Weekly Entertainment Report August 29-Sept. 1: Lively arts, music, shows in Southern NH

As always this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, AUGUST 29th

Dani Sven will play at The Firefly on Aug. 29.

Dani Sven / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Jack Plante / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Ryan Williamson / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm

Ian Galipeau / Lithermans Brewing Company (Concord) / 5:30pm

21 st and 1 st / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

and 1 / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm Andrea Paquin / Pressed Café (Salem) / 6pm

Bella Perrotta / T-Bones (Bedford) / 6pm

Casey Roop / T-Bones (Salem) / 6pm

Chris Lester / Copper Door (Bedford) / 6pm

Chris Taylor / T-Bones (Concord) / 6pm

Jeff Mrozek / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Johnny Angel / T-Bones (Hudson) / 6pm

Jordan Quinn / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Kay Ivy / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Pete Peterson / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Tyler Levs / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

603’s / Telly’s (Epping) / 7pm

Charlie Chronopoulos / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30th

Ian Archibold plays Aug. 30 at The Foundry.

Peter Pappas / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Ernesto Burden / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Bella Perrotta / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Jonny Friday / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Rob & Jody / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Joannie Cicatelli / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Justin Bethune / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Danny McCarthy / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Ian Archibold / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Ben Harris / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Lisa Marie / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Jimmy’s Right / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Rock Junkies / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Sum x 4 / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Clandestine / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, AUGUST 31st

Joe McDonald plays at Casey Magee’s on Aug. 31.

Matt Litzinger / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Stephen DeCuire / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Upright Dogs / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 5pm

Dani Sven / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Darien Castro / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Karen Grenier / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Corey McLane / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Matt Bergeron / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Eddie Sands / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 7pm

Colin Hart / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Joe McDonald / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm

Dave Ayotte Band / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

Hell on Heels / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Mixtape Heroez / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Up / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Soup du Jour / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

D-Comp plays KC’s Rib Shack Sept. 1

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 1st

Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am

Steve Aubert / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Steve Prisby / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

D-Comp / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 3pm

Johnny Angel / Stella Blu (Nashua) / 3pm

Jimmy’s Right / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm

Lilly Innella / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm

Peter Pappas / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm

Chad Lamarsh / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5pm

Dough Thompson / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Mike & Connor / Telly’s (Epping) / 5pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.

THURSDAY, AUGUST 29th

SCENES: A BILLY JOEL EXPERIENCE / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

At this amazing tribute to Billy Joel where you’ll hear authentic renditions of his greatest hits performed by Scenes: A Billy Joel Experience! “Scenes” celebrates and recreates the music of Billy Joel to the highest and most authentic standard. From the specific piano sounds and riffs that Billy uses himself, to the classic Ray Ban sunglasses Billy always wears, this authentic tribute show is not to be missed. www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

DAVID HOLLANDER / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

The author of How Basketball Can Save The World, a thought-provoking exploration into how the global phenomena that is the game and its values can help solve today’s most pressing issues. David Hollander, JD, is an assistant dean and clinical professor with the Tisch Institute for Global Sport at New York University and received NYU’s highest faculty honor, the Distinguished Teaching Award. David Hollander will be introduced by Miami Heat forward and New Hampshire’s own Duncan Robinson. Part of the Nashua Community Lecture Series. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

FRIDAY, AUGUST 30th

Spend some quality time with those you love!

SATURDAY, AUGUST 24th

MIKE GIRARD’S BIG SWINGING THING / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

The scintillating lead singer of THE FOOLS has a new project, MIKE GIRARD’S BIG SWINGING THING! It’s a BIG BAND but not your typical Big Band. It’s ROCK & ROLL with HORNS… a ton of them! Expect to hear diverse covers by The Stones, AC/DC, The Animals, Green Day, Johnny Cash, & Tom Jones… plus some great FOOLS classics! Mike Girard is joined by guitarist and founding member of The FOOLS Rich Bartlett, former FOOLS bass player Joe Holaday, and drummer Jim Taft- then stir in Steve LeClaire and The Tornado Alley Horns plus a dozen or so of the best and zaniest horn players in New England! www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

TAYLOR & OLIVIA DANCE PARTY / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

The Bank of NH Stage is OBSESSED with this pair! They’re ready for all you VAMPIREs & LOVERs to spill your GUTS and SHAKE IT OFF on the dancefloor to your to TAYLIVIA. An ALL AGES event. www.ccanh.com or 603-225-1111

UPCOMING EVENTS:

OLIVER! / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / September 6 through 29 – DIRECT/x

The streets of Victorian England come to life as Oliver, a malnourished orphan in a workhouse, becomes the neglected apprentice of an undertaker. Oliver escapes to London and finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by the elderly Fagin. When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, the benevolent victim, Mr. Brownlow, takes him in. Fearing the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs the sinister Bill Sikes and the sympathetic Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver’s chances of discovering the true love of a family. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

PARIS! CITY OF LIGHTS / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / September 20 & 21 – DIRECT/x

Join the Majestic Theatre for their 19th Annual Auction & Performance Fundraiser! Performances by Majestic’s Adult, Teen, & Youth Actors, Ted Herbert Music School Faculty & Students, and Special Guests; there will be a different set of performers each night! Silent Auction featuring tickets and passes to art and cultural venues, electronics, gift baskets, restaurant gift certificates, artwork and more. Special theme raffles, and refreshments each evening. There’s something for everyone! www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

THE ULTIMATE VARIETY SHOW / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / September 6 & 7 – DIRECT/x

Remember all the wonderful Variety shows we all grew up on in the 70’s & 80’s? Now is your chance to see them live and re-created by Las Vegas’ number-one impersonators of all time. Anthony & Eddie Edwards use state-of-the-art make-up to look and sound like the superstars of today and yesterday. All your favorite legendary Superstars come alive in An Evening with The Stars. The NBC Today show says “It’s one of the most extraordinary shows we have ever seen.” Sonny & Cher, Billy Joel, Elton John, Neil Diamond, Lionel Richie, Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, Lady Gaga, Celine Dion, Rod Stewart, Bette Midler, Olivia Newton-John, Barbra Streisand, Andrea Bocelli, Frankie Valli, Tom Jones, and many many more hosted by THE EDWARDS TWINS FROM LAS VEGAS. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!