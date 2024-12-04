Waypoint and WZID to Host Final Christmas is for Kids Radiothon on December 13

MANCHESTER, NH – Decking the halls and hanging twinkling lights embodies the holiday spirit but it is generosity that makes this time of year truly magical. Waypoint, the oldest children’s charitable organization in New Hampshire, is partnering with WZID/95.7 FM for one more Christmas is for Kids Radiothon as we celebrate 175 years of impact in 2025. On December 13, this 12-hour on-air event will raise funds to provide critical services for children and families in need throughout NH.

WZID and Waypoint have developed a strong partnership over the past 26 years and that partnership will not be ending with Christmas is for Kids. Since its inception nearly three decades ago at the Mall of New Hampshire, the event evolved significantly—from collecting in-person donations, including from children who donated their piggy banks, to now raising funds online. The radiothon has made an enormous impact directly benefitting the lives of more than 60,000 kids and families throughout the state.

“As we celebrate the final Christmas is for Kids event, we are deeply grateful for the generosity that has sustained our life-changing programs over the past 26 years,” said Borja Alvarez de Toledo, president and CEO of Waypoint. “Thanks to our business sponsors and community members, we’ve made a meaningful impact on children facing unimaginable challenges—those who’ve experienced abuse or neglect, poverty, homelessness, trauma, or family hardship. Waypoint is a lifeline for these children, and we hope this year’s response will brighten the holidays and inspire hope for a brighter future. Every contribution makes a difference today.”

Funds raised during the radiothon provide gifts under the tree and vital services, such as in-home visits for families under stress, positive recreational experiences for at-risk youth, parent education, and support groups.

From 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on December 13, the WZID Christmas is for Kids Radiothon invites listeners to go online and donate. Hosted by Neil and Marga, the team behind WZID’s NH in the Morning, the broadcast features holiday music, news, live activity, entertainment, and inspiring stories from local businesses, families, and Waypoint staff. This year, all donations will be online through Waypoint’s website and Venmo.

Established in 1850, Waypoint is a statewide, private, nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering people of all ages through an array of human services and advocacy serving an average of 8,100 people each year through 21 programs and 11 regional locations across the state. Visit WaypointNH.org for more information.