Week in Sports: Manchester squads wrap up regular season, six head to postseason

MANCHESTER, NH – A handful of Queen City teams locked up postseason spots last week while another finds itself in need of a big win this week to continue into the postseason. Results and upcoming games, including playoff matchups, as follows:

Boys Soccer

Trinity 2, Manchester West 2 (10/23/24)

Cindy Lavigne photo/Lavigne’s Live Shots

After giving up two goals, including a penalty kick tally, in the first half of last Wednesday’s game, the Pioneers held West scoreless in the second half and scored the equalizer with 15 minutes remaining. Read more on the Queen City clash.

Additional results:

Manchester West 2, Fall Mountain 3 (10/22/24)

Manchester Central 4, Windham 0 (10/22/24)

Manchester Memorial 2, Alvirne 1 (10/22/24)

Derryfield 1, Mascoma Valley 7 (10/23/24)

Holy Family 0, Sunapee 1(10/23/24)

Manchester Memorial 3, Nashua South 2 (10/24/24)

Manchester Central 1, Exeter 1 (10/24/24)

Derryfield 3, Berlin 2 (10/25/24)

Playoff Schedule:

Stacy Harrison photo/Stacy Harrison photography

No. 11 Manchester Central opens the D-I playoffs at No. 6 Keene on Wednesday at 4 p.m. (the winner advances to compete in the playoff quarterfinals against No. 3 Londonderry/No. 14 Nashua North Saturday at 3 p.m.)

opens the D-I playoffs at No. 6 Keene on Wednesday at 4 p.m. (the winner advances to compete in the playoff quarterfinals against No. 3 Londonderry/No. 14 Nashua North Saturday at 3 p.m.) No. 10 Derryfield opens the D-II playoffs at No. 7 Stevens at 3 p.m. Wednesday (the winner advances to play No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas/No. 13 Fall Mountain Saturday at 3 p.m.)

opens the D-II playoffs at No. 7 Stevens at 3 p.m. Wednesday (the winner advances to play No. 4 St. Thomas Aquinas/No. 13 Fall Mountain Saturday at 3 p.m.) No. 12 Trinity opens the D-II playoffs at No. 5 Winnisquam Wednesday at 3 p.m. (the winner advances to play No. 2 Mascoma Valley/No. 16 Raymond Saturday at 3 p.m.)

opens the D-II playoffs at No. 5 Winnisquam Wednesday at 3 p.m. (the winner advances to play No. 2 Mascoma Valley/No. 16 Raymond Saturday at 3 p.m.) Note: Manchester West would have been the No. 7 seed in the D-III tournament but was ineligible due to petitioning down a division this season.

Girls Soccer

Central-West 0, Windham 1 (10/22/24)

Central-West fell last Tuesday after allowing a late penalty kick. Read more.

Additional results:

Central-West 0, Exeter 3 (10/24/24)

Playoff Schedule:

No. 8 Trinity opens the D-III playoffs today against No. 9 Kearsarge at 3 p.m. (the winner advances to play No. 1 Gilford/No. 16 Mascoma Valley Friday at 2 p.m.)

opens the D-III playoffs today against No. 9 Kearsarge at 3 p.m. (the winner advances to play No. 1 Gilford/No. 16 Mascoma Valley Friday at 2 p.m.) No. 11 Derryfield opens the playoffs at No. 6 Campbell today at 3 p.m. (the winner advances to play No. 3 St. Thomas Aquinas/No. 14 Prospect Mountain Friday at 2 p.m.)

Girls Volleyball

It was a week of inner-Manchester battles with West earning Queen City bragging rights for another year with a 3-0 win over Central, two days before the Little Green earned their first win of the season in their final game, defeating Memorial, 3-2. Friday.

Additional results:

Playoff Schedule: