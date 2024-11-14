VIDEO: Holiday greetings with heart: Volunteers pack up cards for annual delivery to service members

A card-packing event was held Nov. 15 at Eversource NH. Joining the group were Manchester Mayor Jay Ruais and Police Chief Allen Aldenberg, both of whom said they have been deployed with the Army National Guard over the years and on the receiving end of heart-felt greeting cards.

Holiday Cards for our Military Challenge has become a tradition here in New Hampshire. Started in 2003 by Dr. Laura Landerman-Garber, this is the 20th year that the community has come through with thousands of cards.

Dr. Laura Landerman-Garber started the holiday card tradition at her family dining room table in 2003. Now in its 20th year, the effort has delivered more than 1.1 million greetings from around the country to service members who can’t be home for the holidays. Photo/Carol Robidoux