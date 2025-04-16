Weekly Entertainment Report April 17-20: Where to find lively arts, music, and shows

As always, this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Southern NH is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m. (and streaming on Facebook.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, APRIL 17th

Jordan Holmes performs April 17 at Fratello’s.

Chris Cavanaugh / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Jordan Holmes / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Johnny Angel / Shorty’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Lewis Goodwin / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Stephen Decuire / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Bella Perrotta / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

Jodee Frawlee / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

Rob & Jody / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Black Hatch, 2000’s, Cellar Door / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

FRIDAY, APRIL 18th

Catch Dalton Sayball at the Hill Bar & Grill on Friday night.

Dalton Sayball / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Andrea Paquin / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Joanie Cicatelli / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Patrick Synan / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Clint Lapointe / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Casey Roop / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm

Jarred Grant / Olympus Pizza (Suncook) / 7pm

Dave Rousseau / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Heartbeat City / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Candy Striper Death Orgy, Psycho, Summoning Hate / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Samantha Rae & Jay / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

The Airwaves / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, APRIL 19th

Maddi Ryan performs April 19 at Bonfire Country Bar.

Benjamin Harris / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Clint Lapointe / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Andrea Paquin / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Lewis Goodwin / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Paul Gormley / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Paul Lussier / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Jamdemic, Amorphous Band & Peter Prince / Andres Institute of Art (Brookline) – TICKETS

Dave Clark / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm

Mason Brothers / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

The Doldrums, Still Sleeping, Regals, Birds In Theory / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

Jenni Lynn Duo / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm

Stray Dog Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Maddi Ryan / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Ken Clark / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

The Maniac Loves You / Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, APRIL 20th – HAPPY EASTER!

Steve Aubert / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 10am

Rob Domais / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Brian McGravey / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Ed Chenoweth / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 1:30pm

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

FRIDAY, APRIL 18th



JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through May 11 – DIRECT/x – OPENING WEEKENDThe first musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice to be produced for the professional stage, Jesus Christ Superstar has wowed audiences for over 50 years. A timeless work, this rock opera is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary and universally known series of events but seen, unusually, through the eyes of Judas Iscariot. Loosely based on the Gospels of Matthew, Mark, Luke and John, Superstar follows the last week of Jesus Christ’s life. The story, told entirely through song, explores the personal relationships and struggles between Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, his disciples, his followers and the Roman Empire. For tickets: www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

LENNY CLARKE / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/xLenny Clarke spent several years as the regular host of the open-mike nights at North Shore Comedy Club and has since traveled the world as a stand-up. His gifted comedic abilities captured the attention of the legendary Rodney Dangerfield who gave Lenny his first big break on TV, casting him on the HBO special “Nothin’ Goes Right,” in 1988. He and Dangerfield also worked together years later on Rodney’s movie, “Meet Wally Sparks.” After years of hard work, Lenny was “discovered” at the Montreal Comedy Festival. CBS gave him his own TV series, the eponymous “Lenny,” which ran for 18 episodes. His other TV work includes four-plus years on “The John Larroquette Show,” as Officer Adam Hampton, hosting “The Sunday Comics” and guest appearances on “Touched by an Angel” and “Love Boat: The Next Wave.” For tickets: www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

THE ALISON BROWN QUINTET / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/xOne of the most multi-faceted minds in roots music, Alison Brown is a GRAMMY-winning musician, GRAMMY-nominated producer, former investment banker (with an AB from Harvard and an MBA from UCLA), and co-founder of The Compass Records Group which is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2023. Although Alison began her musical career as a teenager in the Southern California bluegrass scene, she has built a reputation as one of today’s most forward thinking and innovative banjo players. She is known for taking the instrument far beyond its Appalachian roots by blending bluegrass and jazz influences into a sonic tapestry that has earned praise and recognition from a variety of national tastemakers including The Wall Street Journal, CBS Sunday Morning, NPR, and USA Today. For tickets: www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

GARRISON KEILLOR TONIGHT / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/xGarrison Keillor Tonight is an evening of stand-up, storytelling, audience song, and poetry. One man, one microphone. There are sung sonnets, limericks and musical jokes, and the thread that runs through it is the beauty of growing old. For tickets: www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

SATURDAY, APRIL 19th

SYMPHONY NH – IT’S ALL OVERTURES / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Most overtures act as musical synopsis hinting at themes or motives to come. Others are completely unique and have little, if any, reference to the forthcoming program. This performance will feature some of the most well-known overtures from Mozart’s Marriage of Figaro to Leonard Bernstein’s West Side Story. For tickets: www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

BARRY GOUDREAU’S ENGINE ROOM / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Guitarist Barry Goudreau, formerly of RTZ, Orion The Hunter and multi-platinum legends Boston brings his blistering ensemble Barry Goudreau’s Engine Room to The Strand in Hudson Falls. Barry’s blow-the-doors off live combo includes Brian Maes and Tim Archibald from RTZ and Peter Wolf’s House Party Five. Expect blistering live versions of BOSTON favorites “Rock and Roll Band” “More Than a Feeling”, “Smokin”, “Hitch a Ride”, “Peace of Mind” and “Long Time” in their live set alongside classic rock gems–delivered as only the Engine Room can–such as The Beatles’ “While My Guitar Gently Weeps”, the James Gang’s “Walk Away”, and, celebrating Brian and Tim’s tenure with Peter Wolf, J Geils’ “First I Look at the Purse” as well as tracks from the Engine Room’s most recent CD of, as Barry calls it “contemporary classic rock”, The Road”. For tickets: www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

DUELING PIANOS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

Dueling Pianos of New Hampshire brings the fast-paced, request-driven fun of Dueling Pianos to the Granite State. Join us for a non-stop, high-energy show where YOU pick the set list! No musical style or genre is off limits, and no two shows are the same. Come be a part of it! For tickets: www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

COMING SOON:

JACK OF DIAMONDS / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / April 25 – 27 – DIRECT/x

A comedy by Marcia Kash and Douglas E. Hughes / Jack is a former jeweler who made his living buying and selling diamonds via late-night TV ads. He lives in a rather luxurious, privately-owned retirement home along with his fellow residents: the visually challenged techno-wizard Rose, the artistically gifted but forgetful Flora, and the narcoleptic beauty Blanche. Unbeknownst to the four of them, however, the man to whom they’ve entrusted their life savings – a smooth-talking financial advisor named Barney Effward – has been arrested for bilking his clients out of their savings through a Ponzi scheme. Faced with financial ruin, the four suddenly find themselves confronting the author of their miserable fate when Effward is unexpectedly delivered among them – along with several million dollars in diamonds. Pandemonium ensues as the four retirees try to find a way to exact their revenge, recoup their losses, and keep the authorities from discovering their plans. For tickets: www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

