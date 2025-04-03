Weekly Entertainment Report April 3-6: Where to find lively arts, music, and shows

Featured LIVE MUSIC

As always, this week's round-up of live entertainment in and around Southern NH is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals.

THURSDAY, APRIL 3rd

Pat Foley will be playing April 3, Shorty’s in Nashua.

Chris Taylor / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Jamie Hughes / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Casey Roop / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Pat Foley / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Peter Pappas / Shorty’s (Manchester) / 6pm

D-Comp Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

Lewis Goodwin / Copper Door (Salem) / 7pm

Lou Antonucci / Copper Door (Bedford) / 7pm

FRIDAY, APRIL 4th

Catch Willy Chase at The Foundry on April 4.

Frank & Melvern / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 5pm

Brian Gray / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Dave Clark / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Andrea Paquin / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Dan Fallon / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Willy Chase / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Paul Driscoll / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Phil Jacques / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm

Stephen Decuire / Olympus Pizza (Suncook) / 7pm

Faith Ann / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Rabbit’s Foot, Fox & the Flamingos / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

Bob Pratte Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Neon Rodeo / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, APRIL 5th

Swipe Right Band plays April 5 at The Derryfield.

Matt Litzinger / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4pm

Paul Driscoll / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

John Chouinard / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Ralph Allen / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Stephen Decuire / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Danny McCarthy / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Rebecca Turmel / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Ryan Williamson / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Dani Sven / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm

Small Town Stranded / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Wooden Soul / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm

Swipe Right Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

/ 8:30pm The Mockingbirds / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Racky Thomas / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

GoodFoot / Pedler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, APRIL 6th

Evan Goodrow plays April 6 at Andres Institute. Photo/Kevin Umlauf

Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Nate Comp / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

On Two Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm

Evan Goodrow Band / Andres Institute of Art (Brookline) / 6pm – TICKETS

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.

THURSDAY, APRIL 3rd

POSTCARDS FROM HEAVEN / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7pm – DIRECTx

Join Internationally renowned Spirit Medium, Maureen Hancock, for an evening of spirit connections. Maureen creates an atmosphere of laughter, tears, and peace, as you bear witness to the most unique family reunion ever witnessed. (Ticket purchase does not guarantee a reading. Appropriate for ages 14 and up). To buy tickets: www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

BEING PETTY / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

Being Petty – The Ultimate Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers Tribute Band. Prepare to be awestruck by the flawless recreation of their look, sound, and feel of the original Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers band. Being Petty covers all phases of Tom Petty’s incredible musical legacy, including hit songs from the 1970’s through the 2010’s, plus some surprise “deep cuts” for the true fans! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

EVIL WOMAN – THE AMERICA ELO / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/x

The Electric Light Orchestra Experience. A multi-media concert celebration of the music of ELO. Audiences are left spellbound by the flawless musicianship and vocals of EVIL WOMAN’s 12 musicians as well as the fusion of Beatlesque-Pop and classical arrangements where cellos co-exist with guitars, and where classically tinged rock intersects with pop. Mr. Blue Sky, Roll Over Beethoven, and Evil Woman are among a list of over 20 instantly recognizable chart-topping hit songs. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

THE JOSHUA TREE / LaBelle Winery (Amherst) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

Get ready to relive the iconic sounds and heartfelt emotions of U2 with The Joshua Tree: U2’s Premier Tribute Band. Recognized as the nation’s ultimate U2 tribute band, the talented musicians of The Joshua Tree are renowned for their meticulous attention to detail and their ability to recreate the magic of U2’s live performances. You will hear all of U2’s greatest hits, including “With or Without You”, “Hello”, “One”, “Where the Streets Have No Name”, and more! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

JETHRO TULL’S MARTIN BARRE / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

Join Martin Barre for an intimate evening of acoustic music and anecdotes, as he is joined on stage with Dan Crisp and Alan Thomson. Martin presents a personal and thoughtfully curated show highlighting his favorite Tull moments, both musically and narratively. Engaging the audience in a special and intimate evening of acoustic playing and storytelling. On the night enjoy a mix of Tull, Martin’s solo material plus a few surprises woven in along the way as the audience is invited to be part of the show with Martin opening the floor to questions. This intimate show will be a close-up experience with Martin, Dan and Alan that fans will love to experience. Expect acoustic guitars and basses, mandolins and flutes, all put together in a totally exclusive and unique performance with an addition of good humor! Not just a band unplugged, but a brand-new show. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

THE BIG MEAL / Firelight Studio (Peterborough) / through May 18th – DIRECT/xA play by Dan LeFranc. Somewhere in America, in a typical suburban restaurant on a typical night, Sam and Nicole first meet. Sparks fly. And so begins an expansive tale that traverses five generations of a modern family, from first kiss to final goodbye. A stunning, big-hearted play that spans nearly eighty years in roughly ninety minutes, The Big Meal tells the extraordinary story of an ordinary family. www.firelighttheatreworkshop.com

FRIDAY, APRIL 4th

LADIES SING THE BLUES / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

A fundraiser to benefit Better Way To Help, a non-profit organization assisting patients and families dealing with Traumatic Brain Injury. Featuring seven-times Blues Music Awards winner Janiva Magness, who celebrates her 17th album with a powerfully engaging, emotionally rich treasure chest of songs that connect with the deep feelings embodied in her voice and music; Cheryl Arena, a great songwriter/vocalist and master harmonica master from Boston, Massachusetts, and Danielle Miraglia

who comes armed with a strong steady thumb on an old Gibson and an infectious stomp-box rhythm with tunes ranging from heart-felt to socially conscious that will move both your heart and hips. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

QUEEN CITY IMPROV. / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/xQueen City Improv specializes in improv comedy, where the members create and perform scenes with no script or preparation. QCI’s comedy shows feature a variety of short-form and long-form improv games, all of which are designed to make the audience laugh and have a good time; laughter is a powerful tool, and Queen City Improv strives to provide an entertaining and uplifting experience for every audience. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

THE PALACE THEATRE SHORT PLAY FESTIVAL / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / April 4 & 5 – DIRECT/xA new Festival to foster creative theatrical work and to provide a platform for workshopping and producing new plays from emerging writers. Featuring 6 new short plays per night, with the Best Short Play chosen by Audience Ballot on Saturday Night. To buy tickets: www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

THE BREAKERS – TRIBUTE TO TOM PETTY / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/xThe country’s premier Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers tribute band. Established to let the fans of the late great Tom Petty continue to enjoy the live experience of TP & the HB’s. No other Tom Petty tribute band comes close to capturing the SOUND and emotions of Tom’s songs quite like the Breakers.Unlike the vast amount of Tom Petty tributes who substitute visual mimicry for sound, the Breakers encompass the true unmistakable sound and execution of Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers. To buy tickets: www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

JIM HENSON’S FRAGGLE ROCK LIVE / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Featuring gorgeous new walk-around versions of the Fraggles, puppet sized and mechanized Doozers, an appearance from the giant Gorgs, and exclusive new wondrous puppet creatures all from the acclaimed Jim Henson’s Creature Shop, along with fan-favorite songs and exciting visual effects, this all-new musical stage adventure will welcome audiences into the incredible world of the iconic and beloved Fraggle Rock in a whole new way! www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

DAYBREAK / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Get ready to experience one of the most authentic tribute acts ever to hit the music scene as DAYBREAK “The Music & Passion of Barry Manilow” takes you on a musical journey back to the 70’s. Fans will experience Barry Manilow’s greatest hits the way you remember them. Led by veteran musician and accomplished pianist Joe Hite, DAYBREAK brings to life timeless classics like “Mandy”, “Can’t Smile Without You” and the foot stomping rhythm of “Copacabana” just to name a few. You won’t believe your eyes or ears as this 8-piece ensemble presents the Music and Passion of Barry Manilow to perfection while keeping the music alive for generations to enjoy. To buy tickets: www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, APRIL 5th

ILLUSIONIST RICK THOMAS / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / April 5 & 6 – DIRECT/x

MANSION OF DREAMS is the crowning achievement of the multi-award-winning Master Illusionist Rick Thomas. Stunning magic, extreme comedy, exquisite dancers and an inspiring story are woven into one of the most amazing production ever to be seen on stage and television today! High honors include the coveted “Magician of the Year” by the Academy of Magical Arts and Magic’s highest recognition “Illusionist of the World” by the World Magic Awards. Thomas has also been featured on numerous national television specials including the NBC series “The World’s Greatest Magic”, Masters of Illusion on the CW, MTV, FOX, TLC, Animal Planet, the History Channel and his own special on ABC. To buy tickets: www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

MOTHER OF A COMEDY SHOW / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

The “Mother of a Comedy Show” is more than just a night of laughs; it’s a chance for Mothers (and Dads) to connect and realize they’re not alone in the chaotic world of raising children and living life. This strong female comedy showcase, featuring Christine Hurley, Kelly MacFarland, and Kerri Louise, delivers a night of relatable humor about family, kids, relationships that resonated with laughter throughout audience. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

SUNDAY, APRIL 6th

RED BARAAT / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 3:00pm – DIRECT/x

Red Baraat is a pioneering band from Brooklyn, New York. Conceived by dhol player Sunny Jain, the group has drawn worldwide praise for its singular sound, a merging of hard driving Punjabi rhythms with elements of hip-hop, jazz and raw punk energy. Created with no less a purposeful agenda than manifesting joy and unity in all people, Red Baraat’s spirit is worn brightly on its sweaty and hard-worked sleeve. Part of the William H. Gile Concert Series. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111 – FREE EVENT (Tickets required)

THE NEW LEGACY SWING BAND / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 2:00pm – DIRECT/x

The New Legacy Swing Band is a 17-piece powerhouse that has been entertaining enthusiastic listeners and dancers for 30 years. Holding on to the big band era classics while also keeping up with the times, you’ll hear the likes of Glenn Miller, Stan Kenton, and Frank Sinatra mixed with Michael Buble, Chicago, Natalie Cole, Queen and more. The entertaining personalities of their male and female vocalists are the perfect bookends for a show that will offer the proverbial “something for everyone”! To buy tickets: www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588.

