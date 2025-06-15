Vigil for Rebecca: Community gathers to mourn baby girl struck and killed by alleged drunk driver

A boy places a Teddy bear among the candles, stuffed animals and balloons left in memory of Rebecca Cole, victim of an alleged drunk driver on June 13. Photo/Jeffrey Hastings

MANCHESTER, NH – Steven Cole, the father of an 11-month-old baby girl who died after being hit by an alleged drunk driver, cried at her vigil Sunday night, saying “I tried to save you.”

Rebecca Cole

The anguished father of five said he didn’t see the car coming toward him and his five children because the driver was going the wrong way on a one-way section of Belmont Street. The family of five was on their way to a nearby park and were crossing the street when Rebecca, who was in a stroller, was struck along with her 11-year-old sister, Secret. Secret remains hospitalized at Boston Children’s Hospital.

“Why, why take away my little girl?” Cole cried out. “All we wanted to do was go to the park and play.”

Several others at the gathering wept as Cole continued to talk.

“The city will cry for you,” he said, speaking before a large photograph of his daughter. He acknowledged the more than 250 people who turned out for the vigil, saying “The love they show you, I’ve never seen so much love in my life.”

Manchester Police closed off several blocks around the vigil to allow the large crown to gather safely. Among those attending the vigil was Mayor Jay Ruais and Manchester Police Chief Peter Marr, along with several police officers and member of the AMR ambulance crew who had responded to the initial call Thursday.



About 250 neighbors and community members attended a vigil June 15 for 11-month-old Rebecca Cole, who died after being struck by an alleged drunk driver last week. Photo/Pat Grossmith

“It was devastating what happened to her,” said Bonnie Velasquez, a resident of the neighborhood. “She hadn’t even begun her life. It’s awful.”

Velasquez was at home that afternoon when she heard the crash and came outside to see what happened. She said she’s still shaken by it.

The collision happened last Thursday, June 12, 2025, about 4 p.m. on a one-way section of Belmont Street, near Lake Avenue.

Cole told police “something came flying out of the sky,” striking his two daughters. He managed to get his other three children – Faith, 7, Chris, 4, and Isaiah, 3 – to safety and out of harm’s way.

The impact of the collision sent Rebecca, who was in a stroller, airborne before landing in bushes at the northwest corner of Lake Avenue and Belmont Street, where the memorial was set up. Her 11-year-old sister suffered broken bones as well, including a fractured femur.

The driver, 23-year-old Justin Laclair, whose address in court documents is listed as 464 Chestnut St., is under arrest, detained in the Valley Street jail, on charges of two counts of reckless conduct, deadly weapon; two counts of DUI aggravate address in criminal complaints is listed as 464 Chestnut St., two counts of collision with serious injury; two counts of conduct after accident/death or injury resulting. He was ordered held without bail.

Stephen Cole acknowledged the love surrounding his family as he mourned the loss of his youngest child, Rebecca, during a neighborhood vigil on June 15. Photo/Pat Grossmith

According to court documents, Laclair was driving the wrong way, on a one-way section of Belmont Street, when he struck the children, didn’t stop and sped on hitting a car and a utility pole. At one point, his car was airborne with all four tires off the pavement, police said.

When police initially spoke with him, Laclair denied driving and said his injuries – he suffered a head injury and abrasions – were from a fall. Police noted in court documents that Laclair had slurred speech, glassy eyes and a smell of alcohol about him.

In the ambulance, however, he admitted to an officer that he was drunk. He said he didn’t remember anything except waking up in the hospital.

Randa Gibson, Steven Cole’s sister, started a GoFundMe campaign – hoping to raise money for the family to cover medical, funeral and therapy costs for the surviving children.

At 9:30 p.m. Sunday, donations had reached $15,556.

“I am reaching out to you with a heavy heart to share a tragedy that has struck my brother, Steven Cole, and his beautiful family,” she wrote.

What began as a simple evening outing to the park turned into a nightmare that no family should ever have to endure, she said.

“In a blink of an eye, tragedy struck. A driver came barreling down the street at a high rate of speed. Steven managed to get three of the kids out of the way just in time, but tragically, Secret and Rebecca were struck,” Gibson wrote.

A fence near the accident scene adornd with balloons in memory of Rebecca Cole, 11 months old. Photo/Pat Grossmith

A memorial for Rebecca Cole, 11 months, included balloons, flowers and a photograph. Photo/Pat Grossmith

Both girls were rushed to Elliot Hospital in critical condition, where they underwent multiple surgeries to save their lives. After their initial treatment, they were flown to Boston Children’s Hospital and admitted to the ICU. The medical team fought tirelessly to stabilize them.

“While Secret showed incredible strength and began to respond to treatment, our sweet Rebecca faced insurmountable challenges,” the aunt wrote. “Despite the doctors’ best efforts, she suffered severe complications, including internal bleeding, a swollen brain, and multiple broken bones. Tragically, Rebecca passed away on 6/13/2025, just a few days shy of her first birthday and just before Father’s Day.”

As my brother and his family navigate the unimaginable pain of losing their baby girl while supporting Secret in her ongoing battle for recovery, our family is reaching out for your help, she said. “We are seeking to raise funds to cover medical expenses, funeral costs for little Rebecca, therapy for the three younger children who witnessed such horrific events, and to assist my brother’s family as they face this incredibly difficult time.”

“Your generosity can make a profound difference. Any contribution, no matter how small, will be deeply appreciated and will help lighten the burden on my brother and his family. Please consider sharing this campaign with your friends and community, and keep them in your thoughts and prayers.

“Thank you for your kindness and support during this heart-wrenching time,” she said.