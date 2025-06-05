Weekly Entertainment Report June 5-8: Where to find lively arts, music, and shows

Featured LIVE MUSIC

THURSDAY, JUNE 5th

Sean Coleman plays June 5 at T-Bones in Derry.

Jarred Grant / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Ralph Allen / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Max Sullivan / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Taylor Hughes / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 5:30pm

Tim Kierstead / Homestead (Merrimack) / 5:30pm

Joanie Cicatelli Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Bella Perrotta / Copper Door (Bedford) / 6pm

Brian Gray / T-Bones (Hudson) / 6pm

Dalton Sayball / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

Dave Zangri / Copper Door (Salem) / 6pm

Jamie Hughes / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Jonny Friday / T-Bones (Bedford) / 6pm

Jordan Holmes / T-Bones (Concord) / 6pm

Kat Ivy / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Ken Budka / T-Bones (Salem) / 6pm

Peter Pappas / Shorty’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Sean Coleman / T-Bones (Derry) / 6pm

D-Comp Trio / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 7pm

FRIDAY, JUNE 6th

Lone Wolf Project performs June 6 at Backyard Brewery.

Dalton Sayball / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

Peter Pappas / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Nicole Knox Murphy / Pizza Man (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Chris Cavanaugh / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

Dave Ayotte Duo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Jared Rocco / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Jordan Holmes / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Dani Sven / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Paul Lussier / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Frank Morey / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 6pm

Danny McCarthy / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

The Lone Wolf Project / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Kat Ivy / Olympus Pizza (Suncook) / 7pm

Phil Jacques / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm

Mt. Pleasant / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm

Eric Grant Band / Derryfield (Manchester)/ 8:30pm

Rockspring / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 9pm

Fatbunny / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, JUNE 7th

Category 5 performs June 7 at Peddler’s Daughter.

Benjamin Harris / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Justin Bethune / Firefly (Manchester) / 5pm

John Chouinard / The Hill Bar & Grille (Manchester) 5:30pm

Chris Cavanaugh / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 6pm

Chris Taylor / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 6pm

J-Lo / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Rj Gravel / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Brian Gray / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Matt Bergeron / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 6pm

Kyle McGuinness / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Rebecca Turmel / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Colin Hart / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Chad Lamarsh / Dreo (Salem) / 7pm

Two Drink Minimum / Casey Magee’s Irish Pub & Music Hall (Nashua) / 8pm

theWorst, Psych Ward Disco, Burly Girlies, Identical Palms / Shaskeen Irish Pub (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Down By Ten / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8:30pm

Lexi James / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

Peter Poirier / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Category 5 / The Peddler’s Daughter (Nashua) / 9:30pm

SUNDAY, JUNE 8th

Dave Clark performs June 8 at KC’s Rib Shack.

Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am

Phil Jacques / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Steve Aubert / Copper Door (Salem) / 11am

Due South / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 2pm

Brien Sweet / Stella Blu (Nashua) / 3pm

Dave Clark / KC’s Rib Shack (Manchester) / 3pm

Eddie Sands / Murphy’s (Bedford) / 4pm

Chad Lamarsh / Derryfield Deck (Manchester) / 5pm

Colin Hart / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions and the NH Music Collective for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.

FEATURED ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

THURSDAY, JUNE 5th

1 WILD NIGHT – BON JOVI TRIBUTE / LaBelle Winery (Derry) / 7:00pm – DIRECT/x

Dance, party, sing the night away at LaBelle Winery Derry on June 5th at the 1 WILD NIGHT Bon Jovi Tribute Concert! You’ll hear all of Bon Jovi’s biggest hits, from their break-out single, ‘Runaway’, to mega-hits ‘You Give Love a Bad Name’, ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’, ‘Blaze of Glory’ and so many more! www.labellewinery.com or (603)672-9898

CROWNED28 / Angel City at Rock N Roll Meatballs (Manchester) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

Get ready to “turn back time” and celebrate the most iconic figures of the past and present! Join us for a night filled with music, dance, showstopping costumes, and fun as we pay tribute to the legends that have shaped pop culture throughout the years. From Ella Fitzgerald to Taylor Swift, we’ll be showcasing the best of the best from every decade. Don’t miss out on this one-of-a-kind event that promises to be a blast from the past! https://www.eventbrite.com

FRIDAY, JUNE 6th

DANIEL O’DONNELL ON TOUR / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Daniel O’Donnell’s remarkable career has moved on to a new level with his success as a TV presenter, just another facet to his ever-expanding list of entertainment achievements. The Donegal-based singer, who is one of the most prolific and successful recording artists in the UK charts, is the only artist in the world to score a hit in the UK album charts every year since 1988, an unprecedented and unbroken 35-year span, and in doing so, he has outshone everyone from Michael Jackson and Madonna, to U2 and the Rolling Stones. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774

A CHORUS LINE / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through June 22 – DIRECT/x

A Chorus Line is a stunning concept musical capturing the spirit and tension of a Broadway ensemble audition. Exploring the inner lives and bittersweet ambitions of professional Broadway performers, the show features one powerhouse number after another. Memorable musical numbers include “What I Did for Love,” “One,” “I Can Do That,” “At the Ballet,” “The Music and the Mirror,” and “I Hope I Get It.” A brilliantly complex fusion of song, dance, and compellingly authentic drama, A Chorus Line is an instantly recognizable Broadway classic. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SHARE IT WITH THE CLASS! / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / Friday & Saturday at 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

This is a great lineup, with four of Boston’s most respected Headliners on one Show, making teachers laugh about teaching. Mark Riley is a former NHL Hockey ref and teacher turned Comic. Dan Crohn has been seen on Comedy Central and on the Marc Maron Podcast WTF as well as being a teacher by day and Comedian at night Nick Giasullo is currently, a teacher from New Hampshire who moved to Florida and does Comedy at Night. Mr B (Jim Bowes) is a FULL-TIME teacher in Mass and has been doing comedy for the past 10 years all around Boston as Mr B.www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, JUNE 7th

TUPELO NIGHT OF COMEDY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8:00pm – DIRECT/x

Featuring Michael Petit, Justin Hoff, and Dave Decker. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

AIMEE MANN 22½ LOST IN SPACE ANNIVERSARY TOUR / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

SUNDAY, JUNE 8th

2025 JAZZ SHOWCASE / Ted Herbert’s Music School (Manchester) / June 8th at 3pm – DIRECT/x

Join us for an afternoon of jazz by Ted Herbert students and instructors. Also featuring the 2025 TED HERBERT COMMUNITY BIG BAND, sponsored in part by the Frederick Smyth Institute of Music. All proceeds benefit the Ted Herbert Big Band and future programs at the Ted Herbert Music School.. www.majestictheatre.net or (603)669-7469

MENOPAUSE THE MUSICAL 2: CRUISING THROUGH ‘THE CHANGE’ / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 5:30pm – DIRECT/x

All aboard, sisters! The hysterical sequel to the smash-hit Menopause The Musical® is finally here! Five years after their chance encounter in a department store, we set sail with our beloved ladies for more high jinks on the high seas. Menopause The Musical 2: Cruising Through ‘The Change’® is a hilarious and heartfelt look at the joys of menopause and friendship — plus hot flashes, mood swings, and memory lapses! Join us on a trip of self-discovery, backed by a new soundtrack of toe-tapping parodied hits from the 70s, 80s and 90s. For these four ladies, menopause was not the end, but the beginning of a beautiful friendship where love conquers all, and friendships never fail. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or (800)657-8774 – LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE

THE BRIT PACK / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 4:00pm – DIRECT/x

The Most Authentic British Invasion Band in the US! British born but American made, The Brit Pack was founded by two Brits in New York and have established a reputation as the most authentic British Invasion band in the US, covering the full timeline of the UK’s best music! www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

