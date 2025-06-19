Weekly Entertainment Report June 19-22: Where to find lively arts, music, and shows in Southern NH

As always, this week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Southern NH is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to [email protected] for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m. (and streaming on Facebook.)

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, JUNE 19th

Tyler Levs performs July 19 at Shorty’s in Nashua.

Joanie Cicatelli / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Jodee Frawlee / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Chris Lester / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Jarred Grant / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm

Jordan Holmes / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Mugsy / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Brian Gray / T-Bones (Salem) / 6pm

Chris Cavanaugh / T-Bones (Derry) / 6pm

Dani Sven / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Eddie Sands / Copper Door (Bedford) / 6pm

Jack Plante / T-Bones (Bedford) / 6pm

Jordan Quinn / Copper Door (Salem) / 6pm

Ken Budka / T-Bones (Hudson) / 6pm

Ralph Allen / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Stephen Decuire / T-Bones (Concord) / 6pm

Tyler Levs / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Outliers Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

FRIDAY, JUNE 20th

Josh Logan performs June 20 at The Derryfield.

The Kevin Madden Band / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4pm

Stephen Decuire / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Justin Federico / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Jack Plante / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Jared Rocco / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Josh Logan / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Peter Pappas / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Rj Gravel / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Jeff Mrozek / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Joe McDonald / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Brian Gray / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm

Dalton Sayball / Olympus Pizza (Suncook) / 7pm

Mostly 90’s / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Swipe Right Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

SINK WITH ME w/ Shapethrower, Everchanger, May We Meet Again / Shaskeen Pub (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Phil Maurice / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Wiki2 / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, JUNE 21st

The Second Hand Band plays at Casey Magee’s June 21 for their 5th Anniversary Party.

Matt Litzinger / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Brian Gray / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Eddie Sands / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Brian Johnson Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Chris Taylor / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

John Chouinard / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Paul Gormley / Muphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Dave Zangri / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Kat Ivy / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Casey Roop / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm

Blue Matter / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Second Hand Band / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm – 5 th Anniversary

Last Kid Picked / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Neon Rodeo / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Glad Valley / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, JUNE 22nd

Heather Anne Duo performs June 22 at Stumble Inn in Londonderry

Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am

Lilly Innella / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Steve Prisby / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Joanie Cicatelli / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 3pm

Stephen Decuire / Stella Blu (Nashua) / 3pm

Heather Anne Duo / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 4pm

Peter Pappas / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm

Chad Lamarsh / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5pm

Doug Thompson / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, JUNE 19th

A CHORUS LINE / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through June 22 – DIRECT/x – FINAL WEEKEND!

A Chorus Line is a stunning concept musical capturing the spirit and tension of a Broadway ensemble audition. Exploring the inner lives and bittersweet ambitions of professional Broadway performers, the show features one powerhouse number after another. Memorable musical numbers include “What I Did for Love,” “One,” “I Can Do That,” “At the Ballet,” “The Music and the Mirror,” and “I Hope I Get It.” A brilliantly complex fusion of song, dance, and compellingly authentic drama, A Chorus Line is an instantly recognizable Broadway classic. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

JIMMY CASH COMEDY SHOW / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

Get ready to laugh with Jimmy Cash: comedian, father, and elementary school. From navigating parenthood to finding humor in the mundane, he keeps audiences laughing on stage and online. You may recognize Jimmy from his massive following on TikTok and Instagram and his viral videos that have been featured on Barstool Sports many times. Tickets for this comedy show make a great Father’s Day gift! Space is limited – get your tickets today! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

TOTALLY 80’s TOUR / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/x

Big Country broke massively worldwide with the release of their debut album The Crossing, which included their signature hit “In A Big Country”, as well as “Fields Of Fire”, and “Chance”. The album sold over 2 million copies, driving The Crossing to 3 prestigious Grammy nominations in the USA. Tommy Tutone is and American power pop band,known for classic hits like the iconic “867-5309/Jenny”, which peaked at #4 on the Billboard Hot 100 and more! Gene Loves Jezebel is a British rock band formed in the early 1980s by identical twin brothers Jay (born John) and Michael Aston. Bow Wow Wow’s music ranges from simple, goofy, nonsensical tunes to complex, crisp pop masterpieces. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

THE BELL BOTTOM BLUES – ERIC CLAPTON TRIBUTE / LaBelle Winery (Amherst) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

This live performance by The Bell Bottom Blues is the ultimate authentic Eric Clapton Concert Experience you don’t want to miss! Through its evolution, the band has been carefully constructed to create the essence of the Clapton sound, from his complex guitar arrangements to his distinctive vocals! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

FRIDAY, JUNE 20th

GEORGE WASHINGTON SLEPT HERE / Majestic Theatre (Manchester) / through June 22 – DIRECT/x

The story chronicles the trials and tribulations of Newton Fuller who craves—and gets—”a little place in the country to call his own.” Newton and his wife, Annabell, and their daughter, Madge, are hypnotized into taking over one of those windowless, waterless, almost roofless houses that dot the countryside. The ensuing troubles may be summed up by a search for water, a quarrel with a neighbor who owns not only the brook but the very road that leads from the highway to the house, the attempted elopement of the daughter with a summer-theatre actor, and the usual invasion of the weekend guests, including a prodigal uncle who is assumed to be rich but turns out to be just another bankrupt. It is discovered that the neighbor really doesn’t own Newton’s roadway, and that Newton’s wife, who began by showing disgust over her husband’s idiocy in wanting to live in the country, decides that he was right all along. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

MIKE TRAMP’S WHITE LION / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

Mike Tramp, legendary White Lion singer, songwriter and front man stepped out on his own in 1995 and began his 29-year long solo career. With twelve consistent solo albums to his name, you can easily say that he has stood his ground. Tramp has never steered off his path and is charging forward with confidence, and no desire to look back. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

DUELING PIANOS LIVE / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

What are dueling pianos? Dueling piano shows are request-oriented, interactive sing-a-long shows wherein two piano players sit across from each other and trade songs. For this show you can request as many love songs as you want. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, JUNE 21st

DIONNE WARWICK / Capitol Center (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Dionne Warwick is a six-time Grammy Award-winning music legend who has earned more than 75 charted hit songs and sold over 100 million records. She was discovered by Burt Bacharach and Hal David in 1961,and went on to record 18 consecutive Top 100 singles (“Don’t Make Me Over,” Walk on By,” “Say a Little Prayer,” “A House is Not a Home,” “Alfie,” “Heartbreaker,” “Déjà Vu,” among countless others). She received her first Grammy in 1968 for “Do You Know the Way to San Jose?”. Ms. Warwick became the first African-American solo female artist of her generation to win the prestigious award for Best Contemporary Female Vocalist Performance. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

MAGICAL MYSTERY DOORS / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

Magical Mystery Doors is a tribute act that blends and layers the music of three legendary bands to create something new and unique for music fans everywhere. Throughout the show, Magical Mystery Doors combines some of these classic compositions in ways that surprise and delight audiences time and time again. The melody from The Doors’ “Hello, I Love You” laying atop Led Zeppelin’s “Misty Mountain Hop.” The pounding beat of Zep’s “When The Levee Breaks” coupled with the serene strumming of The Beatles’ “Dear Prudence.” The thematic sequence of The Rain Song – Riders On The Storm – Here Comes The Sun. These rare arrangements take crowds on an unexpected and exhilarating journey “Over The Hills And Far Away.” www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

ICONS – FREDDIE MERCURY / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

In his inaugural, episodic concert series ICONS, Venezuelan-born and Brooklyn-based artist Migguel Anggelo facilitates a community celebration of pop idol Freddie Mercury. Backed by an all-star lineup of live musicians, this concert celebrates the lead singer of the rock band Queen and examines the universal subjects of admiration, legacy, and identity. Icons explores artists that—by challenging the status quo—change how we see ourselves and the world. Directed by and developed with Adrian Alea, and led by Musical Director Jaime Lozano, Icons: Freddie Mercury will feature a full musical band as well as special guests featuring local talent! www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

AN EVENING WITH WILLIE NILE / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

The New York Times called Willie Nile “one of the most gifted singer-songwriters to emerge from the New York scene in years.” His album Streets Of New York was hailed as “a platter for the ages” by UNCUT magazine. Rolling Stone listed The Innocent Ones as one of the “Top Ten Best Under-The-Radar Albums of 2011” and BBC Radio called it “THE rock ‘n’ roll album of the year.” www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SUNDAY, JUNE 22nd

CURTIS SALGADO / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/x

Award-winning vocalist, instrumentalist and songwriter Curtis Salgado, the man NPR calls “an icon” with “a huge voice,” is revered worldwide for his ability to wring every ounce of soul out of every song he performs. Salgado is famed not only for his powerhouse live shows and eleven previous albums, but also for his passionate and insightful original songs. He has been nominated three times for the Blues Music Award for Song Of The Year, winning in 2018 for Walk A Mile In My Blues from The Beautiful Lowdown. In total, he has won eleven Blues Music Awards, including the B.B. King Entertainer Of The Year. DownBeat calls his songwriting skills “an impressive gift.” Billboard says Salgado’s music is “inspired and powerful.” www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SPAFFORD / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/x

Spafford is known for their astonishing improvisational ability and off-the-cuff extended jams, Spafford paints a picture in real-time each night with a musical palette known only to each other. It’s a private language comprised of both their talent as musicians as well as their formidable catalog of influences, spanning 90’s alt-rock radio hits to Steely Dan and The Crystal Method. Each Spafford show is a sonic pilgrimage, the journey of a team of musicians so in tune with each other that a single note communicates intent and purpose. Spafford is amongst the most creative and hard-traveling bands on the contemporary jam scene, performing countless sold-out headline dates along with high profile festival sets at Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, Firefly Music Festival, and many others. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

HOT PEAS ‘N BUTTER / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 2:00pm – DIRECT/x

Get ready to groove with Hot Peas ‘n Butter—the sensational family music band that’s taking the nation by storm! Led by the dynamic Danny Lapidus, this award-winning group enchants thousands of young fans every year with their vibrant, interactive performances that celebrate music from every corner of the globe. The name “Hot Peas ‘n Butter” is a playful nod to a beloved childhood game, and just like that game, their music is all about fun and connection! They weave together a delightful tapestry of languages in their shows—think English, Spanish, French, Korean, Hebrew, and more—making every performance a multicultural fiesta! With a stellar collection of eight award-winning albums and catchy music videos that have charmed audiences on Nick Jr. and Nickelodeon, Hot Peas ‘n Butter is not just a band; they’re your new best friends in music! www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

