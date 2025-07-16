Weekly Entertainment Report July 17-20: Where to find live music + lively arts in Southern NH

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Southern NH is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to [email protected] for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m. (and streaming on Facebook.)

Featured Live Music

THURSDAY, JULY 17th

Chris Lester performs July 17 at KC’s Rib Shack.

Dave Clark / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Doug Thompson / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm

603’s / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Chris Lester / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Jessica Olson / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

T-BONES – Thursdays at 6pm Joanie Cicatelli (Derry) Johnny Angel (Hudson) Stephen Decuire (Salem) Jack Fox (Bedford) Pat Foley (Concord)

Jordan Holmes / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Jordan Quinn / Copper Door (Bedford) / 6pm

Bella Perrotta / Copper Door (Salem) / 6pm

Kay Ivy / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Peter Pappas / Shorty’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Tim Kierstead / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Mugsy / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

FRIDAY, JULY 18th

Paul Driscoll performs July 18 at The Foundry in Manchester.

Kat Ivy / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Jamie Hughes / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Ralph Allen / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Patrick Synan / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Peter Pappas / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

D-Comp / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Dan Morgan / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Paul Lussier / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Dave Zangri / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Paul Driscoll / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Danny McCarthy / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Tyler Levs / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm

Matt Litzinger / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm

Jordan Dreo / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm

Lisa Marie / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

Off The Record / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Bleach Temple, The Greying, Bore, Alchemy / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm

Emily’s Garage Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Phil Maurice / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, JULY 19th

Catch Glitter & Guitars at Casey Magee’s on July 19.

Darren Roy / Executive Health Club (Manchester) / 4pm

Becca Myari / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Ernesto Burden / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4pm

Brian Gray / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Eddie Sands / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Two Drink Minimum / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Lou Antonucci / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Rj Gravel / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Sean Coleman / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Justin Cohn / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Rebecca Turmel / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Clint Lapointe / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Joe McDonald / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Dave Zangri / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm

93 North / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Swipe Right Band / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Glitter & Guitars / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm

Boston City Rhythm / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Outside Help / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Katrina Gustafson / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, JULY 20th

Chad Lamarsh plays July 20 at The Derryfield.

Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am

Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Steve Aubert / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Jonny Friday Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 2pm

Paul Lussier / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 3pm

Sean Coleman / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm

Chad Lamarsh / Derryfield (Manchester) / 5pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.

THURSDAY, JULY 17th

ZOSO: THE ULTIMATE LED ZEPPELIN EXPERIENCE / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

If you love Zeppelin, this concert is one NOT to miss! Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience performs the most accurate and captivating Led Zeppelin live show since the real thing. Celebrating their 30th anniversary in 2025, Zoso has become one of the most iconic and respected Led Zeppelin tribute experiences in the world, having played over 4,800 shows across the globe. Known for their unparalleled dedication to faithfully recreating the legendary band’s live performances, Zoso has earned accolades from both critics and fans alike. www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

FRIDAY, JULY 18th

SLIPPERY WHEN WET – BON JOVI TRIBUTE / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/x

Center for Life Management – 17th Annual Benefit Concert & Auction. Expect an electrifying night packed with legendary anthems, big energy, and arena-style excitement all in support of a cause that matters. Slippery When Wet – The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute was formed in 2003 by Jason Morey after answering many inquiries of “Are you Jon Bon Jovi?”. Most notably comedian Dave Chappelle invited Jason backstage following one of his comedy shows thinking that he was the New Jersey icon. It was then that Jason knew he had to take advantage of the resemblance. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SATURDAY, JULY 19th

MR. AARON / Stark Park (Manchester) / 5:30pm – FREE EVENT

We are delighted to welcome Mr. Aaron back to our park for another amazing concert. Named best children’s performer by New Hampshire Magazine, Mr. Aaron is a multi-instrumentalist performer and composer, making music and videos for kids and their grown-ups, ages zero to ten. He holds a Master of Fine Arts from the NYU Graduate Musical Theater Writing program. Mr. Aaron has also released three albums and runs a successful YouTube channel with over one hundred videos for children. www.starkpark.com

CHAZZ PALMINTERI – A BRONX TALE LIVE / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/x

Bronx-born and raised Chazz Palminteri wrote A Bronx Tale in 1988. The powerful one-man stage play depicted his bruising childhood which included witnessing a gangland killing when he was nine years old. Palminteri played 18 characters and brought them all to life in his autobiographical play. His friends, enemies and family came alive on stage. Hollywood Studios went crazy after seeing it and offered him millions of dollars to turn it into a major movie. There was one catch… They wanted to put a star in the role of Sonny and someone else to write the screenplay. With $200 dollars in the bank…Palminteri said No… he would hold out and wait. He wanted to play Sonny and write the screenplay. Then one night Palminteri walked into his dressing room and sitting there was Robert De Niro who just saw the show. Robert DeNiro gave Palminteri the chance he was waiting for… And as they say in Hollywood the rest is history. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

SILVER SPRINGS – FLEETWOOD MAC TRIBUTE / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

This unique quintet covers over 4 decades of the Best Fleetwood Mac songs ever recorded. Staying true to the sound, vibe, and look of Fleetwood Mac, a theatrical performance enhanced with state-of-the-art sound and lighting, paired with high-quality video scenes rolling in the background, is truly second to none. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

SUNDAY, JULY 20th

ANOTHER TEQUILA SUNRISE / Stark Park (Manchester) / 2pm – FREE EVENT

This cover band has been delighting audiences since 2001 with a catalog of Eagles classics and rarities, as well as the biggest hits from the solo careers of Glenn Frey, Don Henley, and Joe Walsh. The band features Rick Steinau on bass and vocals, Steve Brodi on drums and vocals, Jeff Griffith on guitars and vocals, Jeremy Beek on guitars and vocals, Doug Vennard on guitar, John Robert Murphy on vocals, and Denis Brunelle on keyboard, guitar, and vocals. They gave us an incredible show three years in a row, so don’t miss this one! www.starkpark.com

JIMMY DORE / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7pm – DIRECT/x

Jimmy is also an award winning comedian with several Comedy Central Specials including “Citizen Jimmy” which was chosen “Best Of The Year” by iTunes & Punchline magazine. Jimmy’s newest role is that of a political commentator and activist who isn’t afraid to challenge establishment narratives and speak truth to power. His authenticity and commitment to truth has earned him an incredibly diverse fan base of loyal viewers who are drawn to his quick wit and finely tuned BS detector. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

COMING SOON:

LIVING TOGETHER / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / August 8-10 – DIRECT/x

by Alan Ayckbourn / This classic British comedy follows charming, compulsive philanderer Norman and five other characters over one weekend at a country house in England. The play explores the interwoven lives of three couples dealing with themes of love, infidelity, and personal aspiration. The narrative centers around Annie, who grapples with her feelings for Norman, the husband of her sister Ruth, while also interacting with her brother-in-law Reg and the socially awkward veterinarian Tom. Although part of a trilogy of connected stories, “Living Together” stands alone as it’s own adventure! www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

Be sure to check out The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town!