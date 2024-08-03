Vision for vacancies: Willow Street mixed use with parking; turn-key cafe at 155 Dow St.

Consider the possibililties at 100 Willow St.

MANCHESTER, NH – Two new hot properties are featured in this week’s MEDO Minute – a weekly missive from Manchester Economic Development Office. We want to know what your vision is for these vacancies.

First up: 100 Willow St. – Restaurant, office, and warehouse spaces for lease in this highly versatile commercial building with mixed use of office, warehouse and retail. The site offers an ample 36 parking spaces and excellent signage. Check it out here with more photos.

Turn-key cafe operation is ready and waiting for you at 155 Dow St.

Next up: 155 Dow St. – Turnkey cafe/bar space for lease in this high profile building that is home to a number of indulgent wellness businesses (Humble Warrior hot yoga, reiki & massage, botox, esthetics, non-toxic nails), and a move-in ready, turnkey cafe with an ambient seating area has come up for lease on the ground floor. The building also is home to Fratello’s and various other professional offices. This location is within close walking distance to several offices in the Mills – including numerous tech, finance, and professional firms.

Interested in these spaces? Email Erik Lesniak at elesniak@manchesternh.gov to set up a tour with the Realtor. Looking for something else? Erik’s got options.