The Weekender, August 29 – 31: Cruisin’ Downtown, Hopkinton Fair, UFO Festival + more

MANCHESTER, NH – The unofficial end to summer is here. Check out the mix below to find something relaxing to do this Labor Day weekend.

Multi-Day Events

August 29 – September 2

Hopkinton State Fair, Hopkinton NH – The Hopkinton State Fair is back for its 107th annual year. This is a New Hampshire tradition that has family fun and entertainment. There will be a weekend full of Grandstand entertainment, disc dogs, agricultural exhibits and more. Check here for more information and the schedule of events.

August 31 – September 1

Exeter UFO Festival, Exeter NH – The Exeter UFO Festival is back this Labor Day weekend. The Festival is based on the “Incident at Exeter” which is one of the most well-known and documented UFO sightings in history. Proceeds from the festival go to benefit multiple Seacoast charities with a weekend full of events. Check the link here to get info on speakers, events and more.

August 31

Cruising Downtown 2024, Manchester NH – Cruising Downtown is back for its 23rd year! This annual car show will feature lots of amazing cars, food, live demonstrations, music and more! This event starts at 9AM on Elm Street in Downtown.

Canning and Preserving Your Garden at Home, Hooksett NH – Osborne’s Farm and Garden Center is holding a Canning 101 class that will cover the basics of canning with Angie Hoxie who is an experienced homesteader. Reach out to the greenhouse staff of Osborne’s Farm & Garden Center in Hooksett to sign up!

Broom Making Class, Concord NH – Firefly Crystal and Tarot in Concord is teaching the art of broom making so you can make your very own witches broom! The cost is $60 per person and includes all the materials needed to make your own broom so make sure to get your tickets here.

Planning Ahead?

September 21: Black Heritage Trial Historic Marker Commemoration, Manchester NH

October 2: Legends, Ghosts & Graves Tour, Portsmouth NH

October 12: NH PoutineFest 2024, Merrimack NH