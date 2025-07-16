The Weekender, July 18-20: Pup Crawl, Blues Fest, Fairies in Nashua, Dark Arts in Manch + more

MANCHESTER, NH – How did we get here already? We’re running out of July and coming off another heat wave, so if you’re looking for a reason to go out and soak up some Vitamin D while soaking up the juicy bits of life, this is it.

Looking for live music and entertainment? Check out the Weekly Entertainment Report here.

Multi-Day Events

July 18-20

Pup Crawl, Kick Off at Kettlehead Brewery, Nashua, NH – Grab your pup(s) and support your local breweries as we celebrate Pup Crawl! Cheers to great beer, wagging tails, and a community of dog lovers!

Kickoff will be at Kettlehead on Main Nashua Finale will be at the Anheuser-Busch Biergarten in Merrimack. Visit the website to learn more. Participating breweries include:

Biergarten – Anheuser Busch – Merrimack, NH

Kettlehead Brewing Company – Nashua, NH

Liquid Therapy – Nashua, NH

From the Barrel Brewing Company – Derry, NH

Rockingham Brewing Company – Derry, NH

Sunstone Brewing Company – Londonderry, NH

Able Ebenezer Brewing Co. – Merrimack, NH

Epigram Brew Co. – Tyngsborough, MA

Modest Roots Brewing Co. – Tyngsborough, MA

JULY 19

Candia Farmers Market, Candia, NH – Celebrate summer at Candia’s Farmers Market 9 a.m. to noon located at 55 High Street, Pond Park, Candia. This month the market features an artisan fair with guest vendors showcasing handcrafted goods, art, and more! Live music and activies for the kids. Click here for full vendor list. Rain or shine.

Fairytale Festival, Greeley Park, Nashua, NH – This year’s Fairytale Festival takes place 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. a magical, FREE event featuring local stage acts, a Party Palace performance with fairytale princesses, and a character meet n’ greet on stage!

Dark Side of the Rainbow Art Market, Manchester, NH – New England Artists for Action are holding an arts market at the YWCA, 72 Concord St. 1-8 p.m. Through online fundraisers and our first in-person market on July 19 at 72 Concord St. we aim to help support organizations that provide services to the LGBTQIA+ community, immigrants as well as other marginalized groups in New England. We believe through collective action we can protect and preserve these communities within our region. READ MORE.

Brews & Blues, Merrimack, NH – Located at 221 Daniel Webster Highway, this annual event combines the three essential ingredients of summer enjoyment – music, food and beer! From 12-7 p.m. Details here.

July 20

Schools Out for Summer Live Music Matinee, Nashua, NH – Sunday All Ages show at Terminus Underground 1 – 6 p.m. $15 cover charge. Dive into a vibrant afternoon of raw energy and sonic bloom as Among the Flowers, Vermillion, and Under the Horizon take the stage at Terminus Underground.This all-ages Sunday matinee blends the fierce thorns of punk, the wild roots of alt rock, and the heavy petals of metal into one unforgettable live show. More here on Facebook.

Nashua South Alumni Football Game and Cookout, Nashua, NH – Calling all Purple Panthers! We are starting a new tradition this year and welcoming back all Nashua South Football Alumni (pre & post split of the school) for an awesome day of funfilled events! We will be having a flag football game of alumni vs current players. Additionally we will be offering other fun events during the day like cornhole & other backyard games so every one of all ages can be involved. The games will run from 12-2 p.m., with a cookout to follow! Facebook page registration here. Or just show up at Nashua High School South.



Planning Ahead?

July 26: Summer Stroll, Nashua NH

July 31: Puzzle Race, Nashua NH

Sept. 12 – 14: Glendi, Manchester NH