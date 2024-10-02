The Weekender, Oct. 3 – 6: Fall Fest, Apple Harvest Day, Ocean Discovery Day + more

MANCHESTER, NH – Saturday looks like a day full of Fall festivities! What are you going to do to celebrate the weekend?

October 5

Scenic Chair Lift Rides, Manchester NH – McInyre Ski Area is hosting their scenic chair life rides every Saturday until October 26. Take a chairlift ride up to the top and take a wagon ride or walk on over to Weston tower. Purchase your tickets here to take in the colors of the season.

Fall Fest Block Party, Londonderry NH – 603 Brewery is hosting their Fall Fest Block Party from noon until 8PM. There will be food trucks, live music, vendors and more! Check here for more information.

40th Annual Apple Harvest Day, Dover NH – The Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce is hosting their 40th Annual Apple Harvest Day all day Saturday. This street festival spans 8 blocks, with two food courts, a road race, entertainment, vendors and more!

Flashlight Corn Maze, Dover NH – Tender Crop Farm at the Red Barn is hosting their Flashlight Corn Maze every Saturday night through October from 4 until 9PM. This is a ticketed event but free for kids under 12 years old. Make sure to bring your flashlights!

Ocean Discovery Day Open House, Durham NH – UNH is hosting Ocean Discovery Day where you will learn about Marine Science and Ocean Engineering. Ocean Discovery Day is all about hands-on activities and presentations as a family friendly event which is also free! Check here for more information.

A Witchy Workshop: Broom Making, Nashua NH – Tangled Roots Herbal is hosting a Broom Making workshop just in time for Halloween! All experience levels are welcomed, purchase your tickets here which includes materials!

Fall Fair a the Farm, Bedford, NH – Get ready for a day of family fun at Joppa Hill Educational Farm’s Fall Fair! This is one of the largest fundraisers for this non-profit farm – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.! Enjoy the crisp autumn air with hayrides around the farm, meet and greet our adorable animals, unleash your creativity by decorating your very own pumpkin, and more! There’ll be plenty of exciting games to keep everyone entertained, and of course, you won’t want to miss the food trucks and the best part of Fall – delicious apple cider donuts! It’s the perfect way to celebrate the season—see you there!Tickets are on sale now: $15 per person/$30 per family – https://eventbrite.com/…/joppa-hill-farms-2024-fall…

