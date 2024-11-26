‘Unprecedented demand’ brings hundreds to Gather’s annual Thanksgiving food distribution

REGIONAL NEWS

Seacoast-area residents line up Saturday to receive Thanksgiving food at Gather’s annual distribution in Portsmouth. Photo/Cat Hayes

PORTSMOUTH, NH – Dozens of volunteers handed out nearly 24,000 pounds of Thanksgiving food to 545 Seacoast-area families at Gather’s annual Thanksgiving distribution event on Nov. 23.

The distribution of fresh produce, canned goods, turkeys, homemade pies and more, reached 1,643 individuals, according to organizers.

“In the past year, Gather has seen an unprecedented demand across all its anti-hunger programs – higher than ever in its 200-year history,” Anne Hayes, Gather executive director, said in a news release. “We’re now serving an average of 10,500 individuals each month, a 24% increase over 2023, and providing nearly 80,000 prepared meals, a 26% increase over 2023. So this makes sense that we’re seeing hundreds of people at our Thanksgiving event.”

Also at the event, Alliance for Greater Good donated winter gear, such as hats, gloves, scarves, and other warm clothing. Gather’s culinary team baked cookies and offered coffee and cocoa while breakfast burritos were supplied by Red’s Good Vibes.

Those receiving food and other goods braved a cold, rainy day, but said it was worth it.

Volunteers have prepared 250 Thanksgiving meals for the Gather pantry in Portsmouth for those who can’t make their own. Photo/Cat Hayes

One woman, who has mobility issues, who asked not to be identified, held her small pup in her arms wrapped in a scarf. “This is my little girl,” she said. “I don’t usually take her out in bad weather but this Thanksgiving program is so helpful, and I’m surrounded by so many people who are so kind.”

Another said, “I’m so grateful for this program. Without this food, I wouldn’t have a real Thanksgiving dinner for my family.”

A third added, “My mom is disabled and has come to Gather for years. I kept putting it off thinking that to struggle was the best choice, not to take a handout. But I’m so glad that I made the choice to come to Gather. I can’t believe that I waited so long.”

Gather’s culinary also team made 250 individual Thanksgiving meals for people couldn’t put together their own dinner this year. The meals are available at Gather’s food pantry, 210 West Road.

A team of volunteers coordinated with Gather’s Seacoast Waste Not program that connects surplus food ingredients from participating restaurants and caterers with Gather’s volunteer cooks working out of the kitchen at Great Bay Community College.

Saturday’s event represents a significant logistical operation that includes securing the food and raising money, organizers said.

Nina Parrott, owner of catering business Fifth Flavor, holds an annual pie drive for the event with neighbors, friends and businesses across the region that generated 800 pies this year.

“Every year, when I ask my friends and neighbors to contribute to the pie drive, it just brings me to tears when they do it with such enthusiastic force,” Parrott said. “People understand that it’s not about the pie, per se. It’s about giving fellow community members a moment of joy.”

William Doyle, executive chairman of Novocure, said the company is proud to be the presenting sponsor of the event. “Through invaluable partnerships with community-based organizations like Gather, we are helping make a difference in the lives of Granite Staters.”

He said many of the company’s employees volunteered to support the event.

Hayes, Gather’s executive director, said, “We’re so appreciative of the support of our community and sponsors who are able to make this happen for Seacoast families in need.”

Gather, founded in 1816, delivers fresh food daily to 65 towns and cities in Seacoast New Hampshire and southern Maine. It’s one of the oldest social service organizations in the country, according to officials.