Volker Nahrmann: Profiles in Music

SNH Principal Bassist Volker Nahrmann in rehearsal was so polite as I maneuvered around him during the rehearsal. He apologized for not being able to stand still for me. A lovely indication of his helpfulness and humility. Photo | Keith Spiro

A graduate of Berklee College of Music with a degree in Jazz Performance. He previously studied classical performance at the University in Graz, Austria, and the conservatory of Music in Frankfurt, Germany.

As a Bassist, Composer, and keyboardist, he has performed with Randy Armstrong for over 35 years as a duo and in the ensemble Beyond Borders. They’ve created a fusion of jazz, western classical and folk music. Their album by the same name was nominated for Best World Album in 2015 ZMR Music Awards. In total, their music was nominated for two NAAMY awards and spans four records.

Nahrmann began working in lutherie in 1976 and has been serving bassists across New England since 1999. His broad experience and performance background sets the stage for this new exploration by Symphony New Hampshire’s Jazz Ensemble.

This first Illuminated Ensembles program, American Standards, will take place on Sunday, November 17 at 4 p.m. at the Bank of New Hampshire Stage and features Symphony New Hampshire’s Jazz Ensemble. BNH stage is a more intimate venue perfected suited to the smaller more intimate ensembles.

Volker Nahrmann leads this concert program

If you’d like to get a sense of the type of pieces to be performed, take a listen to any of these pieces that Volker Nahrmann says will be included in Sunday’s program:

songs from New Orleans standards like Sunny Side of the Street

to Duke Ellington’s In a Mellow Tone

Oscar Pettiford’s Blues in the Closet

Caribbean and Brazilian favorites like St. Thomas and The Girl from Ipanema

Gershwin’s Summertime to Autumn Leaves and other favorites from the American songbook.

