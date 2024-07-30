UPDATE: Brown Avenue/Exit 2 overnight ramp closure on Aug. 1 and 4 for paving

MANCHESTER, NH – Due to scheduling changes related to weather, the city has announced new dates for the closure of the eastbound and westbound on and off ramps at Exit 2 between I-293/NH Route 101 and Brown Avenue (NH Route 3A) for paving of Brown Avenue.

Detours will be in place to direct motorists and will be phased as follows:

NEW DATES:

Thursday, August 1 to Friday August 2 (Night Work, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.) – Westbound off-ramp and eastbound on-ramp will be closed. Detour using NH Route 101 westbound to the US Route 3/Kilton Road/S. River Road exit, then follow US Route 3 towards the eastbound on-ramp for I-293/NH Route 101 eastbound.



Sunday, August 4 to Monday, August h (Night Work, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m.) – Westbound on-ramp and eastbound off-ramp will be closed. Detour using Exit 1/South Willow St.

Electronic message boards and traffic control devices will be used to alert and assist motorists during the ramp closures.

All paving work is scheduled to be complete by Monday, August 5 by 5 a.m.