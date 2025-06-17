Wallethub names Manchester third-best city in America

Photo/Brian Chicoine

WASHINGTON – The financial website Wallethub has named Manchester as the third-best city in the United States according to its 2025 Best and Worst-Run Cities in America study.

Wallethub’s study looked at 148 American cities, with Manchester only behind Nampa, Idaho and Provo, Utah.

Manchester finished third in the “Total Budget per Capita” category, and within the “safety” and “economy” subcategories of the study’s “Quality of City Services” category, Manchester finished 15th and 8th, respectively.

Nearby, Nashua was fifth overall in the study, finishing fourth overall in Quality of City Services. Like Manchester, Nashua finished strong in the safety and economy subcategories, finishing second and forth respectively overall and was 15th overall in Total Budget per Capita.

In 2024, Manchester finished 18th overall in Wallethub’s annual study, and the city’s unemployment was also praised in 2022.

More information on the study can be found here.