Time to make the donuts at ‘What the Fluff,’ now open at former Dulce’s Bakery location

Jessica and Keosotra Deent recently opened What the Fluff Donuts Aug. 1 at 87 Amherst St. Photo/Winter Trabex

MANCHESTER, NH – When What the Fluff Donuts opened their doors for the first time on August 1 at the corner of Chestnut and Amherst streets in New Hampshire, it’s fair to say there was a great deal of anticipation – some people were spotted sitting in their idling cars outside the location as early as 6:15 a.m. just to get first dibs on the downtown’s newest sweet shop.

Opening day proved too busy to get an interview from the owners. I returned two weeks later and managed to have a sit down with owners of the store – husband and wife Keosotra and Jessica Deent – to discuss how business has been going for them so far.

The Deents arrive at the bakery daily at 3 a.m. to begin making the donuts by hand. They finish making the donuts by around 9 a.m., then remain in the store until the early afternoon to sell what they made for the day. They say business has been “not bad.”

“We learned how to make donuts from my uncle,” said Keosotra Deent, the store’s co-owner. “We saw this location, it’s like the perfect spot.”

Donuts are priced in three tiers and range from $1.85-3.50 for single donut and are $18.43 for a dozen assorted “tier 1 and 2” donuts.

Jessica Deent behind the counter ready to fill a box of fresh donuts or pour a hot coffee – or both – for customers. Photo/Winter Trabex

The location was previously occupied by Dulces Bakery, a Spanish business which announced its closure in 2023 after eight years in operation (some spent on the West Side of town).

Opening the store was a dream of Keosotra’s wife, Jessica. “My wife doesn’t have any skill besides making donuts,” Keosotra joked while Jessica gave a broad smile. “It’s like a dream. We’re just having fun.”

During the interview, the owners offered me a large box of donut samples to taste and review. Unlike those from Dunkin, or other stores where the donuts come shipped to the store from a third-party site, the donuts Keosotra and Jessica make are fresh, soft, and flavorful. Eating them doesn’t feel like a guilty pleasure as much as a happy pleasure.

The couple, hailing from Cambodia, look like they’ve struck the jackpot in life. What might seem like a humble dream to make donuts every day is to them a source of enthusiasm and happiness.

What the Fluff Donuts is located at 87 Amherst Street. You can find more information on their website.

Store hours: