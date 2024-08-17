Uncertainty remains on whether Babylon Hookah Bar will challenge business license suspension

Babylon Hookah Bar, 245 Maple St.

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Following an Aug. 10 incident at the Babylon Hookah Bar involving gunfire in the parking lot and three arrests, the business says it’s not certain if it will seek to challenge the suspension of its business license by the city.

Babylon spokesperson Richard Madol told Manchester Ink Link that operators of the club are still deliberating upon their course of action.

Under the city charter, Babylon has 10 days to decide whether it will contest the suspension.

Babylon voluntarily surrendered its liquor license on July 1 according to New Hampshire Liquor Commission (NHLC) spokesperson E.J. Powers, adding that Babylon had a lengthy violation history with the NHLC.

Powers added that the NHLC was actively investigating the establishment for illegal sales of alcohol and tobacco before the Aug. 10 incident in coordination with the Manchester Police Department.

Madol stated that the club does not sell alcohol in accordance with the surrender of its liquor license, but allows patrons to bring their own alcohol into the establishment. Madol also stated that the club actively prohibits any customers inside the club from leaving with alcohol currently in their possession that they are drinking.

Additionally, Madol alleged that the Manchester Police Department’s presence outside the business is harmful, stating that they have only been called a handful of times and often they will be present in the parking lot of their business without solicitation, something he says intimidates customers.

“We appreciate what they do to protect and serve the community, but their presence is really heavy and I think they’re overpolicing us,” he said.

Babylon is located in a plaza at the corner of Maple and Valley streets, directly across from Manchester Police Department Headquarters.

Manchester Ink Link has reached out for comment to the Manchester Police Department regarding Madol’s allegations.