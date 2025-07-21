Waypoint’s 19th Annual Touch-a-Truck happening Sept. 13 in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, NH – Geared toward families with children of all ages, Waypoint’s 19th annual Touch-a-Truck in the Seacoast features construction equipment, fire trucks, a race car, a bus, oil delivery trucks, landscaping equipment, emergency vehicles, an 18-wheeler, a line truck, a slingshot, and more, to look at and sometimes climb on and explore. The event also features Kona Ice, kid-friendly activities, and roaming railroad rides.

Proceeds will help children and families served by Waypoint at the Richie McFarland Center, specifically children with developmental delays. Our Early Supports & Services team works in partnership with families to optimize cognitive, physical, emotional, and social development.

Saturday, September 13, 2025

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Pease International Tradeport, Portsmouth, (Between 1 New Hampshire Ave. and 2 International Drive)

Admission is $5 per person, not to exceed $20 per family

Pay CASH, VENMO, OR CREDIT CARD at the gate, day of the event.

Rain or Shine

MORE INFO