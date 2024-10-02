Weekly Entertainment Report Oct. 3-6: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Southern NH is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m. (and streaming on Facebook)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3rd

Eddie Sands plays Thursday at Fratello’s in Manchester.

Dalton Sayball / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Eddie Sands / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Andrea Paquin / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Peter Pappas / Pressed Café (Bedford) / 6pm

Ralph Allen / Pressed Café (Salem) / 6pm

Another Shot / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Jamie Hughes / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

John Chouinard / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

Lou Antonucci / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

Carl Chloros / Keys Piano Bar (Manchester) / 8pm

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4th

Be entertained Oct. 4 by Falsely Accused, at The Shaskeen.

Jodee Frawlee / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Ernesto Burden / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

John Chouinard / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Rebecca Turmel / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Sean Coleman / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Eddie Sands / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Lucas Gallo / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Garrett Smith / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Dueling Pianos / Keys Piano Bar (Manchester) / 7:30pm – TICKETS (Saturday as well)

J-Lo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Kitchen Party / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Frank Morey & Melvin Taylor / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Souled Out Show Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Falsely Accused / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5th

Wooden Soul takes over Casey Magee’s in Nashua on Oct. 5.

Eric Impallomeni / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 3pm

Dave Clark / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Baza Blues / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Bella Perrotta / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Dani Sven / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Peter Pappas / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

John Chouinard / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Eddie Sands / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Doug Mitchell Duo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Wooden Soul / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm

Swipe Right Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Double Midnight / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Peter Poirier Band / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Chase Clark / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6th

Dave Clark will play for you Oct. 6 at Stella Blu.

Rob Dumais / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Steve Aubert / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

D-Comp Oktoberfest / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 12pm

Dave Clark / Stella Blu (Nashua) / 3pm

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 3rd

FIVE FOR FIGHTING with STRING QUARTET / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

The only way for a story to progress is to turn the page. John Ondrasik — the songwriter and performer known as the platinum-selling, Grammy-nominated, Five For Fighting — knows this well. In the two decades since his first major single, “Superman (It’s Not Easy),” hit the stratosphere, the artist has both evolved and come back ’round full circle. Creativity, if nothing else, is paradoxical. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

CELEBRATING CELINE / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Jenene Caramielo delivers a stunning tribute show to the legendary Celine Dion, accompanied by a live band. Her breathtaking vocals deliver goosebumps and leave audiences awestruck worldwide. She brings to life the iconic songs of one of the greatest vocalists of our time. She commands the stage and bares her soul for all to see as she belts out new and classic hits like “I Drove all Night,” “Power of Love” and “Courage” to name a few. This is a must-see show for any fan of Celine Dion or anyone who appreciates exceptional live music. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4th

THE BEATLES ABBEY ROAD / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm DIRECT/x

This 9-piece band performs the Beatles classic album Note for note, cut for cut. Founded in 2003 by Craig Martin, Classic Albums Live takes the greatest albums and recreates them live on stage – note for note, cut for cut, using the best musicians. “Think of it as a recital,” says Martin, “these albums are historic and stand the test of time.” Forgoing costumes and impersonations, Classic Albums Live has found success in concentrating solely on the music. “We don’t dress up or wear any sort of costume. All of our energy is put into the music.”. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

THE CONCERT – A TRIBUTE TO ABBA / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

The Concert A Tribute to Abba continues to be the top ABBA tribute group in the world, dazzling all who see with their fantastic performance while playing the most iconic hits, including “Mamma Mia,” “S.O.S,” “Money, Money, Money,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” “Waterloo,” “Gimme, Gimme, Gimme” and “Dancing Queen.” www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

AN EVENING WITH DARRELL SCOTT / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Multi-instrumentalist and Singer-Songwriter Darrell Scott mines and cultivates the everyday moment, taking the rote, menial, mundane, and allowing it to be surreal, ever poignant, and candidly honest, lilting, blooming, and resonating. The words he fosters allow us to make sense of the world, what is at stake here, and our place in it. And ultimately, Darrell knows the sole truth of life is that love is all that matters, that we don’t always get it right, but that’s the instinctive and requisite circuitous allure of things, why we forever chase it, and why it is held sacred. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

BROADWAY RAVE / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Welcome to Broadway Rave, a Broadway Dance Party celebrating the best in show-tunes and musical theatre. Come sing along to all of your favorite broadway hits while dressed up as your favorite character. We’ll have surprise guests from some of your favorite Broadway stars! Live out your Broadway fantasies at Broadway Rave — the most POPULAR Broadway Dance party around. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

KASHMIR / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Kashmir has grown from the streets of New York City to now being one of the top Led Zeppelin Tribute bands touring nationally and internationally. Experience the mythos and magic of Led Zeppelin – the hits *and* deep cuts that you’ve loved all of your life, with the visual dynamism you’d expect from a Zep show. As fate would have it, the members of KASHMIR featuring Jean Violet do bear a resemblance to their counterparts in Led Zep, so beyond the power and intensity of their sound, there’s a visual realism that truly completes the experience. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 5th

603 MUSIC / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Two of the area’s top singer-songwriters. Cosy Sheridan has been called one of the era’s finest and most thoughtful songwriters, and also ‘a buddhist monk trapped in the body of a singer-songwriter’. Her music regularly tops the folk radio charts. Kate Redgate’s music is a mixture of rock and roll, folk, roots-rock and country. The result of a high school dropout using time well spent absorbing her early influences: the ones she heard as a kid on the loudspeakers at the Illinois Boots and Saddle Club. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

THE DOO WOP PROJECT / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

The Doo Wop Project, the dynamic, rave-reviewed celebration of a beloved music genre, has a brand new “DOO!” Starring the 5 engaging, charismatic and dashing Broadway stars from smash hits like JERSEY BOYS, A BRONX TALE, BEAUTIFUL, and MOTOWN: THE MUSICAL with their all star band, this exciting new show (with a brand new setlist) features fresh renditions of classic Doo Wop hits. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

COMEDIAN JUSTON McKINNEY LIVE / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 5pm & 8pm – DIRECT/x

With multiple appearances on “The Tonight Show”, one-hour specials on “Comedy Central”, and “Amazon Prime”, including “Parentally Challenged” and “On Mid-Life Support”, Juston is at the top of his game. He just released his 5th stand-up special, “On the Bright Side”, currently streaming on his YouTube channel. Juston was born in Portsmouth, NH and grew up living on the border of New Hampshire and Maine. In the late 1990’s after spending seven years as a Deputy Sheriff in rural Maine, he traded his gun for a microphone and moved to NYC to pursue a career in comedy. He quickly became a regular at Comic Strip Live, Stand-Up New York, Dangerfield’s, Gotham, Caroline’s on Broadway and the New York Times called him, “Destined for stardom.” www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 6th

TOMMY DORSEY ORCHESTRA / Stockbridge Theatre (Derry) / 2pm – DIRECT/x

In Big Band history, the Tommy Dorsey Orchestra is recognized as one of the best all-around dance bands. It could swing with the best of them, and no other band could come close to Tommy’s when it came to playing ballads. Tommy’s legacy of great music has transcended time with the group still entertaining throughout the world with swinging Big Band entertainment! www.stockbridgetheatre.showare.com or (603)437-5200

ASKING FOR TROUBLE / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 5pm – DIRECT/x

Get ready for an evening of sidesplitting laughter as Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, the dynamic duo from TV’s “Whose Line is it Anyway?,” take the stage in a one-night-only uproarious live show, Colin Mochrie & Brad Sherwood: Asking for Trouble. Armed with their lightning-fast wits, Mochrie & Sherwood transform the audience’s suggestions into an unpredictable evening of non-stop comedy gold. No script? No problem! “Asking For Trouble” is a wild rollercoaster ride of hilarity, where two improv legends prove they are still the best in the business. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

LIVE FROM LAUREL CANYON / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

“Live from Laurel Canyon – Songs and Stories of American Folk Rock” is an evening of live music and narrated stories of some of the most influential songwriters who lived in Laurel Canyon in the mid 1960’s and 70’s. Similar to other legendary rock and roll neighborhoods of the same era like Haight Ashbury in San Francisco or Greenwich Village in NYC, Laurel Canyon was a community of artists who would forge a new genre of music (Folk Rock) and forever change the look, sound and attitude of American pop music. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

