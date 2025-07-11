Troy Micklon announces Ward 9 Aldermanic campaign

Troy Micklon. Promotional photo

MANCHESTER, NH — Lifelong Granite Stater and longtime city resident Troy Micklon has officially announced his candidacy for Alderman in Manchester’s Ward 9. Micklon says he wants to bring a thoughtful, solutions-focused approach to city government—one that prioritizes listening, transparency, and putting neighborhood concerns.

If elected, Micklon says he will emulate the outcome and collaboration-based communication style he currently uses as a business analyst for Alaska Northstar Resources. Over the past 20 years, he has also held various positions locally at Jacobs Technology, PTC and MilliporeSigma

“In my line of work, success depends on listening first, identifying the real issue, and working with people to find a practical path forward,” said Micklon. “That’s how I approach problems professionally, and that’s how I’ll approach them on the Board of Aldermen.”

Micklon also holds an associate of science degree in criminal justice and law enforcement from Mount Washington College, graduating Magna Cum Laude.

More information on Micklon’s campaign can be found at www.facebook.com/TroyMicklonWard9.