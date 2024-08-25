VIDEO: His hot dogs brought everyone to the (mill) yard

MANCHESTER, NH – The video above is just a taste of how things went down for the last (hot) dog days of summer for Dube Dogs ‘n’ More on Aug. 15. Marc Dube and his assistant Flower Wood – who managed to keep the line moving despite a bum foot – dished out so many hot dogs that they had to make a hot-dog run somewhere in the middle of it all.

The line started forming before 11 a.m. and kept on growing throughout the afternoon.

Dube had at least three or four extra hands for the hot dog-a-palooza, although they were attached to other people who he recruited to help keep up with the crowd for the farewell.

And there was even a security guy present because you know how unruly a hot-dog-loving crowd can get. But thanks to the hot dog police, everything went down smoothly.

We asked Dube for some wiener stats following his final day – like how many dogs served and he said he would get back to us on that – it was an emotional day for him, and so we are not going to dog him. But we do hope to ketchup with him before too long.

Even if you’re a little steamed that Marc Dube and Flower Wood have given up the hot dog cart, for now, relish the fact that while all good things eventually come to an end, they also, sometimes, come back when we least expect them to.