Tractor-trailer left hanging over Exit 5 off-ramp after crash, 293 South traffic diverted

Aerial view of tractor-trailer involved in crash as it hangs over the Exit 5 off-ramp.

MANCHESTER, NH – NH State Police, Manchester Fire and Police and AMR reported to the scene of a tractor trailer crash Friday morning on 293 Southbound in Manchester in the Exit 5, Granite Street area.

The tractor-trailer appears to have lost control and was hanging over the Exit 5 southbound off-ramp. During the crash a passenger car struck the tractor trailer unit.

293 Southbound is closed at the Exit 5 off-ramp southbound while the scene is investigated.

Initial reports are the truck has about 130 gallons of fuel in tanks that were compromised and fire crews are working to contain that.

NH Department of Environmental Services is responding to the scene.

AMR Ambulance transported at least two people from the scene of the accident.

More information etails will be provided as it becomes available.