stage. She’s a hilariously relatable performer of sheer silliness, vulnerability, and ridiculous characters. Her countless comedic character videos have racked up over 200 million views on social media. Her audience is multigenerational, creating an excuse for large groups of friends and families to spend a night out together. In an era where only 10% of all touring comedians are female, Jessica stands out as one of the strongest comedians regardless of gender. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

SAW – THE MUSICAL / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

One of the most thought-provoking horror films of all time now is…a musical. SAW The Musical hilariously captures the events of the first movie parodying the Saw that started it all following from where Lawrence Gordon and Adam Stanheight find each other for the first time in the bathroom trap. Will they follow ”the rules” as they discover each other’s secrets? Will they escape the game in time and saw right through? A love story with fluidity (and lots more fluids), ‘SAW The Musical: The Unauthorized Parody of Saw’ is Little Shop of Horrors meets Avenue Q, pushing the boundary on sexuality and how to love. [Parental Advisory: Explicit Content]. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 12th

THE CALAMARI SISTERS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x – also 10/13 at 2pm

Delphine and Carmela Calamari are bringing their 23rd Annual Italian Sausagefest to the Rex Theatre! This is a BRAND NEW show for Manchester so come celebrate the memories of summer with these sassy, brassy broads from Brooklyn as they sing, dance, and cook delicious street fair goodies for you and your friends. Whether you’re a sausage-lover or not, you’ll laugh until your sides ache and fall in love with these dynamic sisters. Come learn more secret recipes, hear hilarious Calamari family anecdotes, taste their sausage and peppers, help them make fried dough, and compete in the annual fertility and virility competition while the Sisters sing their own special versions of Broadway and Pop favorites. Get ready for a raucous good time and above all else, open wide ‘cause here comes the sausage!! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

LOTUS LAND / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

With an unparalleled performance, The American RUSH Tribute Lotus Land brings the force of live Rush to life on stage. Enjoyed by die-hard Rush fans, musicians, and casual music listeners alike, the Lotus Land experience has been heralded as the ultimate celebration of RUSH’s musical craftsmanship and spirited performances. With the true set up and sound of the Canadian power trio, Lotus Land delivers the thrill that people expect when they see RUSH in concert. Their performances have wowed sold-out houses in premiere concert venues and their fan base continues to grow nationally and internationally. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

PANORAMA and BIKINI WHALE / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Panorama is 5 musicians from the Boston area (where the CARS were born) dedicated to reliving the Magic of the CARS LIVE!, – skillfully recreating the arrangements with passion and accuracy, and performing with a multi-media show that transports the audience back to the time when spinning LP’s ruled the airwaves and new wave rock music shook the concert halls with excitement. Strap in and get ready to Shake it up! Let us Drive you Home. Bikini Whale formed in 2011, with their first performance intended as a “one-time thing” for a Halloween show. It went over so well that ever since – they have paid tribute as a B-52’s band that has influenced countless weirdos and eccentrics for decades.www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 13th

BORED TEACHERS / Capitol Center (Concord) / 3pm – DIRECT/x

Bored Teachers are BACK with all new material on their “The Struggle is Real!” Comedy Tour. For years, Bored Teachers Studios has brought a sense of humor to teachers around the world to ease their daily struggle in the classroom. Since 2022, Bored Teachers has been selling out comedy clubs and major theatres across 49 states, bringing laughter to over 150,000 teachers throughout the school year and has become the main event to attend in all of teacher world. Even non-teacher fans have reviewed it as one of the funniest stand up shows they’ve ever seen! The Bored Teachers Show is a comedy powerhouse that anyone who’s ever been in a classroom can relate to www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

LONESTAR / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Lonestar’s streak of hit country singles started in 1996 with the rock-edged “No News,” and continued with the following year’s “Come Cryin’ to Me” and “Everything’s Changed.” The band’s quadruple-platinum 1999 album Lonely Grill spawned four No. 1 hits including “What About Now” and the beloved global smash “Amazed.” Lonestar was quickly established as music’s preeminent pop-country band, a status they’d maintain through the 2000s and beyond thanks to hits such as “I’m Already There” and “My Front Porch Looking In.” www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

ANA POPOVIC / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Internationally renowned guitarist Ana Popovic has built her career on defining and describing, on her own terms, the essence of American music, simultaneously pushing limits, bending genres, and reinventing her music and herself with each new record. Not surprisingly, she can claim any number of notable accolades and achievements from the highest quarters of the music industry. She’s shown her commitment to celebrating her guitar-driven, eclectic music style through consistent touring, awards, and recognition for the past 25 years. In the process, she’s emerged as one of the most thoughtful, dynamic, and committed performers in modern songwriting and guitar. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

