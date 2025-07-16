Weekly Entertainment Report July 17-20: Where to find live music + lively arts in Southern NH

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Southern NH is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to [email protected] for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m. (and streaming on Facebook.)
Featured Live Music
THURSDAY, JULY 17th
- Dave Clark / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm
- Doug Thompson / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm
- 603’s / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Chris Lester / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
- Jessica Olson / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- T-BONES – Thursdays at 6pm
- Joanie Cicatelli (Derry)
- Johnny Angel (Hudson)
- Stephen Decuire (Salem)
- Jack Fox (Bedford)
- Pat Foley (Concord)
- Jordan Holmes / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Jordan Quinn / Copper Door (Bedford) / 6pm
- Bella Perrotta / Copper Door (Salem) / 6pm
- Kay Ivy / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Peter Pappas / Shorty’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Tim Kierstead / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm
- Mugsy / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm
FRIDAY, JULY 18th
- Kat Ivy / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm
- Jamie Hughes / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Ralph Allen / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Patrick Synan / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Peter Pappas / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- D-Comp / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Dan Morgan / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Paul Lussier / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Dave Zangri / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
- Paul Driscoll / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Danny McCarthy / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Tyler Levs / San Francisco Kitchen (Nashua) / 6:30pm
- Matt Litzinger / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6:30pm
- Jordan Dreo / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm
- Lisa Marie / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm
- Off The Record / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- Bleach Temple, The Greying, Bore, Alchemy / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8pm
- Emily’s Garage Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm
- Phil Maurice / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
SATURDAY, JULY 19th
- Darren Roy / Executive Health Club (Manchester) / 4pm
- Becca Myari / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm
- Ernesto Burden / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4pm
- Brian Gray / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm
- Eddie Sands / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Two Drink Minimum / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Lou Antonucci / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Rj Gravel / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm
- Sean Coleman / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm
- Justin Cohn / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Rebecca Turmel / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Clint Lapointe / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm
- Joe McDonald / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Dave Zangri / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm
- 93 North / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm
- Swipe Right Band / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
- Glitter & Guitars / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm
- Boston City Rhythm / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm
- Outside Help / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm
- Katrina Gustafson / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
SUNDAY, JULY 20th
- Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am
- Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am
- Steve Aubert / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am
- Jonny Friday Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 2pm
- Paul Lussier / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 3pm
- Sean Coleman / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm
- Chad Lamarsh / Derryfield (Manchester) / 5pm
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.
FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
THURSDAY, JULY 17th
ZOSO: THE ULTIMATE LED ZEPPELIN EXPERIENCE / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x
If you love Zeppelin, this concert is one NOT to miss! Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience performs the most accurate and captivating Led Zeppelin live show since the real thing. Celebrating their 30th anniversary in 2025, Zoso has become one of the most iconic and respected Led Zeppelin tribute experiences in the world, having played over 4,800 shows across the globe. Known for their unparalleled dedication to faithfully recreating the legendary band’s live performances, Zoso has earned accolades from both critics and fans alike. www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898
FRIDAY, JULY 18th
SLIPPERY WHEN WET – BON JOVI TRIBUTE / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/x
Center for Life Management – 17th Annual Benefit Concert & Auction. Expect an electrifying night packed with legendary anthems, big energy, and arena-style excitement all in support of a cause that matters. Slippery When Wet – The Ultimate Bon Jovi Tribute was formed in 2003 by Jason Morey after answering many inquiries of “Are you Jon Bon Jovi?”. Most notably comedian Dave Chappelle invited Jason backstage following one of his comedy shows thinking that he was the New Jersey icon. It was then that Jason knew he had to take advantage of the resemblance. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
SATURDAY, JULY 19th
MR. AARON / Stark Park (Manchester) / 5:30pm – FREE EVENT
We are delighted to welcome Mr. Aaron back to our park for another amazing concert. Named best children’s performer by New Hampshire Magazine, Mr. Aaron is a multi-instrumentalist performer and composer, making music and videos for kids and their grown-ups, ages zero to ten. He holds a Master of Fine Arts from the NYU Graduate Musical Theater Writing program. Mr. Aaron has also released three albums and runs a successful YouTube channel with over one hundred videos for children. www.starkpark.com
CHAZZ PALMINTERI – A BRONX TALE LIVE / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/x
Bronx-born and raised Chazz Palminteri wrote A Bronx Tale in 1988. The powerful one-man stage play depicted his bruising childhood which included witnessing a gangland killing when he was nine years old. Palminteri played 18 characters and brought them all to life in his autobiographical play. His friends, enemies and family came alive on stage. Hollywood Studios went crazy after seeing it and offered him millions of dollars to turn it into a major movie. There was one catch… They wanted to put a star in the role of Sonny and someone else to write the screenplay. With $200 dollars in the bank…Palminteri said No… he would hold out and wait. He wanted to play Sonny and write the screenplay. Then one night Palminteri walked into his dressing room and sitting there was Robert De Niro who just saw the show. Robert DeNiro gave Palminteri the chance he was waiting for… And as they say in Hollywood the rest is history. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE
SILVER SPRINGS – FLEETWOOD MAC TRIBUTE / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
This unique quintet covers over 4 decades of the Best Fleetwood Mac songs ever recorded. Staying true to the sound, vibe, and look of Fleetwood Mac, a theatrical performance enhanced with state-of-the-art sound and lighting, paired with high-quality video scenes rolling in the background, is truly second to none. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE
SUNDAY, JULY 20th
ANOTHER TEQUILA SUNRISE / Stark Park (Manchester) / 2pm – FREE EVENT
This cover band has been delighting audiences since 2001 with a catalog of Eagles classics and rarities, as well as the biggest hits from the solo careers of Glenn Frey, Don Henley, and Joe Walsh. The band features Rick Steinau on bass and vocals, Steve Brodi on drums and vocals, Jeff Griffith on guitars and vocals, Jeremy Beek on guitars and vocals, Doug Vennard on guitar, John Robert Murphy on vocals, and Denis Brunelle on keyboard, guitar, and vocals. They gave us an incredible show three years in a row, so don’t miss this one! www.starkpark.com
JIMMY DORE / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7pm – DIRECT/x
Jimmy is also an award winning comedian with several Comedy Central Specials including “Citizen Jimmy” which was chosen “Best Of The Year” by iTunes & Punchline magazine. Jimmy’s newest role is that of a political commentator and activist who isn’t afraid to challenge establishment narratives and speak truth to power. His authenticity and commitment to truth has earned him an incredibly diverse fan base of loyal viewers who are drawn to his quick wit and finely tuned BS detector. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111
COMING SOON:
LIVING TOGETHER / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / August 8-10 – DIRECT/x
by Alan Ayckbourn / This classic British comedy follows charming, compulsive philanderer Norman and five other characters over one weekend at a country house in England. The play explores the interwoven lives of three couples dealing with themes of love, infidelity, and personal aspiration. The narrative centers around Annie, who grapples with her feelings for Norman, the husband of her sister Ruth, while also interacting with her brother-in-law Reg and the socially awkward veterinarian Tom. Although part of a trilogy of connected stories, “Living Together” stands alone as it’s own adventure! www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469
