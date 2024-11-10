Week in Sports (11/4-11/10): First-time champ crowned, three Queen City football teams battle in playoffs & more

Stacy Harrison photo

MANCHESTER, NH – With all Manchester’s varsity high school field hockey and soccer teams eliminated from playoff competition, the last week saw attention turn to the gridiron where the Queen City had three teams competing in postseason action for the first time in more than 20 years.

Meanwhile, Manchester’s lone remaining varsity volleyball team competed in the semifinals and a middle-school boys soccer team earned its first City crown.

Middle School Boys Soccer

Hillside 4, Southside 0 (11/4/24)

Following a tight first half, the Hillside Middle School boys soccer team extended its 1-0 halftime lead with three goals in the second half to secure its first city championship. Jamaal Frett and Noah Baldwin each scored found the back of the net twice in the victory. Read more.

Girls Volleyball

No. 3 Trinity 0, No. 2 Concord Christian 3 (11/7/14)

After putting together a14-2 regular season and winning its quarterfinal playoff matchup, the third-ranked Pioneers met their match when they fell to second-seeded Concord Christian, the defending state champs, 3-0, Thursday at Division-III semifinal host Laconia High School. Read more.

Football

Manchester Memorial 22, Winnacunnet 13 (11/8/24)

Competing in the program’s first varsity playoff game in 21 years, the seventh-ranked Manchester Memorial High School football team earned its first playoff win since 1973, 22-13, over 10th-seeded Winnacunnet Friday night. Read more.

The Crusaders push on into the state quarterfinals where they’re scheduled to compete at second-ranked Exeter Saturday at 1 p.m. Manchester Ink Link will have full coverage of the contest.

Manchester West 0, Pelham 35 (11/8/24)

The Manchester West High School football team will have to wait another year for the program’s first playoff victory. That, after falling to Pelham. which is taking aim at its fifth-straight championship after winning the last two D-II crowns following back-to-back D-III championships in 2020 and ’21. Still, the seventh-seeded Blue Knights can hang their heads high after earning their first playoff appearance since 2007. Read more.

Trinity 28, Bow 0 (11/9/24)

A week after defeating Bow, 44-7, in the regular-season finale, the Trinity High School football team earned another victory over the same foe, this time on a bigger stage. Opening the Division-II playoffs on Saturday, Nov. 9, the Pioneers won, 28-0, to reach the state semifinals. Read more.

The Pioneers are scheduled to play Saturday at 1 p.m. at two-time defending D-II champ Pelham.

