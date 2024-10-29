Wednesday’s weather: Partly sunny, warmer, high of 73

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Wednesday’s Weather

Expect a warm day with cloudy skies and afternoon sunshine. The high will be around 73 degrees.

Outlook for Oct. 30-Nov. 3

Today: Warmer with clouds and some afternoon sunshine. High 73 Winds: SSW 5-15 mph

Tonight: Clearing & mild. Low 52 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Halloween: Record warmth and breezy conditions with sunshine and a few clouds. High 80 breaking the record of 75 set in 1999. Winds: SW 10-15+ mph

Thursday night: Cloudy & mild with some showers after midnight. Low 62 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Friday (Nov. 1st): Expect some early morning showers, then a transition to partly to mostly sunny skies, with breezy and very warm conditions. High 73 Winds: W 10-20 mph

Friday night: Mainly clear & much colder. Low 36 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph

Saturday: Mostly sunny & cool. High 53 Winds: Light & Variable

Saturday night: Clear and cold. Low 31 Winds: Light & Variable

Sunday: Mostly sunny & nice. High 60 Winds: W 5-10 mph

Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 42 Winds: SW 5-10 mph

Turn Back the Hands of Time

Daylight Saving Time concludes at 2 a.m. on Sunday, November 3, reverting us to Standard Time. Before you retire for the night on Saturday, make sure to adjust your clocks one hour backward!

Halloween Forecast

The forecast for Halloween is eerily perfect: Expect an unusually warm evening for Trick-or-Treating! The last day of October will be sunny with a high temperature of 80 breaking the record of 75 set in 1999. As the night falls and Trick-or-Treaters roam, the temperatures will hover in the comfortable upper 60s.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

From Sunday to the following Wednesday, temperatures are expected to be higher than usual.

Take a Hike

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: In the morning, summits will be obscured, followed by summits appearing intermittently through the clouds. There’s a possibility of showers in the morning. Expect highs in the lower 50s, with west winds blowing at 20 to 30 mph and gusts reaching up to 60 mph. The chance of rain is 40 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire today: In the morning, summits will appear intermittently as clouds come and go, followed by overcast skies. Showers are possible in the morning. Expect highs in the mid-50s. Southwest winds will blow at 10 to 15 mph, with gusts reaching up to 45 mph. There is a 50 percent chance of rain.

Peak Foliage Tracker

The optimal period for viewing fall foliage ranges from late September to October, with popular spots likely filling up quickly. To avoid the crowds, visiting parks and hiking trails early in the day is recommended.

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page





