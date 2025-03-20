Veterans Memorial Park sidewalk construction begins March 24, expect pedestrian detours

Rendering of plans for Veterans Park improvement project. An enlargeable pdf version can be found at the end of this post. Image/City of Manchester



Pedestrian detours will be in place during construction.



MANCHESTER, NH – The City of Manchester’s Department of Public Works (DPW) announced that construction of sidewalk improvements along Elm Street, from Central to Merrimack Street, adjacent to Veterans Memorial Park, will begin on March 24, 2025. The project will require partial sidewalk closures, with pedestrian detours in place throughout the construction period.

To minimize disruptions, the work will be completed in phases, ensuring continued access to Manchester Transit Authority (MTA) bus service.

The project will: Improve the sidewalk surface by replacing the old, worn and uneven surface with a new concrete surface (including stamped colored banding detail), while bringing the sidewalk into compliance with ADA guidelines.

Construct new granite curb tree boxes with new landscaping, including various tree species to complement the existing canopy while filling in open canopy space, and adding some simple and easily maintained ground level landscaping such as perennial flowers and flowering bushes.

Upgrade existing underground electrical to support lighting (both street and decorative such as tree wraps).

This project is a collaborative effort between various City departments, aimed at enhancing the user experience of Veteran’s Memorial Park and the surrounding areas. Improvements include ADA-compliant upgrades to the sidewalk and ramps, as well as new landscaping, contributing to a safer, more welcoming environment.

The project has been awarded to GMI Asphalt of Belmont, NH, with completion expected in July 2025.

The DPW appreciates the community’s patience and understanding as the department works to improve Manchester’s infrastructure.