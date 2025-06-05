The Weekender, June 7 -8: Native Plant Sale, Cram the Van, Passport to the World + more…

MANCHESTER, NH – June’s in full swing, fingers crossed we get a rain-free weekend! Check the mix below to get you out and about.

June 7

Annual Native Plant Sale and Craft Fair, Concord NH – New Hampshire Audobon is hosting their annual plant sale and craft fair at the McLane Center Gardens. This is a great opportunity to purchase a wide variety of native plants and shrubs, explore and purchase handmade crafts, walk through the pollinator meadow and more. Check here for more information.

Liberty House: Cram the Van, Manchester NH – Liberty House NH is hosting a Cram the Van food drive this Saturday at 9AM to benefit our veterans. This event will talk place at Hannaford at 201 John Devine Drive and Liberty House will be in the parking lot collecting donations. Check out the list here of the most needed items and more info.

Mr. Aaron at Stark Park, Manchester NH – Mr. Aaron will be at Stark Park starting at 1:30PM. Mr. Aaron is an engaging multi-instrumental performer for children aged 1 -11.

NH Bacon & Beer Festival, Merrimack NH – The 9th Annual NH Bacon & Beer Festival will take place this Saturday from 1:30 PM until 5 PM. This Festival is organized by High Hopes Foundation of New Hampshire. There will be over 60 brewers and plenty of food with bacon. This is a 21+ event, check here for more info and to get your tickets.

Passport to the World Series: Puerto Rico, Nashua NH – Nashua Public Library is hosting another Passport to the World series, and this time they’re exploring all about Puerto Rico. There will be a dance party at the library plaza which will include live music, dance performances, free food samples and more!

June 8

Andrea Paquin LIVE at Girls at Work, Manchester NH – Girls at Work are hosting a LIVE concert with opener Katherine followed by Andrea Paquin and Kyle Frederickson. Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door.

